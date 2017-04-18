Is Now The Time To Buy Kroger?

This post was written by Hamish Kumar for Integer Investments.

WHAT DO THEY DO?

According to Reuters, The Kroger Co. (Kroger, KR) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates. These facilities are located throughout the United States. Kroger also operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, 2,796 supermarkets under a range of local banner names, of which 2,255 have pharmacies and 1,445 have fuel centers. The Company also offers ClickList and Harris Teeter ExpressLane, personalized, order online, and pick up at the store services at 637 of its supermarkets.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Kroger's FY 2016 Annual Report was recently published. The company has had mixed results for the year, with sales increasing 5.0% and operating profit as a % of revenue decreasing from 3.3% to 3.0%. This was primarily due to increased 'merchandise costs', 'operating, general and administrative costs', and 'depreciation and amortization'. Kroger's Q4 2016 identical store sales (excluding fuel, sales from stores open for at least a year) dropped by 0.7%. This was the first identical stores sales decrease for Kroger in over 13 years. Overall, net profit compared to 2015 decreased from $2.039 billion to $1.975 billion.

PERFORMANCE DRIVERS

According to the 2016 results call transcript, several key points were discussed regarding past performance, key risks, and value drivers going forward. These are listed below.

1) Competitive Environment: Deflationary supermarket prices and pricing wars between the major supermarket chains in America have caused Kroger's margins to decrease. As we can see above, this is a key reason for the decreased operating profit, despite increased sales. Kroger has indicated that price competition will remain high in the near future, providing short/medium term headwinds for the business. Wal-mart and Target will also be investing to lower prices for packaged goods and services over the next year. Aldi, the German supermarket chain has also announced that they will invest $1.65 billion to expand its presence in the US.

2) Fuel Revenue: Fuel revenue in 2016 decreased by 5.6% compared to 2015. This was as a result of a 9.4% decrease in average fuel prices, partially offset by an increase in fuel gallons sold (4.2% increase). As we see fuel prices start to increase again, we expect revenue from this segment to increase back to original levels.

3) Identical Store Sales: Inflation adjusted identical store sales were positive for Q4. Deflation was the primary driver for the -0.7% decrease in identical sales for the year. Deflation prices excluding fuel persisted at 1.3% compared to 1.1% in the third quarter. Another headwind to ID sales was the company's capital program. Over the last four quarters, Kroger relocated or expanded 35 strong performing stores taking them out of the identical supermarket sales calculation. This caused about 70 basis point headwinds to ID sales in the fourth quarter. Management has also provided guidance on 2017 identical sales figures, with same store supermarket sales to increase from between 0.0%-1.0%

4) Online Sales: Kroger offers online services through ClickList and ExpressLane. The two services are similar in offerings, with ClickList having been developed in-house, and ExpressLane having been acquired together with Harris Teeter. Kroger aggressively added more than 420 ClickList and ExpressLane locations in 2016, bringing the total online ordering locations to more than 637. The business is testing with Uber delivery in several locations with plans to expand in 2017 where customers can order through ClickList and choose to have their groceries delivered by a local Uber driver. Kroger is also building on its digital experience so that customers get an excellent experience using e-commerce platforms.

Kroger is leveraging refined customer insights from online shopping experience from both Vitacost.com and Harris Teeter to develop a sophisticated understanding of customers' behavior when shopping online, in store and both. They are utilizing this rich data set to make decisions about where the right locations to offer ClickList are, and what assortments and promotions to engage customers with online.

5) Private Label Brands: Of total supermarket sales, 29% was made through corporate and private label brands. These brands provide higher gross margins than name brands as these products are developed within the business. In 2015, sales from their corporate brands 'Simple Truth' and 'Simple Truth Organic' reached $1.5 billion. This is a huge milestone for the business, with these brands continuing to grow at a steady rate.

If Kroger continues to grow this segment of business, it would be highly profitable for the business. An example of management initiatives to grow this segment is the recent acquisition of Murray's Cheese in February 2017. Murray's had formerly partnered with Kroger in 2007 to place a range of cheeses and other foods in select Kroger supermarkets in the United States. However, Kroger eventually bought the business out to enhance gross margins and grow its already strong portfolio of private label brands. Overall, food producers trade at an average PE ratio of between 20-25x. This is significantly higher than Kroger's PE ratio of 15.73x.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Despite reporting comparatively weaker results in 2016, we are confident in Kroger's future ability to generate growth. This is due to reasons listed out below.

As stated above, managements' incentive of growing revenue within their private label brands provides plenty of growth opportunities for the business. Management considers both organic and inorganic growth to achieve this. Private label brands provide higher margins and greater profitability for the business.

Despite a decrease in identical sales for the fourth quarter, identical sales figures were slightly positive for loyal customers over the same period. Loyal households continue to grow at a much faster rate than total households, which was true for both Q4 and FY2016. For any business, loyal customers generate the most revenue as a % of total revenue in the long run. It is therefore positive to see that Kroger has managed to grow its loyal customer base, despite a currently challenging business environment.

Kroger has the ability to remain profitable, despite the expectation of continued price wars within the short and medium-term time frame. This is for two reasons.

The business's overall size and existence of private label brands allows the business to generate sales at a much lower costs than other competitors in the market. This is through Kroger's strong purchasing power and economies of scales. Kroger's strong balance sheet and store numbers allow the business to effectively invest in reducing costs for the business. Mike Schlotman, COO of Kroger recently reinforced this during the FY2016 earnings call transcript. He stated that efforts were already underway to reduce the total cost of doing business. This was in order to increase net profit, despite a slowed business environment. He also stated that 'one of the great things about being in a company of this size and breadth of Kroger is, there is not an initiative we have out there that we don't already have, a very large group of stores achieving. We don't have to go outside the company and point to competitors [to replicate what they are doing from the outside].'

We have strong faith in management to deliver results. Kroger's excellent and long-standing board generated quarter on quarter identical sales growth for over 13 years. Their proven capabilities and excellent M&A decisions cannot be overlooked when evaluating the merits and demerits of this business. Management has a long-term commitment to growth, and doesn't slow investing down during difficult times to make their short-term figures look more favorable.

VALUATION

We have done a simple multiples analysis to value Kroger. We used an EV/EBITDA metric to value the business. We used EV to strip out any capital structure differences. We also used EBITDA because some comparable companies lease their PPE, whereas others own theirs. Therefore, EBIT wouldn't be a good indicator as a metric.

Company Weighting EV ($m) EBITDA ($m) EV/EBITDA P/E Ratio Kroger - 41066 5776 7.11 15.73 Wal-mart (NYSE:WMT) 25% 264552 32944 8.03 16.73 Target (NYSE:TGT) 25% 39750 7267 5.47 11.34 Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) 25% 3528 294 12.01 27.59 Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) 25% 11196 1323 8.46 24.55 Implied Value 8.49 20.05 Implied Undervaluation 19.41% 27.46%

According to our multiples analysis, Kroger is currently around 20% undervalued.

Target also sells non-food items that are valued much lower than food. This could be a strong contributing factor to its lower valuation compared to the other comparable firms. Overall, this would cause Kroger to have a higher implied value based on this method.

SHAREHOLDER FRIENDLINESS

Kroger has had an excellent track record of providing value to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The current dividend yield is 1.77%, representing a cps increase of 16% YoY over the last five years. The company also repurchased over 500 million shares over a 10 year period, representing an approximately 50% decrease in shares outstanding. We expect these shareholder returns to continue to grow as the business remains profitable.

CONCLUSION

Despite Kroger's decreased net profit, and negative Q4 identical sales, we are optimistic about Kroger's future performance. This is due to the business's excellent track record and management, along with the incentive of continually investing to generate long-term growth. Our target price is $36, representing a 20% upside to the business.

