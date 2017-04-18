Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For April 17th, 2017

A movement towards a steeper yield curve is positive, though it is painful for book value. However, it is nowhere near this positive.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the "economic book value" provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM's economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

Normally, I wouldn't run the quick and dirty series so close together. It's been a few days, but mostly it was one weekend. So why am I coming out with another article? Because the market rallied for no good reason Monday. The yield curve moved slightly steeper. That's great and all, but it isn't remotely close to covering all the ground it lost over the prior month or two. The yield curve is still dramatically flatter than it was earlier this year.

The bigger issue here seems to be that it was a positive day for the market in general. It was such a positive day, my accounts with positions in Target (NYSE:TGT) were even in the green. How often does that happen?

Essentially, Monday was a big "risk on" day. The market took on more risk which meant buying into more index funds. That even extends into grabbing more mortgage REITs even as the book value declined slightly from the pressure on yields. While a steeper yield curve is positive and is worth a little book value loss, it is not this positive.

The quick and dirty discounts to book were up about 1.25% across the sector. That even outpaces the price gain for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) which was up nearly .9% for the day.

Don't get me wrong. More appetite for credit risk makes a positive factor for the mortgages REITs focusing in CRE loans (commercial real estate), but it simply doesn't justify this kind of climb.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

Compared to Q4 2016, we are up 7%. That makes it by far the most positive "quarter" (technically we're into Q2, but let's ignore that) since at least 2015. That should be enough to put investors on alert. The argument for the fourth quarter rally, despite book value damage, was all about the steeper yield curve. It is gone, but investors still think they should pay an even bigger premium.

That is like going to an expensive restaurant because the head chef is incredible. You find out he's gone and prices are up 7%, so you make reservations anyway. Terrible choice.

Table 3

Here is the history of book value changes, same as last week since I'm not incorporating BVs for the earlier reporters. In a nutshell, BV fell throughout 2016. In my estimation, book values on average will be up mildly for the first quarter of 2016.

Table 4

I like this next table simply for the final column.

This reinforces how much of a rally we are seeing and it doesn't take into account the dividends already paid. This is a strange scenario where the mREIT sector seems to be rallying hard on correlation with the S&P 500. This isn't a fundamentally better environment; this is simply investors that are less risk averse.

Ratings

Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) is not really a mortgage REIT, but related to the sector. I give it yet another buy rating. Going the opposite direction, I'll put a sell rating on Five Oaks . Their price has done exceptionally well lately in the risk-off trade, but I think the rally is too big. These are my two ratings for the piece.

Open Orders

I'm hunting for preferred shares across quite a few mortgage REITs and I've came up empty day after day. Seems I can't quite get the execution and I'm not willing to sacrifice the prices I want to get execution. I'd rather go home empty handed than having overpaid.

With the mortgage REIT sector being so expensive, I had to venture out into other areas to find better deals. I landed a great deal on some Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), but the rally is well under way.

My Positions

Long RSO, BMNM, ANH-C, CMO-E, WPG

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMNM, RSO, ANH-C, CMO-E, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Consult a pro who knows your objectives and constraints. Tipranks, give me the buy BMNM and sell OAKS.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.