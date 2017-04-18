How Disney Is Impacting The Future Of Streaming TV

As a result of its high carriage fee, vendors have previously tried to work around including ESPN, but Disney has fought back.

A rumored new streaming service from the team of AMC, Discovery and Viacom would exclude ESPN and all sports networks as a way to achieve a lower price point.

Disney has had great success at the box office over last few years, but continues to struggle with its TV divisions.

Image credit: ESPN

Investors in Disney (NYSE:DIS) are well aware of the company's successes in recent years.

The company's acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel and the Star Wars franchise have basically made it immune to a faltering box office system. Yet, while Disney is leaps and bounds ahead of the pack theatrically, the Mouse House's broadcast components are on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Now, a recent report out by Bloomberg could not only put that division further back on its heels, but also threaten an already delicate linear cable market.

In this brave new world of streaming TV, where companies like AT&T (NYSE:T), DISH (NASDAQ:DISH), Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have all invested in some sort of skinny bundle package, we continually see unexpected entrants shake up the field. The latest is the trifecta of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and Viacom (NYSE:VIA), which is rumored to be creating its own streaming service.

So how does this impact Disney?

The new service wouldn't include any sports channels - including ESPN, which is usually a must-have. For a channel that's already causing Disney to hemorrhage money, giving customers options to bypass it would not be welcome news for shareholders. While eliminating ESPN is an option that many cable/satellite providers would like to consider, long-term deals with Disney prevent that from being possible. Yes, CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS), Comcast ("NBC") (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) also have similar protections in play, but there's a reason I'm keeping this pegged to Disney.

ESPN's carriage fee in 2016 was over $8, which makes it one of the most expensive for any provider, and that cost trickles down to the consumer. As investors are aware, the company's struggles to make ESPN profitable are well documented, and while I won't rehash them here, I will remind readers that they are sizeable in nature, and this is something Disney knows it needs to address.

One such way of doing so was expected to be an ESPN OTT (over-the-top) service, which would take advantage of the current SVOD trend and use the much-praised team and software from Major League Baseball's Advanced Media (of which Disney is now a co-owner).

MLBAM's credits are far-reaching, and Disney investing not only benefited the company but also its shareholders. Even if the Mouse House decided not to use the tech for itself, the value brought to the streaming industry by the company is impressive, and Disney wins just by association.

However, as I mentioned in a prior piece, the larger issue with an ESPN OTT was that the network's linear programming would reportedly not be part of the deal. While that's a big exemption, it leaves the door open for other services to utilize.

That has led to streamers in some cases over-reaching to include ESPN, because with none of the services having a full roster of live local channel options for the full country, programmers are hesitant to not offer sports of any kind, and ESPN is bold-faced name - profitable or not.

Yet, that's what makes this no-sports idea so appealing to Discovery, AMC and Viacom.

It's an untapped market that is very similar to what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly attempting with the core three premium services. These three cable leaders are also recognizing they run the risk of being squeezed out of the streaming field, especially after YouTube's TV initiative announced it was only offering the major broadcasters and their offshoots.

Now add in other outliers like Scripps (and to an extent, Turner), and that presents a package which, along with a rabbit-ear style antenna, can greatly reduce a person's monthly bill. It's really those sports channels that jack up the price of these bundles overall and cause trouble for every major TV provider (wired or streaming) with regard to pricing. This particular sans sports approach could potentially run between $15 and $20 a month.

Although this is isn't a catch-all, as Disney isn't going to just sit there and let ESPN get sent to the showers. As you may remember, two years ago, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) tried to sell a reduced bundle of channels that excluded ESPN and were promptly sued by Disney for breach of contract. That scenario is less likely here, but you see the extremes the company is willing to go to protect both its property and is position in the market.

You also have to take into account that people don't want to go through the hassle of cord-cutting, and subscribing to a plan like this would require extra work and equipment. If you haven't cut the cord yet, you are likely waiting for an option that gets you all your locals and includes DVR and the majority of channels you watch the most.

The problem is, unless you live in a one of a handful of major cities, you aren't likely to find that choice at your disposal just yet. While everyone is anticipating Hulu's upcoming skinny bundle to be a silver bullet, the truth is we don't know for sure what it will have.

Remember, we thought DirecTV Now would be the complete package, but it also ended up having caveats that scared off viewers. It is likely Discovery, AMC and Viacom may want to wait to see what Hulu does before making a move, because that will again change the landscape.

Also remember, Disney is a co-owner in Hulu as well.

Though ESPN isn't the company's only TV quagmire, its main network, ABC, is in a battle for third place with Fox and is consistently looking up at NBC and CBS in both viewership and the 18-49 demo. A 2016 shake-up that saw former topper Paul Lee replaced with Channing Dungey is still in its early stages, though the network's Fall slate yielded few bona fide new hits (and a number of higher-profile flops).

All of that contributes to what is a dangerous time for the traditional model. Instead of pre-set group bundles, many consumers want an option where they can just pick and choose the channels they want. While that option is likely not going to happen in the foreseeable (or even distant) future, streaming presents them with the next best thing, hence the sudden crowded field.

That's also why you'll see companies such as Disney gain an advantage. Executives know they can withhold certain networks unless others are included. It's the same game they've been playing for years with cable/satellite providers, but it's only now being extended to streamers and, in many ways (for the first time), the end consumer.

The term "skinny bundle" has really grown past its original intentions, as the whole point was to cut out that quid pro quo aspect, but investors are realizing it may have only amplified the approach. To be clear, Disney stockholders are not in danger of a major drop-off because of this issue (yet), but it is something they should be aware of as we go through upfront season.

Whether you're trying to lure advertisers or subscribers, it all comes down to content. But how that content is disseminated can be just as tricky.

Investors should always remember that Disney is a powerful entity. Just as it gives theaters an added advantage against a potential paradigm shift, it gives traditional networks the ability to hold sway in the midst of TV's changing dynamic.

Yet, while Disney is well suited to keep thriving overall, you'd still be foolish to not at least take a deeper look and acknowledge that the company runs the risk of having the rug pulled out from under it down the road. TV has been evolving at a rapid pace, and it's becoming very unpredictable even for experts.

On the bright side, at least Disney's team has the foresight to realize not everything is perfect with its current model, which is something you can't say for a few other top media companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.