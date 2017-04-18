ContraVir Pharmaceuticals: Potentially Undervalued

Contravir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) is a biopharmaceutical company based in the United States focused on the commercialization of the treatment of Herpes Zoster (Shingles) and Hepatitis B. They currently have an expected catalyst about their Hepatitis B drug Tenofovir Exalidex (CMX157) coming up, they are presenting data during the European Association for the Study of the Liver Annual Meeting (EASL) in Amsterdam. They will be presenting the data from their drug CMX157, it is a prodrug of Gilead's Viread and is also known as Tenofovir Exalidex or TXL for short. Currently I have a strong belief that Contravir Pharmaceuticals is trading at a heavily discounted price to what it should be worth.

In December Contravir plummeted from the low two dollar range to a low of $1.19. This happened, in my view, because of a market overreaction and misinterpretation of the news that they would have their Phase 2A trial of CMX157 extended; Two new dosage cohorts were added, a 150mg dosage cohort and a 200mg dosage cohort were added. Many people initially saw this trial dosage extension as a very negative sign that the drug was not meeting expectations and that this action would not be worth it. People thought the trial extension would lose the company more money as the trial would have to be extended and it would taken longer to complete. However, I think most people misread the situation. The reason the trial was extended was not because the drug was not meeting expectations, it's quite the contrary to that, it was because the company wanted to push the limits with their drug.

For some reason investors saw this trial extension as a horrible thing, to be fair though, usually trial extensions are a bad sign. It means the company has to commit more cash into the trial and that they are not confident in the current data produced so they extend the trial to get more data which can hopefully yield better results. In this case it is completely different though because we know, at least according to the CEO, that the 5mg-100mg data was excellent.

The trial extension was to push their drug to its utmost potential and to test its limit. James Saperstein, the chief executive officer of Contravir, said some very positive things in an interview about the trial expansion. He was interviewed by a Wall Street Analyzer analyst on the 9th of January and said that "We finished the 100 milligram cohort, but we found very good results, quite frankly. We were able to 'proof of concept' 25 milligrams and we saw some great data at 50 to 100 milligrams, but we met with the Safety Advisory Board with the SNB, who said we could continue to push the door."(Interview with CEO). James Sapirstein said it himself, the data so far has been great, they are just trying to see how far their drug can really go. They, like many other companies, are trying to get the best product out in the market so they can capture as much of the market share for Hepatitis B treatments as possible. The stronger the data, the higher chance they can attract a partnership deal with a bigger company to help with the development and commercialization of TXL as well. It makes perfect sense why James Sapirstein would extend the trial to try to get more compelling results. It would not only give more insight about the effect of the drug at higher dosages and its potential as a cure for Hepatitis B, but give more leverage to Contravir if they are negotiating a deal with a bigger pharmaceutical company.

When asked about what he wanted investors and shareholders to understand better, he said this, "That's a fantastic question. I wish people would understand that when we put out a press release to announce that we had positive data, that we are continuing the study, that it truly is positive data. We are exploring the boundaries of where this drug can take us, sometimes you have to go out and do the clinical work just to see and let the drug tell you the story. And that's really what we're doing here. We're pushing the limits to see where the drug is going to take us. We're excited where it's taken us so far, we're ruling out a lot of that data later on this year, there are a couple of conferences that are coming up specifically APASL which is an Asia Pacific Liver Meeting in February. There's EASL coming up in Amsterdam in April. We hope to have the opportunity to present our data there and at that point I think everyone will clearly see that we've got a very good drug that's extremely competitive and it's going to provide us with a new paradigm for care for hepatitis B. So from that perspective that's the key message that I hope the investors get." James Sapirstein says it is positive data but the market obviously did not think so at the time, they are still trading below what they were when they first announced the expansion.

So far the data which has already come out for TXL shows that it will give Gilead a run for its money. The interim data reported on the phase 2a trial shows a 99 percent reduction in HBV viral load compared to the baseline. The data also shows that so far levels of Tenofovir found in the blood were also much lower for patients treated with TXL compared with Viread. Patients with a 25 mg dose of TXL also showed similar antiviral activity to patients treated with a standard 300 mg dose of Viread. Not only does TXL have similar if not better antiviral activity then Viread, it also has the added benefit of less levels of Tenofovir in the blood after taking the drug.

A major concern when evaluating a small biotech company like Contravir is how good its cash situation is. When people first heard about the trial expansion, many people automatically assumed that the trial would become much more expensive. Shareholders thought that they would have to pay for the cost of the added price of the expansion and they did not react well. At face value that is correct, all of the expenses that come with the trial expansion are paid for by the shareholder, if the company was to get low on money to fund operations they would have to dilute their shareholders and ask for more money. Their recent 10-Q which was filed shows that Contravir currently has $6,137,465 in cash on hand. I expect they will either sell FV-100 (Valnivudine) for more cash or dilute their shareholders. Perhaps they will do both, only time will tell, however their cash situation is still a risk which can not be ignored. I would advise selling after the EASL conference to minimize dilution risk.

I am long on this but the argument from the other side also can not be ignored. No matter how bullish the future may seem, if James Sapirstein is not as honest as he seems and the phase 2a data is not as good as he is saying it is, the company will be put in a dire situation. I am a bull on this because I believe in James Sapirstein and I trust what he says, however if he is not being truthful to his investors, that could have potentially catastrophic results for shareholders.

The price was rising steadily to the levels it was at before the trial extension originally but it currently trades at $1.61 at the time of this article being written. The abstracts for the presentation at EASL are out and they did not mention any new data at all. The market has punished the company for this and their share price has dropped since the new data was not in the abstracts which were released by EASL. People did not think that the abstracts painted a good picture, no new data was mentioned and many people got cold feet and jumped ship out of fear that what happened in December would happen again. There was fear that the company would either not present new data and there would be a delay yet again.

I personally believe that there was a market overreaction to the abstracts. After the abstracts were released, Contravir issued a press release stating that they would present new data regarding TXL and CRV431.

New data to highlight TXL™ and CRV431 in Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) WHAT: Tenofovir Exalidex (TXL™) is ContraVir's lead drug for Hepatitis B in phase 2 clinical studies. TXL™ is a novel lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent of tenofovir, marketed by Gilead as Viread®. TXL™'s novel structure results in decreased circulating levels of tenofovir, lowering systemic exposure and thereby reducing the potential for renal side effects. TXL™ has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, demonstrating a favorable safety, tolerability, and drug distribution profile. Oral Presentation: Pharmacokinetics, Safety and Antiviral Activity of TXL™, a Novel Prodrug of Tenofovir, Administered as Ascending Multiple Doses to Healthy Volunteers and HBV-Infected Subjects Selected to be included in the best of viral hepatitis at ILC2017 debrief recording, where Professor Fabien Zoulim and Professor Heiner Wedemeyer will provide overviews on the latest in viral hepatitis research and patient management

Date/Time:Thursday, April 20, 2017; 16:15-16:30 Central European Time (10:15-10:30am ET)

Session: Parallel session, Hepatitis B and D: Emerging Treatment Options

Location: RAI Amsterdam, Europaplein 22, Amsterdam, The Netherlands Entrance K

Abstract #: 1639

Scheduled Presenter: Tawesak Tanwandee, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine and Head of the Division of Gastroenterology in the Department of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand

The company is under embargo from EASL so they can not P/R anything regarding the data until the day they present. They also could not have included any of the data from the new cohorts even if they wanted too, the abstract submission deadline for EASL was the 22nd of November, this trial expansion was announced in December.

The moment of truth is right around the corner, will Contravir disappoint again or will shareholders be rewarded for their patience? Whatever happens, this has so far been a great test of shareholder patience.

