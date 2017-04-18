The Pain Trades

On November 8, I called for a Trump win, for equities to rise in price and for bond yields to also rise. The DJIA, after all is said and done, is up 11.20% to date, according to Bloomberg data. My call on yields was a rise, for the 10 year Treasury, back to the support/resistance line of 2.51%, which it broke through slightly, and then stabilized and then the yield headed back down. We find ourselves at 2.22% this morning, after everyone and his brother said we were heading to 3.00%.

This has been a serious "pain trade" for many institutions.

Recently, I have offered a "Plan B" approach, "Grant's Cash Flow Investing," which includes 50% of the allocated capital in investment grade Corporate bonds and 50% in carefully chosen closed-end bond funds. The funds that I like currently yield somewhat over 10%, on average, which equates to somewhat over 11%, given the monthly payments and the compounding of interest. Taken together, the total return is about 7.50% which gets locked in at the time of purchase.

After our recent run-up in equities, I feel that "Plan B" is a safer alternative, as appreciation is unlikely to produce this kind of return, in my estimation. Also, "Preservation of Capital" always rules and there are just too many impending "events" that could jolt the stock market, in my opinion. I am in a "rather be safe than sorry" mode and a combined yield of approximately the 10 year Treasury plus 500 bps is a strategy that currently makes sense to me.

I offer one other piece of advice today and that is to review your bond portfolios now. With yields at present levels this is an optimal time, in my opinion, to take advantage of our lower yields and reassess what is in your holdings. This may be a very good time to kick some mistakes and redeploy the capital. It is not only that yields have fallen, that prices have risen, as indicated by Treasuries, but also that there has been some significant compression in Corporates, Municipals and in High Yield.

Take what advantage you may!

The event risk horizon widened this morning with the British Prime Minister calling for snap elections. One more swan, of some color, on the horizon. We can add this to Frexit, Grexit, Swexit and Italgo. I point specifically to the Italian banking system, and the Greek debt payment, in July, as the two largest "event risks," in my opinion. The political and economic risks are large, for both of these looming events, and I have suggested removing some risk from the table, as a result.

Another "pain trade," that may be forthcoming, is in oil. Many are betting that OPEC's cut-backs will produce results and move oil prices higher. I am not of this opinion. The technology of fracking, re-fracking and horizontal drilling is producing an American oil industry that cannot only make up for the cut-backs but may exceed them, in my opinion. I regard OPEC and many other oil producing nations and say, "Woe is you!"

I also expect Mr. Trump's administration, at some point, to tax imported oil and to give tax credits for exporting oil and natural gas. This will not only help to balance our budget but it will be a game changer for the investment in America's oil industry. It means, in my view, that the shale industry will grow even faster and that new technologies will lower our cost of oil while costs will remain the same for many other nations involved in drilling wells. This will also, in my view, cause serious havoc, for many nations, where their social programs will get cut as their oil revenues can no longer support them.

More pain!

The Federal Policy Group reports that "with Republicans in control of Capitol Hill and the White House, this should be an opportune time for major tax cuts to boost American growth and competitiveness. But much of the reform energy is being dissipated in a counterproductive fight over the "border adjustment" tax proposed by House Republicans. The plan calls for dropping the top corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, while exempting exports and taxing imports. House Republicans have latched onto the border-adjustment tax for a very practical and understandable reason. It supposedly would generate more than $1 trillion of tax revenue over 10 years. That money could finance other parts of their agenda to generate growth, such as replacing today's onerous depreciation rules with immediate expensing."

Please note the "exempting exports and taxing imports" statement. While oil is not mentioned specifically there is a "behind the lines" comment here, in my opinion. The Wall Street Journal also references this viewpoint.

Let's shoot for the gain and leave the pain to the others!