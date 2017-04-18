Kirkland Lake Gold: Undervalued With 30% To 50% Upside Potential

Initiating Coverage

My core area of focus has been the oil and gas sector, but I have discussed some exciting opportunities in other sectors as well. After a sharp fall towards the end of 2016, gold has been moving higher and with a view that the rally will sustain, I am bullish on gold mining companies.

However, valuation gaps are difficult to find in gold miners that are already on the investment radar of big investors and have been well covered. I, therefore, decided to investigate some small-size companies, and there are more than one exciting investment opportunities.

I am initiating coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF) with a "Strong Buy" recommendation and an investment horizon of 12-24 months. This initiation will discuss the factors to be bullish on gold and the company-specific factors that will serve as upside catalyst for Kirkland Lake Gold.

Kirkland Lake Gold has seen a rally of 48% for YTD17, but there is significant upside potential in the coming years. This point will be elaborated in the thesis from a valuation perspective.

Kirkland Lake Gold trades OTC, but I would recommend exposure to the stock in the Toronto exchange where the stock trades with ticker "KL" and trading volume is robust.

Company Overview

Kirkland Lake Gold is a Canadian-listed gold producer with five wholly owned underground operating mines in Canada and Australia. Currently, the company is delivering gold production from the Macassa Mine and the Taylor Mine located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia.

Kirkland Lake Gold also realizes additional gold production from its Holt Mine, also located in Northeastern Ontario and the Cosmo Gold Mine located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

As of December 2016, the company has proved & probable reserves of 3,702,000 ounces of gold. Of the total 2P reserves, 74% is in Canadian assets with the remaining 26% in Australian assets.

For the year ended December 2016, Kirkland Lake Gold reported revenue of $406.7 million with total gold production of 314,495oz. For the same period, the company reported operating cash flow and free cash flow of $181 million and $107 million, respectively.

Kirkland Lake Gold has been active on the merger and acquisition front, and in FY16, the company completed the acquisition of St. Andrews Goldfields and business combination with Newmarket Gold (OTCQX:NMKTF). Later in the initiation, I will discuss this point in details along with the potential impact on the company's production profile.

Bullish On Gold

There are several company-specific factors that can potentially trigger stock upside, and these will be discussed in this initiation. However, the entire basis of the bull thesis is that the positive momentum seen in gold in the recent past will sustain. Even if gold does not surge higher, current gold price levels will back the bull thesis.

My focus will largely be on company-specific stock upside catalysts and I am, therefore, using the summary chart below to outline the key reasons to be positive on gold in 2017 and beyond.

One or more than one factor is likely to impact gold price on the upside in the medium to long term. It is also important to note that gold has been forming a strong base in the $1,000 to $1,300 an ounce zone. Once momentum carries gold higher, I don't see downside to current levels again.

The Production Bump-Up

The key company-specific factor that is likely to take the stock higher is the production bump-up in FY17 as compared to FY16.

For FY16, Kirkland Lake Gold reported production of 314,495oz, and for FY17, the company expects production in the range of 500,000 to 525,000oz. Considering the mid-range of the guidance (512,000oz), the company is likely to see robust production growth of 66%.

The key factor that will drive this growth is the acquisition of St. Andrews Goldfields and business combination with Newmarket Gold. While the stock has moved higher in the recent past, a discussion on valuations later in the coverage will make it clear that there still exists a valuation gap.

Beyond 2017, the following points are worth noting from the company's presentation and latest management discussion -

Macassa Mineral Reserves increased by 37% to 2,010,000 ounces of gold, accompanied by a 7% increase in average grade to 20.8g/t AU. Fosterville Mineral Resources increased by 66% to 643,000 ounces of gold, accompanied by 27% increase in average grade to 9.2g/t AU. The current exploration programs are focused on extending known zones of mineralization and testing for new discoveries, thereby increasing the level of mineral resources and reserves to foster future organic growth.

Inorganic growth is likely to deliver the production bump-up in FY17, but the company's focus is on increasing 2P reserves and maximizing potential output from operating mines. This is likely to ensure that production growth remains strong well beyond FY17. In addition, when I discuss the company's financial muscles, it will be clear that Kirkland Lake Gold has ample flexibility to pursue further inorganic growth.

Revenue And Cash Flow Outlook For FY17

Kirkland Lake Gold expects FY17 gold production to be 512,000 ounces. Using this as a base case scenario, this section will discuss the potential revenue growth as compared to FY16 and the company's cash flow outlook for the year. This discussion will also form a basis for the company's valuation and the potential valuation gap.

For FY16, Kirkland Lake Gold reported average realized gold price of $1,234 an ounce. I do expect higher realized price for FY17, but for conservative estimates, I am assuming average realized gold price of $1,250 an ounce.

With 512,000 ounces of gold production and realized price of $1,250 an ounce, Kirkland Lake Gold is likely to report revenue of $640 million for FY17. This represents a 57% growth in revenue as compared to FY16. Even if realized gold price remains the same as FY16, the company is positioned to report revenue growth in excess of 50%. As quarterly results begin to flow, I expect the stock to move higher.

Further, Kirkland Lake Gold reported EBITDA of $177 million on revenue of $407 million for FY16. This represents an EBITDA margin of 43.5%, and if we assume the same margin for FY17, the company is likely to report EBITDA of $278 million.

However, the operating cash cost is likely to be higher for Cosmo Mine in Australia ($941 to $1,020 an ounce), and that can potentially have an impact of 150 to 200 basis points on the overall margin. Therefore, considering a conservative EBITDA margin of 40%, Kirkland Lake Gold is still likely to report FY17 EBITDA of $255 million. This would represent a 44% growth in EBITDA as compared to FY16.

Kirkland Lake Gold also reported healthy operating cash flow of $180 million for FY16, and considering 44% growth in EBITDA, it would be fair to assume operating cash flow levels of $220 million to $230 million on a conservative basis. This will ensure that the company's sustaining and exploration expenditure is largely covered by operating cash flows.

Another important point to note here is that the company has no hedged gold positions. With gold currently trading above $1,290 an ounce, I expect average realized price to be higher than $1,250 an ounce for FY17. This is based on the assumption that gold will continue to remain firm at current levels or move higher, and I discussed the reasons earlier in the coverage.

Valuation Estimates For FY17

The table below gives the EV/EBITDA calculations for Kirkland Lake Gold for FY17.

Kirkland Lake Gold has current cash position of $235 million, but considering the convertible debentures (maturing May 2017 and December 2017), the company's net cash position is $146 million.

Further, the company can potentially generate $220 million to $240 million in operating cash flow for FY17, but I have assumed that the entire cash flow is used in investments and does not add to the overall cash position. This is a conservative estimate, and a bull case scenario can imply free cash flow for FY17.

With these assumptions, Kirkland Lake Gold is trading at FY17 EV/EBITDA of 5.8, and these are attractive valuations at a time when gold is in a bullish trend.

The Valuation Gap

This section will discuss the EV/EBITDA valuation for some peers in order to arrive at the potential valuation gap. The table below gives the calculated EV/EBITDA for Kirkland Lake Gold and peers.

Based on FY17 valuations, Kirkland Lake Gold has a valuation gap of 31% as compared to peers (peer data source www.4-traders.com), and this is a base case scenario with conservative estimates on gold price and EBITDA margin. I do expect upside potential of 30% to 50% for Kirkland Lake Gold in the next 12-24 months.

It is important to note that the company is relatively small in terms of market capitalization as compared to other Canadian peers such as Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) and New Gold Corporation (NYSEMKT:NGD). As quarterly numbers flow and the company delivers on its robust guidance, the valuation gap will close.

Risk Factors

Financial Risk - Even when Kirkland Lake Gold is a small company with current market capitalization of just $1.6 billion, I see the financial risk as "Low." The company has ample cash buffer (excluding debt) and operating cash flows will ensure that the company is fully financed for investments in the next 24 months without incurring significant debt.

Gold Price Volatility - I mentioned earlier that Kirkland Lake Gold has no hedged positions, and this exposes the company to cash flow volatility. However, I have also elaborated on factors that will ensure that gold prices remain firm, and I do believe that gold is on an uptrend after forming a strong base around $1,200 an ounce levels. I, therefore, see limited risk to FY17 cash flow projections. While I have estimated cash flow with gold at $1,250 an ounce, gold is currently at $1,290 an ounce.

Conclusion

Kirkland Lake Gold has not caught the attention of investors, and that's one of the reasons for the stock being undervalued. The year 2016 has been significant for the company in terms of inorganic growth and setting a strong platform for FY17. As numbers flow in the coming quarters, I expect the stock to move higher.

Given the fact that gold has been firm, I expect potential cash flows to exceed my outlook. Further, Kirkland Lake Gold has ample financial flexibility and additional investment towards inorganic growth can trigger additional upside.

Overall, a stock worth holding for the next 24 months and a 30% upside target is conservative for this time frame. It would not be surprising to see 50% plus upside from current levels in the investment horizon.

