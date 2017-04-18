Bank Of America: Dissecting The Earnings Release

Nonetheless, with BAC trading near its tangible book value, I believe there are more lucrative investment opportunities.

BAC benefited from rising interest rates and management has prudently positioned its balance sheet to benefit from a further increase in rates.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported earnings this morning, before the bell, and beat on both the top and bottom lines. BAC reported y/y revenue growth of 6.8%, to $22.2 billion, beating estimates by $590 million. On the bottom line, BAC beat estimates by $0.06 per share, reporting net income of $4.9 billion, or earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) of $0.41. In the same period a year ago, BAC reported $3.5 billion in net income or EPS of $0.28, so this quarter's report represents a 40% increase.

Delving into the Quarter

The revenue increase was caused principally by three main avenues: Net interest income, higher sales and trading results, and an increase in investment banking fees.

As many had expected, increased interest rates helped buoy net interest income, allowing for it to grow 5% y/y to $11.1 billion. Moreover, management stated that they expected net interest income to increase in Q2 of 2017 assuming that rates remain at the current level and they experience modest growth in loans and deposits. Further, management has positioned its balance sheet to take advantage of rising rates and estimates that a 100 basis increase in the interest rate yield will benefit net interest income by $3.3 billion in the next 12 months.

Source: BAC Earnings Presentation

Additionally, with more volatility in the markets, the sales and trading segment expanded as well, delivering revenue of $3.9 billion. Coupled with the higher sales and trading results, investment banking fees expanded, driving a noninterest income increase of 9% to $11.2 billion from $10.3 billion.

With deregulation and tax rates expected to decline under a Trump Administration BAC's investment banking segment set a record for M&A fees and its Q1 investment banking fees were $1.6 billion. BAC is now ranked number 3 globally in investment banking fees and participated in 6 out of the top 10 global deals. However, this boon for BAC may be somewhat temporary, as it does not appear that this pace of M&A activity is sustainable and many are beginning to question whether Trump can deliver on his promise of tax reform.

Another notable positive out of the quarterly report was the shareholder-friendly capital return policy continued. In the quarter, management repurchased a net $2.3 billion in common stock and paid dividends of $0.8 billion.

Mobile Shift

In an effort to keep its operating expenses down, management has focused on growing mobile banking and reported some traction in this quarter. Currently there are 22.2 million mobile banking active users, which represents a 13% y/y increase. Now, one out of every five transactions is completed with a mobile device. Moreover, digital sales grew to 22% of all consumer banking sales.

Source: BAC Earnings Presentation

Valuation

With the rising interest rate environment, BAC's shares have risen to reflect this benefit. Along with the quarterly release, BAC reported that its book value per share rose 5% to $24.36, while its tangible book value per share rose 6% to $17.23. Now, BAC is back trading above its tangible book value and just about at its book value. This level has not really been seen since before the financial crisis. (Note that the chart below has not been updated with the most current tangible book value and book value per share.)

Moreover, BAC is trading ahead of its peer, Citigroup (NYSE:C) in terms of price to tangible book value. It's clear that BAC's business is improving, but this benefit appears to be priced in and at the current tangible book multiple of 1.37x, further upside seems unlikely.

BAC Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

Final Remarks

Bank of America has been benefiting from the rising interest rate environment and from the expansion in its investment banking business. However, with BAC trading near its tangible book value, it appears that this is already priced into the stock. Moreover, I believe the increase in investment banking fees will be somewhat temporary as the expected deregulation and decline in tax rates has spurred a short-term increase in demand for M&A activity, which may not be sustainable. Although BAC is prudently investing in mobile and growing its balance sheet, there are more lucrative investment opportunities.

