'Safer' Dividend Dog Follower Favorites Led By New Media, Orchid, & Target April Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield "Safer" FFaves showed 23.28% more net gain than $5k invested in all ten.

"Safer" follower favorite dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, to further verify their financial strength. Five FFave stocks were disqualified for this list by negative 1-year returns.

13 of 25 equities were deemed "safer" dividend dogs because those 13 showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 4/13/17.

Arnold "followers" submitted 30 choices for a list of 30 Follower Favorite (FFave) dividend stocks between 3/13 and 4/13. There were no duplicate entries submitted. Five funds use different safety.

Followers Submitted Tickers

March & April invitations at the bottom of my Seeking Alpha articles requested an e-mail address, favorite dividend stock ticker, and favorite team from readers. In exchange for these answers, a summary of reports describing my best performing dogs of the week (DOTW) in two portfolios was sent. My full complement of 52 ace DOTWs in DOTW I revealed 12 top monthly dogs, 4 top quarterly winners, dog of the year and a runner-up honored in an on-line celebration back on November 16. Now DOTW II has 35 more pups with 8 leading dogs of the month listed.

Now here are the tangible results from the 13 "Safer' follower favorites for April 2017...

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

What Sectors Show Up As "Safer" Represented By April Follower Favorites?

Of eleven sectors, nine were represented by the 13 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. These included: real estate; financial services; consumer cyclical; basic materials; communication services; consumer defensive; industrials; healthcare; technology. Not represented were utilities, and energy.

The count of 13 safe follower favorite safe dogs by sector showed: real estate (6); financial services (3); industrials (1); communication services (1); healthcare (1); technology(1). The first four listed sectors were represented in the top ten by yield.

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 30 follower favorites from which these thirteen were sorted. You see above the tinted green listees that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 13 follower favorite dogs report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. Five of the 30 were disqualified due to their negative returns in the past year.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a recalcitrant board of directors directing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) on the list below cut its monthly dividend from $18 to $.14 in June, 2015.

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one year total returns column was used here to eliminate five stocks exhibiting tumbling prices.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (1) A 3.17% Median Target Price Upside and (2) 5.52% Net Gain From 13 "Safer" FFaves Upside Dogs Come April 2018

"Safer" FFave top thirteen stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 13, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the top ten stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 2.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 6.6% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition coming within $100 of the "Safer' Follower Favorite top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Analysts Predicted 7.4% To 37.8% Net Gains For Ten "Safer" FFave Dogs By April 2018

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding "Safer" Follower Favorite dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirteen gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the "Safer" FFave dogs graded by Wall St. wizards was 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

New Media Investment (NEWM) was projected to net $378.24, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) was projected to net $201.80, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Target Corporation (OTCPK:DDEJF) was projected to net $169.36, based on a median target price estimate from tirty analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) was projected to net $166.61, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) [CLNFF] was projected to net $156.56, based on dividends, and median target price from nlneteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was projected to net $145.29, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts. plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole

Braskem S.A. (BAK) was projected to net $110.84, based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 41% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) netted $107.70 based on mean target price estimates from thirty-five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) was projected to net $96.19, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from twenty-eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) was projected to net $74.07, based on a median target price estimate from thirty-two analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 16% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Lower Price Bargains In 5 Follower Favorite "Safe" Stocks To April, 2018

Ten "Safe" top follower favorite firms showing the biggest yields April 14 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" FFave dividend paying stocks were culled by Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusion: (1) Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield FFave "Safer" Dividend Dogs Would Deliver 16.21% VS. (2) 13.14% Net Gains for All Ten by April 13, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" March kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 7.25% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The third lowest priced "follower favorite" dog, New Media Investment Group, Inc. (NEWM), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.82%.

Ten FFave "Safer" Dividend Dogs Showed 23.28% more Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced

Lowest priced five "follower favorite" safe dogs as of April 13 were: Prospect Capital (PSEC); Orchid Island Capital, Inc.(ORC); New Media Investment Group, Inc. (NEWM); Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA); New Residential Investment (NRZ), with prices ranging from $9.14 to $17.42.

Higher priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for April 13 were: Braskem S.A. (BAK); Chimera Investment (CIM); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) [CLNFF]; AT&T Inc. (T); Target Corporation (TGT), whose prices ranged from $20.33 to $53.39.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a follower favorite "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in mid-April, 2017. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Five of the 13 "safer" follower favorite sector dividend pups qualify as valuable catches! They are helping make investing fun again! Find two among the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I and also check out the 35 DOTWII for the other also found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FFave dog dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com; www.indexarb.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: doyoubelieveindog.blogspot.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, T, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.