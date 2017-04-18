Lamb Weston: Surprises For Investors Down The Road

Background

On Nov 9, 2016, Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), formerly ConAgra Foods Inc., distributed all of the outstanding shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) common stock to Conagra Brands' shareholders. The distribution was based on a distribution ratio of one share of Lamb Weston common stock for every three shares of Conagra Brands common stock. Lamb Weston began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LW". Shares of the new company performed well since November 1st, 2016 and rose +23.1% versus S&P 500 performance of +10.2% during the same period.

Lamb Weston is a leading global producer, distributor, and marketer of value-added frozen potato products and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. Along with its joint venture partners, the company is the number one supplier of value-added frozen potato products by market share in North America - the largest market for frozen potato products in the world. Along with its joint venture partners, Lamb Weston is also a leading supplier of value-added frozen potato products globally, with a growing presence in high-growth emerging markets. The company offers a broad product portfolio to a diverse channel and customer base in over 100 countries.

Stock Snapshot

Share price $41.87 Shares out. 146.07 mil Market cap. $6,116 mil Net debt $2,476 mil EV $8,591 mil

Current Valuation

Based on reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 (the quarter ending on February 28th, 2017), shares of Lamb Weston reflect an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.1x. This calculation is based on an annualized, 9M FY 2017 Adjusted EBITDA (including adjustment for unconsolidated joint ventures) of $531 million (Source: Company's third quarter 10-Q SEC filing). For FY 2016, Adjusted EBITDA was $593 million, which would value the company at an EV/EBITDA valuation multiple of 14.5x. In the third quarter results press release, the company provides a guidance of mid-teen digit growth in Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2017. Assuming a growth rate of 15% and FY 2016 results, Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2017 could reach $682 million. We believe both the annualized estimate outlined above and the company's own guidance based on FY 2016 financials provide an appropriate estimate of the Adjusted EBITDA.

The company currently pays a regular quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share, which provides an annual dividend yield of 1.8%.

For the first 9 months of FY 2017, the company generated $254 million in Cash Flow from Operations and had Capital Expenditures of $203 million. To arrive at our valuation target, we use FY 2016 results.

During FY 2016, Lamb Weston generated $382 million in Cash Flow from Operations, had Capital Expenditures of $152 million, and generated $230 million in Free Cash Flow. We believe that a projected growth in Adjusted EBITDA, will be offset by higher interest expenditure and higher capex.

Valuation Thesis

To arrive at our base-case valuation we use a 5% Free Cash Flow Yield and $195 million Free Cash Flow estimate (which is an average annual Free Cash Flow during FY 2013-2016 and includes acquisition expenses). These assumptions would value the company's equity at $3,907 million or $26.75 per share. This target price provides a possible downside of 36% from current market price.

In case of a prolonged period of low Free Cash Flow generation or other surprises and uncertainties, we think that investors can "discount" the shares even more, and our best-case short scenario is based on a 5% dividend yield (or a 8.9% Free Cash Flow Yield). An increase in the annual dividend yield to 5% (from the current 1.8%) would imply a share price of $15. This target price provides a possible downside of 64% from current market price.

Catalysts

(1) Financial reporting on a stand-alone basis

Lamb Weston is a new spin-off company. One of the reasons spin-off companies often outperform is because when they start trading, less investors are familiar with the company. As the new company starts to report its financial results, sell-side analysts initiate coverage, and broader investment community begins to follow and look at the company. All of this creates an extra "momentum" and "pressure" on the share price. Hence the outperformance, if shares were undervalued.

This serves as a catalyst regardles of the fact if results are positive or negative. Every spin-off company has a limited history as a public company. Because of this fact, as time goes by and the company reports financial results (especially during the first year), more and more investors start to pay attention.

As Lamb Weston will report its results for the next fiscal year and next few quarters on a fully separated, stand-alone basis, investors will be able to better assess its merits as an investment.

(2) Change in the perception of stock by investors

Lamb Weston is a relatively mature, commoditized product supplier. We believe that once investors understand this, they will change their valuation model for the company from a "spin-off" and "growth story" to "mature company" and "free-cash-flow generator". Subsequently, once they switch their perception, the free cash flow generation and guaranteed return of capital to shareholders in the form of regular dividends or share buybacks will become more important. In the investor presentation, Lamb Weston provides guidance on the growth rates of sales and Adjusted EBITDA, but no guidance whatsoever on free cash flow generation. Combined with the fact that the company is new to the market, this makes the company's share price highly susceptible to changes in perception and implied valuation model/assumptions.

(3) Critical evaluation of the company's cash flow generation

Once the excitement of the "top-line" growth in Adjusted EBITDA will pass, investors will have no choice but to turn to the company's cash flows and look at them with a more critical eye. They will easily notice that the company's current market value is not justified by the free cash flow profile. Concurrently with the spin-off, Lamb Weston increased its financial leverage and took on a meaningful amount of new debt. We believe that in terms of free cash flow generation, projected growth in Adjusted EBITDA will be offset by higher interest expenses and higher capex expenditures. Our price target is explained above in the Valuation Thesis paragraph.

(4) Possible exit of a position by activist investor Jana Partners

At the end of the third quarter of 2016, Jana Partners owned 17.8 million shares of Conagra Brands as well as call options on additional 6 million shares. Combined position was valued at $941 million, making it the largest position of the fund (16.5%).

At the end of the fourth quarter, the fund's position in Conagra Brands remained the same. This means that in the spin-off, Jana Partners was supposed to receive 5.9 million shares of Lamb Weston for their 17.8 million share stake.

However, at the end of the fourth quarter the fund owned only 1.86 million shares of Lamb Weston, which means that activist investor sold major part of the Lamb Weston position, or 4.07 million shares. At the same time, the fund acquired call options on 2 million shares of Lamb Weston, valued at $76 million.

It is hard to tell if these maneuvers by activist investors reflect a positive or negative view on the company. We believe they should be viewed with a more pessimistic eye as even after taking into account call options, the total position was decreased by 35%.

As many investors and the market follow activist investors closely, and Jana Partners is a well-known and high-profile activist hedge fund, if they will report further decrease of the position in the next quarter's holdings filing, this will weigh negatively on the share price.

Risks

Historically, spin-offs outperformed the market averages, and taking a short position exposes investor to all of the risks associated with spin-offs outperformance (on average).

Lamb Weston's share price performed well since the beginning of trading, and the company provided guidance for a mid-teen digits growth in Adjusted EBITDA.

Conclusion

Lamb Weston is a relatively mature, commoditized product supplier. We believe that its current positioning to investors as a "growth story" is unsustainable. Once investors will understand this, they will evaluate the company's free cash flow generation with a more critical eye. This can lead to share revaluation and a significant decline in the company's share price.