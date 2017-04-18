Inflation Contagion

The reflation trade appears to have been priced out of the market, but we ask why it was priced in so heavily in the first place.

Overview

It seems like just yesterday when Donald Trump was elected president and investors were scrambling to buy stocks for fear of missing out on the great reflation. Wall Street had viewed the previous 8 years with great disdain and looked toward the new president to provide a breath of fresh air to stubbornly low economic data points that unsettled bullish investors. For the duration of the bull market, abnormal behavior from market participants became the norm. No longer did inflation and rates rise as labor markets reached full employment. Equity markets rose, but with great help from the US Federal Reserve, whose mandate became to support asset prices at all cost.

The era of excess liquidity in financial markets created a smokescreen that effectively suppressed the instability of the US economy following the great financial crisis. Eight years following the GFC, the spread of populism struck markets by surprise, aggressively reminding them of the pain of the so-called 'fly over economy.' Candidates from both right and left became increasingly more extreme, resembling the lack of hope for the future and the failure of the global elites to improve economic conditions.

The Divergent Economy

What has been occurring; however, appears to be far more intricate than a crisis of inequality. In 2014, baskets of global commodity prices collapsed underscoring the risks of easy monetary policy. The declines in commodity prices led to a slowdown in manufacturing and halted the advance of the roaring bull market. Global inflation measures remained subdued, confusing market participants who were expecting inflation to rise following a robust labor market and signs of growing wages.

In June of 2016, tides began to change. Commodity prices had rebounded from their winter lows and manufacturing activity picked up. Following the Brexit vote, equity markets rallied along with corporate earnings and improving economic data. It appeared as if the worst was over and signs of an improved economy in the second half of the year appeared to bear fruit.

Following the summer, equity markets found their new flag bearer in Donald Trump and the Republican Congress. It appeared that the wish for fiscal stimulus finally came true opening up the prospect of greater demand for commodities and improving manufacturing output. It appeared that the animal spirits were once again resurrected from their deep sleep.

After the inauguration of Donald Trump and the brief honeymoon period, optimism turned into neutrality and even outright skepticism. It seems as though the great reflation was substantiated from a hope for a better tomorrow rather than clear evidence of improving demand.

Structural Changes are Driving the Divergent Economy

I find it completely perplexing that markets took the signs of rising inflation so seriously. In my opinion, improving inflation data suggests nothing more than a return to 'normalcy' seen before the energy price collapse. Normalcy continues to be slow growth, limited productivity, and ~2% inflation. This dynamic is the direct result of structural changes in the United States economy. Continued efficiency gains through technology are powering deflationary trends. Media prices have declined as cord cutting trims cable margins, apparel prices have little upside as the shift to Amazon allows consumers to seek out lower prices putting once competitive brick and mortar companies out of business and forcing department stores to lower their prices.

Complicating matters further are demographic trends. Savings rates have continued to be elevated, crippling student debt cuts into millennials' purchase power, and limited population growth cuts into future demand prospects.

Underscoring these trends is the divergence in CPI data. Healthcare inflation continues to be strong while apparel inflation is a weak spot.

Source: FactSet

The divergent economy casts a doubt on the future of inflation and interest rates. As inflationary subcategories swing in opposite directions, a broad uptick in prices is unlikely. Furthermore, as current demographic trends evolve further, markets will become more aware of their effects on long-run economic performance.

Forecasters are envisioning limited upside to inflation as forecasts continue to suggest that inflation will top out at 2.5%, which is roughly in-line with the level seen in the march report.

Source: FactSet

Conclusion

The most recent CPI data confirms the continued weakness in underlying core inflation and the lack of substantial evidence suggesting an improvement in overall consumer demand. Energy price appreciation has led to moderate signs of reflation with core energy prices up 10.9% y/y; however, continued divergence in subcategories of inflation will continue to suppress prices in the long-run. Ultimately, demographic trends will drive the trajectory of the US economy while fiscal and monetary policy will provide short-term relief.

