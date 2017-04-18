Fidelity & Guaranty Life: After The Anbang

Summary Thesis - Pre-Event Situation

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL), 80.7% owned by Harbinger (NYSE:HRG), had an offer from Anbang of $26.80 which is set to lapse today (17 April 2017)

FGL is trading ~4% through these terms as it is highly unlikely the Anbang will be able to extend discussions with FGL and / or secure approval by the NYC insurance regulator

In addition, FGL has trailed insurance peers and the KIE since becoming a deal stock over ~1.5 years ago YE2016 BVPS is ~$32.80 and TBV is ~$15.40 and fundamentals have improved materially since deal was announced in November 2015

Break value is ~0.75x 2016 BV (vs. Peer average of 1.3x) which would be ~$24.50. At current prices ($27.80 - $28.10) an investor in a pre-event situation can get comfortable underwriting ~10-15% downside and ~10-15% upside.

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) has been rumored to be interested in bidding for FGL given its excess capital position and recent secondary offerings

Athene could realize material synergies given bolt on nature and trades at premium to FGL on both P/E (10.5x vs. 10.0) and BV (1.45x vs. 0.85x), so we could see a bid above $30.00 (i.e. closer to 1.0x BV)

Fundamental Valuation Support

FGL trades at discount to peers due to overhang from Anbang deal and relatively low liquidity given the 80% stake held by HRG.

BVPS has grown $3.00 QoQ to 4Q16 and ~$7 since 2015 RoE has lagged peers - declining from 11% in 2014 to ~5% in 2016 due to lack of "direction" in business given HRG stake.

In many ways, you could argue that given this overhang over the past 18 months, FGL has not been able to be run "appropriately" with an aim to maximize shareholder value and ROIC / ROE etc.

Looking at the valuation ranges above, one could argue that ATH could make an offer close to FGL's BVPS and still have the deal be accretive given the likely synergies.

Profitability metrics vs. main peers

Given the overhang of this deal over the past ~1.5 years there has been some deterioration in operating metrics for FGL. Low RoE and RoA over the past 6 quarters seem to justify the low P/BV multiple awarded by the market for a standalone FGL.

Book Value Multiples vs. Peers

Comps have performed well with the KIE up ~18% since the deal was announced in November 2015 and 20% over the past 12 months. Assuming in-line performance with the KIE, FGL would be ~$32-33 vs. current levels:

Conclusion:

While still a pre-event situation, FGL remains an attractive name given the limited downside and M&A potential. There is considerable investor fatigue in this name (despite the low float) and a liquidity event would be welcome by many. As always, do your own due diligence and size appropriately - particularly for a pre-event name vs. risk arb name (i.e. with a definitive merger agreement in place).