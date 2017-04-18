In A Hostile Environment, Macy's Is Taking Some Important Steps

There's just no two ways about it; times certainly are tough for many of the country's major retailers. Over the past 12 months, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA: XRT), an ETF that seeks to track the S&P Retail Select Industry Index, has declined from a price of $45.29 as of April 13, 2016 to $41.74 as of April 13, 2017 (Marketwatch). This decline is even more significant when one considers that the same ETF was trading above $50 in April of 2015. That's a total decrease of almost 20% in the last two years alone.

While individual retailers have cited a number of issues, namely the disappointing mall traffic numbers reported earlier this year and broader changes in consumer preferences, the main issue facing these companies has been the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and other online retailers. Unlike many of the traditional "brick and mortar" retailers, companies like Amazon derive all of their sales online and are therefore able to maintain some competitive advantages. Per Amazon's most recent 10-K, "Because of our model, we are able to turn our inventory quickly and have a cash-generating operating cycle." In addition to Amazon's ability to quickly turn over inventory, the company has a relatively high gross margin compared to other major U.S. retailers. According to the same annual report, Amazon posted a gross margin of 35.1% in 2016. This number stacks up well compared to the margins of other major retailers like Target (NYSE: TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT), who posted gross margins of 29.4% and 24.9% respectively for the same year.

Nevertheless, despite the rise of Amazon and other current challenges facing the retail industry, Macy's (NYSE: M) is positioning itself well in order to adapt to this difficult environment. The executive management team is taking several steps in order to adjust to the new retail landscape. According to the company's most recent 10-K filing, management is focusing on three key strategies in order to help drive growth in the years ahead. These strategies are as follows.

Transforming the omnichannel business and focusing on key growth areas. Embracing customer centricity, including a simplified value proposition. Optimizing value in the real estate portfolio.

With respect to the first proposition, the company is determined to drive growth through a number of organic business initiatives. Some of these initiatives include, but are not limited to, a concentration on women's shoes, general beauty products, and fine jewelry. Company executives have also expressed their intent to expand upon the Bluemercury brand, an asset acquired by Macy's back in 2015 which has since become the nation's largest luxury beauty products and spa retail chain. In addition, the company has communicated that it plans to continue expanding upon the online and digital segments of the business in order to reach an even broader market.

In order to address the notion of customer centricity, Macy's will continue to focus on the development of new merchandise and services in order to help increase traffic while at the same time making efforts to drive efficiency and improve upon the customer's overall experience. Specifically, the company intends to expand upon its "Last-Act" approach. The main goal of this method is to help clear inventory out of the store by offering exciting clearance deals to customers at key times of the year. In addition to helping clear out excess inventory, the Macy's executive team feels that such an approach will help to build an even stronger relationship with customers by competing directly with some of its off-price competitors.

Perhaps most importantly, Macy's is making a savvy move by consolidating its stores and optimizing its portfolio of real estate holdings. In an effort to help increase cost-efficiency, Macy's announced in August of 2016 that the company would be closing roughly 100 stores. Among some of the company's most significant transactions are the sales of the Macy's Brooklyn store for $270 million and the Union Square Men's building in San Francisco for approximately $250 million (10-k filing). While the closing of stores is often times viewed as a net negative, it is the belief of Macy's management team that these strategic sales will help to consolidate the company's business in order to focus operations on more lucrative areas and will result in improved operating metrics in the near future.

While it is clear that the Macy's executive management team has devised a plan to help prepare the company for the future, it is also apparent that these strategies are going to take some time. Luckily, investors who are willing to ride out the turbulence are going to be paid generously for their patience. As of April 13th, Macy's stock was paying a $1.51 annual dividend (or a 5.18% dividend yield). This is especially impressive when compared to the S&P average yield of 1.96% (Multpl.com). In addition to the high yield, Macy's is only sporting a payout ratio of 44% when taking into account the company's expected annual EPS of $3.46 (Yahoo Finance).

In summary, the majority of U.S. retailers are currently facing a very difficult environment. Despite relatively high levels of consumer confidence in recent months, disappointing mall traffic numbers, rapidly changing consumer preferences, and the continual rise of online retailers like Amazon, have resulted in a challenging landscape for most of the country's major retailers. Nevertheless, Macy's appears to be making a number of important decisions that are expected to result in better results for the company in the near future. By focusing on improving customer experiences in its stores, highlighting key areas of growth, and optimizing the company's impressive real estate portfolio, Macy's seems to be positioning itself well for the future. While it is clear that these initiatives won't be happening overnight, the financial state of the company is such that it is able to pay investors an impressive, reliable dividend for the foreseeable future while its executive team oversees the proposed changes. In short, for investors who are willing to bet on a consolidating industry, Macy's appears to be making all the right decisions and could potentially reward patient investors generously in the coming years.

Macy's stock price:

*Source: Bloomberg

According to CNN Money, the 20 analysts currently offering 12-month price forecasts for Macy's have a median estimate of $34. This represents roughly a 20% premium to where the stock is currently trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.