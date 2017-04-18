BlackBerry: 3 Profit Myths Debunked

In the second half of last year, BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) management finally made the decision to end all internal hardware development as the segment continued to add to the company's losses. With the company already transitioning to a business based primarily on software and services, investors believe this will make the company very profitable moving forward. Unfortunately, a lot of comments I see regarding BlackBerry show a lack of understanding regarding the current business and its true profitability. Today, I'd like to examine three big myths.

Myth 1: For software margins, gross margins are the most important number:

Different businesses have different cost structures. While that may seem obvious, it is one of the biggest flaws of the BlackBerry bull camp. Management and investors love to cite the high gross margins of the software and services segment, but that tells a very limited story. Take a look at the following table, detailing this segment's results in the past year.

In the first half of fiscal 2017, gross margins were over 80%, but operating margins were about 20%. Operating expenses have ranged from 2.6 to 3.1 times the amount of the cost of revenues, so they are clearly the more important expense. Additionally, these numbers are just what the company reports for this particular segment, and doesn't include other "unallocated company expenses." In Q4 2017, BlackBerry had $83 million of these, which was nearly 28% of the quarter's revenue.

It will be very interesting to see how this picture looks over the next couple of quarters. As the company continues its software and services growth, can BlackBerry get operating margins to improve significantly? If not, the company needs to eliminate a lot of those "unallocated expenses" if it wants to get to true profitability. That gets me to the second myth.

Myth 2: BlackBerry is actually profitable when you take out one-time items:

It is a fact that BlackBerry on a GAAP basis lost over $1.2 billion in fiscal 2017, another year of large losses. The bulls will point out, however, that a large portion of these losses are due to one-time items, and they (and BlackBerry management) really like to cite non-GAAP profitability figures as a result. In the following table, I detailed all of the GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments BlackBerry has made in each quarter over the past two years. Each "X" represents a period in which the associated adjustment was made.

Yes, there are a number of one-time items here, with the impairment charges as a prime example. The bulls will cite restructuring efforts ("CORE" and "RAP") as being non-recurring as well, although they seem to be there all the time. The debenture's fair value adjustment also appears a lot and many will argue it has no impact on the day to day numbers of the business.

But there's an important thing to note here, and it started with Q2 of fiscal 2016. BlackBerry started adjusting for items like stock compensation expense and acquired intangibles amortization. Bulls will say that these are non-cash expenses, but they are still expenses involved in running the business. If you are paying employees and executives in stock, that's still a cost.

I bring this up because a lot of BlackBerry investors love to compare the company to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apple, one of the largest companies in the world, does not take out stock-based compensation from its results, and SBC was more than $1 billion in its latest quarter alone. Additionally, Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced early in 2017 that it would no longer regularly exclude SBC from its non-GAAP results. I believe more companies should be doing this, as Alphabet management hits the nail on the head:

Although it's not a cash expense, we consider it to be a real cost of running our business because SBC is critical to our ability to attract and retain the best talent in the world.

In the opening of its Q4 2017 press release, BlackBerry called itself a "global software leader," so shouldn't it be following true leaders? BlackBerry reported a non-GAAP profit of $23 million in its latest quarter, but that included $15 million of SBC and $28 million of intangibles amortization. While BlackBerry's results do look better when you exclude certain items, it's important to only take out true one-time items, not those that appear every single quarter.

Myth 3: BlackBerry can be truly profitable at this revenue level (and perhaps lower):

When I talk about true profits, I really like to look at GAAP, but I will make the concession to bulls to exclude one-time items if in return they will make the concession to only adjust for true one-time items. In the latest period, BlackBerry had $286 million of GAAP revenues, lost $57 million on an operating basis, and $47 million overall.

At this point, GAAP profitability looks like a fantasy in the short term. Current forecasts have BlackBerry revenues dipping to around $240 million per quarter in the second half of the fiscal year. If revenues do drop by $50 million from current levels, that means the company basically needs to eliminate $100 million of expenses to get to GAAP profitability. It doesn't seem like there is that much fat left to trim, so sustainable GAAP profits may take a while to appear.

Final thoughts:

I wanted to discuss these three myths today, because a lot of comments I receive regarding BlackBerry are well off base. While investors and management cite high gross margin figures, they are really inconsequential since the majority of the company's expenses are on the operating side. Additionally, non-GAAP profitability doesn't paint a true picture if you include recurring expenses such as stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, business acquisition costs, etc.

Those last two will definitely continue if the company uses its newfound cash for more acquisitions. With revenues expected to decline further, it seems almost impossible for BlackBerry to get to true profitability anytime soon. These are the facts regarding profitability, and they cannot be disputed.

