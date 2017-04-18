Straits Trading: Century-Old Conglomerate Deserves Higher Valuations With Transition To Asset Light Model

There are multiple catalysts and growth drivers for Straits Trading such as the privatization of ARA Asset Management, new recurring income streams, and new real estate investments.

Straits Trading should see a positive re-ratings of its valuation, as its transformation into an asset-light manager model becomes more appreciated.

Elevator Pitch

Straits Trading Company Ltd. (OTCPK:STTSY) [STRTR:SP] offers an attractive opportunity to invest in an excellent capital allocator backed by a stellar track record, and ride on the positive valuation re-rating as the company transitions from a capital-intensive asset owner to become an asset-light manager. Going forward, Straits Trading has many tools at its disposal to grow shareholder value, including but not limited to, building new recurring income streams, divesting existing real estate in an opportunistic manner and investing in new real estate opportunities.

A near-term catalyst for the stock is the recent completion of the privatization of ARA Asset Management, which is positive for Straits Trading on multiple fronts. My sum-of-the-parts derived target price implies a 29% upside to Straits Trading's share price of S$2.35 as of April 17, 2017.

Company Description

Straits Trading is a Singapore-listed diversified investment holding company with businesses and assets in real estate, financial services, hospitality and resources, which also trades as an ADR in the U.S. Straits Trading was founded in 1887 to be engaged in the business of tin smelting, and it has invested in other property and hospitality assets over the years to morph into a conglomerate with diversified interests.

In April 2008, The Cairns Pte Ltd., a member of the Tecity Group, a privately-held investment group of companies, acquired a controlling stake in Straits Trading and The Cairn now holds approximately 70% of Straits Trading's shares. Since then, Straits Trading has been engaged in a series of corporate actions and activities to maximize shareholder value via optimal capital allocation.

Straits Trading's current holdings include: 1) a 4.0% interest in Suntec REIT, a Singapore-listed REIT that owns prime commercial and retail properties, 2) a 20.1% interest in ARA Asset Management, one of Asia's largest real estate fund managers with assets under management of approximately S$35 million as of end-2016, 3) an 89.5% interest in Straits Real Estate, an investment vehicle hunting for real estate-related investment opportunities, 4) a 30.0% interest in Far East Hospitality, a 30:70 joint venture between Straits Trading and Far East Orchard, one of the largest hospitality operators in Asia with approximately 13,500 rooms under management and 5) a 54.8% stake in Malaysia Smelting Corporation, Malaysia's largest independent custom tin smelter.

Track Record Of Value Unlocking Actions And Transition Into Asset-Light Manager Model

In the past few years, Straits Trading has undertaken a couple of value-accretive actions to unlock the value of its assets and transition itself into an asset-light manager model.

Firstly, Straits Trading, like many other under-appreciated asset plays, used to be perceived as an owner of valuable real estate generating decent but unattractive yields, with no near-term value-unlocking catalysts. In 2013, Straits Trading acquired a 20.1% stake in Singapore-listed real estate fund manager ARA Asset Management, while divesting certain assets into Straits Real Estate Pte. Ltd., a new joint venture with ARA at the same time. Straits Trading also started monetizing its other properties in an opportunistic manner.

In 2014, it divested Straits Trading Building for S$450 million, or S$2,800 per square feet. Straits Trading's Executive Chairman Chew Gek Khim comments on the sale of the Straits Trading Building in a 2017 Business Times article were telling of the company's strategic focus in redeploying capital to investments yielding higher returns:

It was not such an easy decision. First, I think it's emotional. It's a beautiful building. It's nice and iconic, but I thought that it was more suited for a tycoon, not a listed company. Shareholders are not going to benefit from a trophy asset. Frankly, a tycoon with a big ego may, but shareholders want a return.

More recently, in November 2016, Straits Trading sold another building it owns in Australia, 114 William Street, for S$171.8m, delivering an impressive equity IRR of 24.6% and equity multiple of 1.39 times for the company. This Australian deal is representative of how opportunistic Straits Trading is, as the company was months ahead of local Australian property owners in capitalizing on foreign interest in the Australian property market, according to an article in The Australian Business Review.

Secondly, Straits Trading transformed itself from being a sub-scale operator of niche hospitality assets to being a significant shareholder (30%) of one of Asia's largest hospitality companies, by injecting its hospitality assets into Far East Hospitality, a 30:70 joint venture between Straits Trading and Far East Orchard.

Thirdly, Straits Trading divested its 41% interest in Singapore-listed WBL Corporation, another diversified holding company similar to itself, in 2013 and unlocked approximately S$500 million of value.

The result of all these divestments is that Straits Trading has become more asset-light and less capital intensive. Notwithstanding, it still enjoys exposure to the same industries and end-markets (it had previously as an asset owner), but it now has control (albeit lower shareholding interests) over a significantly larger portfolio of assets with lesser capital locked up as a financial investor.

In other words, Straits Trading now owns a smaller ownership interest in businesses which own assets whose size are multiples of what the company used to own. Therefore, Straits Trading's valuations should be re-rated positively, as the businesses it has stakes in are significantly more asset-light and more scalable than the old sub-scale businesses where it had controlling stakes in.

In an interview with CNBC this month, Straits Trading's Executive Chairman Chew Gek Khim expressed her optimism in the Asian property market and her firm's strategy as an asset manager capitalizing on real estate securitization trends in Asia (one example is its investment in ARA Asset Management):

What I'd like to do is to ride the wave of - or rather, potential wave, (as) not everyone may agree with me - of securitization of real estate in Asia," she said, highlighting real estate investment trusts (REITs), property funds and real estate-backed financial instruments as examples. Going forward, the real estate market in Asia has more room to run. It's not just in terms of prices, but more in relation to how it evolves. Because as it evolves, you will need different instruments.

The value creation for shareholders is also validated by the fact that the annual dividend per share for Straits Trading has tripled from S$0.02 in FY2008 to S$0.06 in FY2016.

ARA Privatization Is A Near-Term Catalyst

On March 23, 2017, the privatization of ARA Asset Management was approved, and this is expected to be a near-term catalyst and value driver for Straits Trading. ARA founder and CEO Mr. John Lim, Straits Trading and Cheung Kong Property entered into a partnership with Warburg Pincus and AVIC Trust, to form a consortium to privatize ARA Asset Management. As part of the privatization, Straits Trading will exchange its 20.1% stake in ARA for a 20.95% stake in the company that indirectly owns ARA and approximately $48.2 million in cash proceeds. This is positive for Straits Trading in multiple ways.

One positive is that Straits Trading will act as the sole listed proxy for public market investors seeking to gain access to ARA Asset Management's future growth potential. Investors, who used to own ARA Asset Management, could possibly consider Straits Trading as a replacement for ARA Asset Management in their current stock portfolio using cash proceeds from the privatization exercise.

Another positive is that this privatization puts $48.2 million of cash in the hands of an excellent capital allocator (validated by track record of value unlocking actions outlined in the prior section), who can allocate the cash windfall to other value-accretive opportunities.

More importantly, Straits Trading continues to be able to participate in ARA Asset Management's future success as a 20.95% shareholder in the new holding company for ARA Asset Management, unlike other ARA shareholders (specifically individual investors and fund managers) who had to dispose of their shareholdings as part of the privatization exercise. Indeed, the outlook for ARA Asset Management looks promising, particularly with the addition of new shareholders and strategic partners who financed the privatization.

These include Warburg Pincus (30.72% interest in new holding company for ARA) and AVIC Trust (20.48% interest in new holding company for ARA) with a combined assets under management of close to $100 billion. In future, ARA can tap on the networks of Warburg Pincus, a private equity firm with a global presence, and AVIC Trust, a division of state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China, which has deep connections in the Chinese market.

Similarly, Straits Trading has further widened its real estate ecosystem via its strategic interest in ARA Asset Management, allowing it to leverage on the expertise, networks and platforms of these new strategic partners.

Growing Recurring Income

Besides transitioning into an asset-light model as outlined in the sections above, Straits Trading has also actively sought new recurring income streams, which it can reinvest to create greater shareholder value, thereby reinforcing a virtuous cycle. In addition to direct investments, Straits Trading also invests in funds such as a 32.2% effective interest in ARA Harmony Fund III and a 40.3% effective interest in Greater Tokyo Office Fund.

ARA Harmony Fund III's portfolio includes 5 retail malls located in Malaysia with a net lettable area of 2.8 million square feet boasting a portfolio occupancy of 95%, while Greater Tokyo Office Fund owns four office properties in the Greater Tokyo Area and focuses on high-yield distressed assets.

Most recently, Straits Trading was appointed as Investment Adviser to Nikko Asset Management Asia Limited for its Nikko AM Straits Trading Asia Ex Japan REIT ETF which was listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange on March 29, 2017. The Nikko AM Straits Trading Asia Ex Japan REIT ETF is expected to be popular with yield-seeking investors, as it is an attractive (Asia ex-Japan Real Estate Investment Trusts offer higher yields than their U.S. counterparts) and diversified (across Asian markets and sub-property segments such as malls, hospitals, hotels etc.) yield vehicle.

As a result, the assets under management for this ETF should grow significantly over time, which will boost Straits Trading's recurring income from advisory fees. Also, Straits Trading's appointment as Investment Adviser implies that its investment expertise and experience are well understood and appreciated by other institutional investors, and this could open the door to future opportunities as well.

Unlocking Value Of Existing Real Estate

As mentioned earlier, Straits Trading has a 54.8% interest in Malaysia Smelting Corporation, Malaysia's largest independent custom tin smelter. Malaysia Smelting Corporation's tin smelter currently sits on a 13.5 acre piece of land in Butterworth, Penang, which is primed for redevelopment as part of the Penang Sentral project. The Penang Sentral project, with a gross development of RM 2 billion, is an integrated transportation terminal for ferries, buses and trains accompanied by a hotel, a shopping mall and office buildings, and the first phase of this development is expected to be completed by end-2017.

Management's intentions to sell this piece of land is validated by the fact that Malaysia Smelting Corporation has already bought a new piece of land in Klang in late-2016 with plans to relocate the current tin smelter, according to news reports.

Furthermore, Straits Trading divested several low-yielding residential developments in the 2011-2012 period to capitalize on market conditions, and it could potentially do so in the near term. As I alluded to in my article on Singapore-listed property holding company, UOL Group, the Singapore residential property market is seeing a recovery on the back of a rebound in new home sales and positive sales momentum for new launches.

The numbers speak for themselves: primary market sales of 1,780 units for March 2017 represented an 82% month-on-month growth and was the highest monthly sales figure in three years since 2013, according to the most recent housing data released by the Urban Development Authority of Singapore. The company's current Singapore residential assets include 9 residential units (net floor area of 3,300 square meters in total) at Gallop Green condominium, which Straits Trading can potentially divest to reinvest in other attractive opportunities.

Upside Optionality From New Real Estate Investments

Straits Real Estate, Straits Trading's real estate investment vehicle started in end-2013, boasts approximately S$950 million in committed capital, and I estimate that close to a quarter of that has yet to be invested. Straits Real Estate is well-positioned to invest in value-enhancing real estate opportunities, thanks to its strong network of partners.

I have highlighted above the addition of Warburg Pincus and AVIC Trust as new members of its network. Prior to the ARA privatization, Straits Real Estate already had a very strong group of partners, including Mr. John Lim, Cheung Kong Group and Far East Orchard. Mr. John Lim, a 10.5% shareholder in Straits Real Estate, is the co-founder and CEO of ARA and brings with him three decades of real estate experience and is very well-connected.

John is the chairman of the Property Management Committee of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Managing Director of Chinese Chamber Realty Private Limited, and a non-executive director of Hui Xian Asset Management Limited (the manager of Hui Xian REIT) and ARA-CWT Trust Management (Cache) Limited (the manager of Cache Logistics Trust) among others.

Far East Orchard, Straits Trading's joint venture partner in Far East Hospitality, is a member of Far East Organization, Singapore's largest private property developer. Cheung Kong Group, best known as Li Ka-Shing's investment holding company, holds an 8% stake in the holding company that indirectly owns ARA post-privatization.

This gives Straits Real Estate a tremendous edge in sourcing and structuring deals compared with its competitors. Looking ahead, Straits Trading (and Straits Real Estate) has the potential to pursue further value-accretive transactions supported by its low net gearing of 22.5% as of end FY2016.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of S$3.03 for Straits Trading based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation presented below:

Sum-of-the-Parts (SOTP) Valuation for Straits Trading Value (S$ million) Assumptions Investment Properties 589 Based on third-party valuations where they are available and disclosed, and the capitalization rate valuation methodology where third-party valuations are not available. Joint Ventures, Associates and Fund Investments ARA Asset Management 358 Based on privatization offer at S$1.78/share and 20.1% effective interest. ARA Harmony Fund III 83 Based on net asset value as of 31-Dec-16 and 32.2% effective interest. Far East Hospitality Holdings 85 Based on 20x historical earnings and 30.0% effective interest. Greater Tokyo Office Fund 78 Based on net asset value as of 31-Dec-16 and 40.3% interest. Malaysia Smelting Corporation 50 Based on net asset value and 54.8% interest. Listed Investments Suntec REIT 178 Based on current market capitalization as of April 13, 2017. Other investment securities & marketable securities (excluding Suntec REIT) 200 Based on mark-to-market values as of 31-Dec-16. Minus: Net Debt (247) Net debt has been adjusted to exclude net debt from Malaysia Smelting Corporation to avoid double counting, as Malaysia Smelting Corporation's financials are consolidated. SOTP Value 1,375 Shares outstanding (in millions) 408 SOTP (S$/share) 3.37 Discount 10% Transition to asset-light model and its excellent capital allocation track record should narrow conglomerate and holding company discount. Target Price (S$/share) 3.03

My target price implies a 29% upside to Straits Trading's share price of S$2.35 as of April 17, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Straits Trading are a weakness in regional property & hospitality, and overpaying for investments in value-destructive ventures and assets in a haste to deploy idle cash (partly mitigated by a stellar track record in the past).

