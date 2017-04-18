Las Vegas Sands: Deal Yourself A Winning Hand

Even so, the Sands is already trading near the top of our estimated valuation and as result, are more interested in this stock for it's dividend yield.

Additionally, solid growth in both Macao and the US should give its revenues even more room to grow this year.

Gambling revenues have been recovering in Macao, which is good news for Las Vegas Sands, which generates half of its adjusted EBITDA from the Chinese territory.

Analysis

Macau Gambling Revenues were Buoyant in March

Gambling revenues rose by 18% in Macao this past March - registering an eighth straight month of increasing revenue as high-rollers and more casual gamblers patronized Macau's new resorts, including resorts like Las Vegas Sands' (NYSE:LVS) Parisian Macao.

This is good news for the Sands, which derives more than half of its consolidated adjusted property EBITDA from Macau, where it holds one of only six gaming licenses. Another bit of good news: gaming revenues in the United States rose by 3.6% (and 12% in Nevada) in January this year.

Dividend and Recent Performance

Investors interested in picking up a large cap stock that pays a high dividend yield should look no further than the Sands, which is currently paying 5.2%. This yield is more than double the respective yields of both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P500. It also happens to be nearly triple the dividend yield of the Sands' peer group.

The Sands' shares have had a fairly solid 2017, rising 4.7% in the year-to-date. While slightly lower than the performance of the Dow Jones US Gambling Index, its performance surpasses that of the two major indices. This is remarkable considering that the Sands missed earnings estimates during its last reported quarter (the 4th quarter of 2016) - and for the 3rd time in the last four quarters, suggesting that investors are taking a long view on the Sands.

Gaming Recovery is Good but Cash Flow is Better

As we've noted, gaming revenues have been strong in two of the Sands three key markets - but gaming revenues are expected to remain flat in Singapore, which accounts for a third of the Sands' adjusted property EBITDA. Even so, non-gaming revenues have been solid in Singapore (+7.9% RevPAR in Q4-2016), with the Marina Bay Sands providing a varied entertainment portfolio for visitors from across the region (including families with young children).

Overall, the Sands' gaming revenues were flat in 2016, but it gained significant traction in the second half as Macao's resurgence gained steam. More importantly, the Sands generated $4.04 Billion in operating cash flow, which allows it to service its significant (~$7.6 Billion) debt portfolio. Investors should note that the Sands currently carries a Ba2 credit rating from Moody's and a BBB- rating from Standard and Poors which means that its credit is right around sub-investment grade. From that perspective, one could argue that the high dividend yield it pays is equivalent to a sub-investment grade yield. In fact, the yield on sub-investment grade benchmarks is currently in the 5.5% to 5.8% range.

Even so, the important thing to bear in mind is that the Sands' cash flow cover is significant. Its annual interest burden is around $300 million and with $4.04 Billion in operating cash flow, its times interest earned is about 14x, which is significantly higher than the 5.4x ratio of its industry peers. Moreover, the Sands has plans to monetize 49% of its retail mall in Singapore - this should generate significant cash flow that can be earmarked (though management hasn't disclosed what it intends to do with the proceeds) to support initiatives such as expansion in Asian markets like Japan and South Korea or even retire part of its net indebtedness.

The Sands' hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA has been consistently in the 33% to 40% range, which leads the industry and it is likely to continue generating robust cash flows from its various business. This is turn, should enable to increase its dividends in the coming years - although probably at a slower rate than it has done in previous years. In fact, the 2017 dividend increase that the Sands' board approved was just $0.04 per share - its lowest in six years. From 2012 to 2015, it increased its annual dividend anywhere between $0.20 and $0.60 per share.

Even so, the Sands' most recent dividend hike was still good for a 5% dividend yield; investors are still getting a solid passive return from the Sands. Moreover, the Sands has about $1.5 Billion remaining of its authorized share repurchases so even though the company's dividend increase isn't as large as in previous years, the company still has the headroom to return a significant amount of capital to its shareholders.

Looking ahead, the Sands anticipates CAPEX of around $2.5 Billion over the next 3 years (including 2017). Approximately $1 Billion of this will go towards ventures in its existing properties, with the lion's share (or $475 million) in the Parisian Macao. Considering the resurgence in the Chinese territory, this is a prudent investment and suggests that, as the coming years progress, its EBITDA will skew more towards the faster-growing Macao market than the slower-growing US and Singapore markets.

Conclusion

The Sands is currently trading at 27-times its trailing 12-months earnings, with the current consensus for its forward earnings at $2.47 per share, which is in-line with its 2015 full-year earnings. In our view, the Sands is likely to hit around $2.44 per share this year, which would equate to 16% earnings growth - or around par with the expected earnings per share growth rate of the S&P500 for 2017.

However, the issue with the Sands is that on a forward basis, even at the consensus price target of $2.47 per share, it is more expensive, trading at 22.6-times earnings (against our estimate, it's at 23.9-times) compared to 18.3-times estimates for the S&P500.

That being said, the Sands' industry peers are trading at 26-times earnings. What this means is that while the Sands is not cheap relative to the broad market, as a gaming and leisure stock, it may still have room for further upside - perhaps at 24-times earnings - for a target price of $59 per share. That would set up investors who buy its shares today with a 5.5% upside, meaning that they are looking at a total return of 10.7%. This is not a bad return for a stock that provides something of a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LVS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.