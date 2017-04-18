Berkshire Hathaway Should Consider Raising Repurchase Limit

In his 2011 shareholder letter Warren Buffett wrote:

We like making money for continuing shareholders, and there is no surer way to do that than by buying an asset - our own stock - that we know to be worth at least x for less than that - for .9x, .8x or even lower. (As one of our directors says, it's like shooting fish in a barrel, after the barrel has been drained and the fish have quit flopping.)

Back in 2011 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) announced the intention to repurchase shares at a price up to 110% of book value - Berkshire's conservative proxy for intrinsic value. This limit would prove unrealistic and only $67 million of stock was purchased. Fortunately by 2012 the limit was increased to 120%, which quickly allowed for $1.2 billion to be repurchased from a long time shareholder. In total 9,475 Class A shares and 606,499 Class B shares, totaling approximately $1.3 billion, were repurchased in 2012. There were no share purchases made under the program from 2013-2016.

On more than one occasion the 120% threshold was nearly reached. Early 2013, 2014 and 2016 all saw Berkshire barely above 120%.

BRK.A Price to Book Value data by YCharts

If the 120% of book value was not held steady, if instead perhaps a small annual increase was allowed, it's very possible that substantial repurchases would have taken place. At no point was there a lack of funds for liquidity and operational needs. Financial strength was always unquestionable. Warren Buffett has lamented in the past that he erred in not making repurchases, by being too conservative, but it appears he still may be.

Why should 120% be held steady after all these years? There is a constantly widening gap in recent years between the intrinsic value and book value of Berkshire, as book value fails to capture the unrecorded gains of controlled companies. That is, many Berkshire businesses are currently worth far more than their cost-based carrying value, and this divergence has been increasing annually. Buffett himself reminds us of this in his shareholder letters all the time.

With that in mind, 120% of book value represents a more conservative figure in 2017 than it did back in 2012 when it was set. Berkshire would not be sacrificing the intent to only make repurchases at a price well below intrinsic value, were 120% increased a small amount at this point.

Buffett once again touched on share repurchases in the 2016 shareholder letter, with a few paragraphs on page 7 - it's clearly a topic frequently on his mind, judging by how often he writes about it. It was disappointing to read him reiterate the same 120% figure from 2012 after years of no repurchases.

I am authorized to buy large amounts of Berkshire shares at 120% or less of book value because our Board has concluded that purchases at that level clearly bring an instant and material benefit to continuing shareholders. By our estimate, a 120%-of-book price is a significant discount to Berkshire's intrinsic value, a spread that is appropriate because calculations of intrinsic value can't be precise.

As you can view in the chart posted above, we are not particularly close to the 120% level currently, thanks to the 23.4% gain shares enjoyed in 2016. But in the event price/book value once again enters the low-mid 120% level, repurchases should be strongly considered.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.