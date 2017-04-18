Squeezed On All Sides, Tsingtao Needs To Change

The sale of Asahi's 20% stake could be a catalyst for change, but it is hard to believe in a turnaround without a more focused strategic plan.

Tsingtao has tried (and failed) for years to establish strong secondary brands and its position in the premium space has grown increasingly stale and vulnerable to ABI.

China's Tsingtao (OTCPK:TSGTY) is almost certainly the most recognizable Chinese beer brand in the United States and its flagship brand is still the leading single brand in China's large beer market, but that hasn't translated into much success lately for the company as a whole. Tsingtao has struggled to develop a cogent corporate strategy over the last five years, and the end result has been a weakening position in the attractive, growing premium categories as well as little traction in the mass-market/volume segment, not to mention steadily weakening margins.

While Tsingtao could be fixed, it is unclear to me if it will be. After two strong and successful management regimes, the approach of this management team seems muddled, unfocused, and not up to the challenges of competing with strong local rival China Resources Beer (OTCPK:CRHKY) (or "CRB") nor Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) (or "ABI"). The shares are not dramatically mispriced, and Carlsberg's (OTCPK:CABGY) rumored interest in Asahi's 20% stake is encouraging, but it's hard to work up much enthusiasm for anything more than the potential of what a better-run Tsingtao could be.

Times Are Changing, And Tsingtao Isn't Keeping Up

Tsingtao hasn't been the leader in China's beer market for quite some time (that position has been held by CRB), but Tsingtao has seen its solid #2 position taken over by ABI, with ABI climbing to around 19% share of the market and Tsingtao falling to just under 18%. While the Tsingtao brand itself remains the strongest single brand in China (with high single-digit share), the company's efforts to grow its secondary brands like Shanshui, Laoshan, and Hans have been inconsistent and insufficient, with little traction outside of Shandong (for Laoshan) and Shaanxi (for Hans).

China remains a surprisingly regional market for beer (as was the case in the U.S. around 50 years or so ago), so while Tsingtao has achieved a rare level of recognition for its Tsingtao brand, it hasn't been enough. Tsingtao is only really strong in Shandong, Shaanxi, Shanghai, and Heibei, whereas CRB has majority share in a half-dozen provinces. Said differently, Tsingtao has a strong position in North China and in Shandong, but is quite weak in Eastern and Southeastern China.

Of course, what really matters is being popular where the most people live. Over 100 million people live in Guangdong, where the market shares between ABI, CRB, and Tsingtao are roughly equal (around 25% for ABI and CRB, and 20% for Tsingtao), and Tsingtao has around 80% share in Shandong (the second-most populous province at over 95 million people). Henan is still up for grabs (with local brewer Jingxing holding the lead with around 30% share), while CRB has around two-thirds share in Sichuan, and ABI and CRB both have around 30% share in Jiangsu (with Tsingtao at 20%). Conversely, while Carlsberg has 50% or more share in six provinces, these sparsely populated Western provinces account for only around 10% of China's population.

The bigger issue that I have is that Tsingtao's strategic efforts over the last five years haven't produced any meaningful improvements - the 2% share gain that Tsingtao has seen over that time stacks up weakly next to CRB's 4% gain and ABI's 5% gain and roughly matches Carlsberg's progress. The company's efforts to promote its lead Tsingtao brand (a premium brand) have run into stiff competition from CRB, ABI, and Carlsberg as they push their own premium brands. At the same time, the company has really struggled to gain much traction with its secondary brands - with market share moving from around 9% in 2005 to 6% in 2010 back up to around 9%.

Making matters worse, Tsingtao isn't a particularly efficient player. The company is less efficient than either ABI or CRB in making beer, and also less efficient in selling it. Distribution has become an increasing challenge for the company; while the use of large regional distributors made sense years ago when the company was trying to establish itself in regions where it had little presence, it's become an increasingly less efficient model. Between sizable rebates, stronger distributor bargaining power, and little incentive to work hard to grow share, Tsingtao has, in my opinion, found itself paying more and more for less and less from its distribution network. What's more, Tsingtao's two rivals have both benefited from SABMiller's particular skill in distribution - CRB when it was partnered with SABMiller and ABI now that it owns SABMiller.

It's Not Too Late, But It's Getting Tougher

Tsingtao is not out of the game by any stretch, but management needs to develop a new, focused strategy that addresses its growing weaknesses.

Tsingtao has seen ABI continue to build its share in the premium/super-premium segment of the market, which is the part of the market showing the best growth. While the Tsingtao brand is a strong national brand, the company has focused too much attention on the bar/restaurant channel and has let the brand go stale with younger customers (precisely the ones drinking more premium beers). As a result, Tsingtao is struggling to keep up with ABI's foreign brands and CRB's new premium brands.

At the same time, Tsingtao has struggled to develop a real presence in the mass-market/value segments outside of a couple of provinces. Paradoxically, while management has been pursuing a strategy of building its secondary brands (first with "Tsingtao + Laoshan/Shangshui/Hans + others" and more recently with "Tsingtao + Laoshan + others"), it has still managed to under-invest and has struggled to gain traction on local brands.

Said differently, not a lot has worked for Tsingtao over the last five years. The company focused on mass-market consumption for a few years, and managed to lose share to ABI in premium without really making many inroads against regional mass-market/value brands. And on the premium side, the company has focused on market segments that took it right into the jaws of more intense import competition and a growing desire for novelty on the part of younger consumers (including more consumption of wine and spirits).

What can Tsingtao do differently? Revising its distribution strategy would be a good start, provided it is done in a way that gives distributors the incentive(s) to drive profitable growth - in other words, more "we win or lose as a team" and less "heads I (the distributor) win, tails we flip again." Tsingtao also needs to take a closer look at its manufacturing and marketing; beer is a relatively local business, but the company is operating under 70% capacity and needs to streamline its production and distribution processes.

M&A is also an option, albeit a mixed one in my view. All of the local competitors worth considering, including Yanjing, Jingxing, and Hainan are regional players. Yanjing's market share hasn't really gone anywhere in years (it is very strong in Beijing and not really anywhere else) and I think all of these regional players bring a familiar challenge/problem - how does Tsingtao build upon whatever they buy and generate value? Buying Yanjing (or one of the others) and failing to develop it really won't help much, particularly as I'm not so confident that Tsingtao can exploit the opportunity to use that pre-existing regional distribution/marketing presence to better establish its own pre-existing brands.

Likewise with international M&A. Asahi's stake was previously held by ABI and neither company has been able to generate much leverage from its "partnership" with Tsingtao, and so too with Suntory (with Tsingtao looking to buy Suntory out). Given the strong presence (30%-plus ownership) of the government of Qingdao, nobody is going to make Tsingtao do anything and so far it seems that Tsingtao is not particularly easy to work with as a partner. That said, every industry has CEOs who think they can succeed where everyone else has failed, so I wouldn't rule out the possibility of future international partnerships.

The current rumor is that Carlsberg is interested in Asahi's stake (and Asahi wants to sell). Tsingtao has to give its approval for another beer company to acquire that stake, so that's a potential complicating factor. Getting Carlsberg involved could make some sense, as Carlsberg is weak everywhere outside of Western China, but Carlsberg is also targeting that premium market and I'm not sure the collaborative possibilities (sharing brewery space, co-marketing/co-distributing) are going to work any better with Carlsberg than they have previously, though Carlsberg is arguably a more motivated potential partner with a greater strategic interest in establishing a real presence in China.

The Opportunity

Although the Chinese beer market has been soft here of late, I think an improving economy should help boost volume growth. I'm looking for mid-single-digit revenue growth from Tsingtao; doing better is certainly possible, but the company ended a weak year on a weak note (from a volume perspective), and has been having challenges with volume for a little while now. To its credit, Tsingtao does at least have a firm footing in the premium space and that is likely to be more valuable over time.

I do expect that the company will improve its margins over time, though I will highlight the risk that a lack of urgency or discipline on the part of management is an ongoing risk factor. I'm looking for FCF margins to rise toward a more consistent high single-digit level, supporting decent (approximately 6%) FCF growth. That doesn't support an especially compelling fair value today, but I will again acknowledge that Tsingtao could, with a better business plan/management strategy, outperform these expectations. I would also note that Tsingtao benefits from government subsidies, and while these subsidies have gone on for quite some time, they are not guaranteed.

The Bottom Line

Tsingtao's U.S. ADRs are not particularly liquid, so investors who wish to buy into the turnaround story would likely be better served with the Hong Kong-listed shares. As is, I see a lot of potential here, but a lot of mistakes that have led to weak volumes and some meaningful challenges for marketing and brand support in the coming years. I do enjoy a good turnaround story, but unless and until management can lay out a more structured, focused plan to address what has been ailing the business, I'm inclined to watch from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.