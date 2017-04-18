Is Johnson & Johnson At The Mercy Of The Business Cycle?

However, fundamentals mean little these days and growth prospects remain subdued.

While signs of stress appear evident in the equity markets, with the VIX index hovering around six-month highs and interest rates falling to the 2.2% area, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported a mixed trading update today that confirms its stock is hardly a bargain at current prices -- although, the bulls argue, it is not incredibly expensive, either.

Value

Its shares change hands at about $125, which implies a forward price to earnings ratio of 19x, based on reported earnings per share of $6.6 for 2017, as well as an enterprise value to Ebitda ratio of 11.9x.

Based on both metrics versus historic trading levels, JNJ stock is not prohibitively priced and could continue to attract income seekers, even though consensus estimates from analysts imply little upside after a recent rally -- which started when 10-year US Treasuries traded some 30 basis points higher at 2.5% -- from $111 in late January to $129 in mid-March.

Despite its recent, flashy $30 billion deal, Johnson & Johnson is expected to report a slow but steady first quarter, according to Wall Street analysts," Marketwatch wrote before the announcement, adding that, JP Morgan analyst Michael Weinstein said its stock price would "likely be driven by the market's taste for defensive versus offensive investment, growth of the Actelion business and reinvestment of its profits, clinical data results and competition for the company's pharmaceutical portfolio."

This is an obvious take for a defensive stock that continues to defy the law of gravity despite less benign trading conditions.

Trump & yield curves

So, are the analysts right? And are investors overlooking any other risks?

At the end of January Reuters reported "that US President Donald Trump in a meeting (...) with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation."

"We're going to streamline the FDA," Trump said in a statement.

Seeking Alpha reported today that: "ahead of meetings with finance ministers and central bankers in Washington this week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is warning a summer tax reform is 'not realistic at this point,' attributing the delay to setbacks in healthcare."

While regulatory risk persists, investors seem to have decided to pay more attention to other trends and factors, including interest rates. I have the impression that JNJ's fundamentals remain solid, but how it is faring operationally will likely be less important than other factors when it comes to determining its fair value.

It is worth mentioning here that falling interest rates have boosted the value of its debt in recent weeks, and I still find it attractive, particularly at the long end of the yield curve. Consider the 3.7% bond maturing in 2046, and its rise since early March when benchmark rates started to fall from 2.6%; despite significant capital appreciation -- JNJ debt has outperformed JNJ equity by several percentage points lately -- the value of JNJ 2046 debt is still 15% below previous highs.

Of course, interest rates are expected to rise in the near future, so there could be risk investing in fixed-income securities, unless certain projections are completely wrong...

... yet nonetheless recent trends have left me unimpressed, suggesting more downside risk not only for JNJ equity, but also for other diversified conglomerates whose shares continue to factor in a significant equity premium.

Bottom Line

Perhaps the most disappointing elements contained in its trading update for the first quarter was represented by sales that were a touch light against consensus estimates, although adjusted earnings per share met consensus figures.

The company is now including the estimated impact of the Actelion transaction in its financial guidance. As such, the company increased its sales guidance for the full-year 2017 to $75.4 billion to $76.1 billion. Additionally, the company increased its adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2017 to $7.00 - $7.15 per share."

Sales of blockbuster arthritis drug Remicade, a key value-driver, were down 6% to $1.67bn from $1.77bn on a reported basis year-on-year in the first quarter.

JNJ shares rose 1.1% at one point in pre-market to almost $127, but then fell below $125, which might indicate investors are not entirely sure whether capital appreciation will come alongside a nice dividend boost for the year, which remains a distinct possibility based on its conservative payout ratio.

Growth

It was broadly business as usual across its three core divisions, first-quarter figures revealed, although growth remains problematic in some divisions, with its baby care, oral care and wound care units all down in terms of sales year-on-year.

Despite a higher tax rate, earnings per share rose at group level...

... although excluding stock buybacks, reported earnings per share would have come in at $1.57 rather than $1.61.

So, is it now the time to buy, hold or sell the stock?

Frankly, its 1Q update leaves me with no choice but to seek value elsewhere, as I argued last week.

