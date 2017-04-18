Why 2017 Is Going To Be A Key Inflection Year For American Woodmark

Note: The Idea was shared with subscribers of our premium offering - Alpha Portfolio Picks- when the stock was trading at ~$77.

After trading in the $60-$90 range for the last one and a half years, shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) have recently broken out and made all-time highs. American Woodmark is a high quality cabinet manufacturer with a conservative balance sheet and a history of gaining market share through better execution. The company's stock price has meaningfully outperformed its bigger diversified peers like Masco (NYSE:MAS) and Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS) over the last five years thanks to its strong top and bottom line growth.

The company is now entering the semi-custom cabinet business, which will not only help its top line growth but also meaningfully improve its margin structure. American Woodmark is evaluating a number of strategic options for the same including the option of acquisition (for which it is working with investment banking arm of Robert W. Baird) or building a Greenfield facility. 2017 is a key inflection year in this regard with the company set to disclose results of its strategic review over the next couple of months.

The company's entry into the semi-custom cabinet business will also put to use significant cash on the company's Balance Sheet and help it utilize its unused debt capacity. The company has got little credit for its much stronger balance sheet versus peers so far. Now with the excess cash and under-utilized debt capacity put to use for accretive acquisitions/green field expansion, the company's EPS and valuation are likely to benefit.

Another positive for the company is the improving pricing environment in the Big-Box retail channel. The company's main competitor in the Big Box channel - Masco - has stepped back from the aggressive discounting strategy it used in 2016 trying to gain market share and is now taking a much measured approach. Masco's aggressive discounting was one of the major concerns among the investors last year. American Woodmark's stock corrected to the low 70s post 2Q 2016 results as it lost share to Masco in the Big Box channel and reported a 13% decline in sales through Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

At that time, American Woodmark mentioned that it did not believe that such aggressive discounting was sustainable. However, only after the company reported flattish sales in the Big Box channel in Q3 did investors realize that the pricing environment is stabilizing and the stock hit 52-week highs. Going forward, I expect the sales trend in this channel to further improve with easing comparisons and improving pricing environment going into the next fiscal year. This will further ease investors' concerns and help the stock momentum.

American Woodmark is trading at 20.2x FY2017 and 17.9x FY2018 consensus EPS estimates. However, if we adjust for ~$200 mn of net cash on its Balance Sheet (vs. net debt position of most of its peers), the multiple comes down to 17.2x and 15.3x FY2017 and FY2018 EPS, respectively. With the company's growth poised to re-accelerate over the next couple of quarters, I see a meaningful upside both in the short as well as long term.

Background

American Woodmark is an interesting case study in business strategy. Pre-2008 recession, the company primarily used to sell its kitchen cabinets through two distribution channels: direct to national homebuilders (B2B business ~45% of net sales), and through Big Box retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's (~55% of net sales). The company had no presence in the dealer channel, which accounts for 70% of Kitchen cabinet sales and serves custom, semi-custom and luxury segments in addition to normal standardized stock kitchen cabinets.

Unlike the Big Box retail channel where customers are price sensitive, service quality becomes more important in the dealer channel. Margins are also higher in the dealer channel if one moves towards semi custom and custom kitchen cabinets.

During the recession, American Woodmark's positioning in the standardized stock segment helped it to do well due to the movement down by consumers to more affordable kitchens. Bigger peers like Fortune Brands (~$2 bn in Kitchen cabinet sales) and Masco (~$1 bn in kitchen cabinet sales) realized this and started launching new products to directly compete with American Woodmark. The advantage American Woodmark has is that its platform is specifically designed to operate efficiently in the standardized stock segment and it was successfully able to defend its market share in the Big Box channel.

At the same time, the company gained meaningful market share in the B2B business and entered the dealer channel, which now accounts for over 10% of its sales, growing at a healthy double-digit run rate (23% yoy growth rate last quarter).

The company has seen good growth in sales and operating profit and its stock has meaningfully outperformed Masco and Fortune brands over the last few years. American Woodmark's growth has come at the expense of other players. While in the dealer channel there are several other small players and it is easy to take market share from them, in direct to home builder and Big Box retail channel, American Woodmark is directly pitted against Masco and Fortune Brands.

One thing that particularly benefited American Woodmark was it gaining share in the direct to homebuilder market at the expense of Masco. Masco, due to its poor execution, has failed to turn its direct to builder business profitable and has started exiting it. American Woodmark was able to profitably gain share in this segment growing meaningfully higher than end market growth. It wasn't that American Woodmark was aggressive in bidding B2B contracts with national home builder; the problem here was Masco's poor execution.

Now Masco had two options post exiting the B2B business. It can either compete in the Big Box retail business, which is price sensitive and has players with big pockets, or it can target the dealer business, which comprises of 70% of the market, is less price sensitive and has competition from smaller players.

While the latter would have made much more sense, Masco chose the former and decided to gain market share by aggressively discounting it product in Big Box retailers. This created an unhealthy and unsustainable situation in this channel in 2016.

American Woodmark's strategy

American Woodmark's strategy is to play offense in the dealer channel by introducing the semi-customized cabinets product line while defending its market share in Big Box retail.

Defense in Big Box

American Woodmark has started seeing signs of increased promotions in the Big Box retail channel from January 2016. However, management was initially reluctant to respond aggressively as these promotions rarely have any significant impact in terms of bringing additional consumers to the big box channel and drive market growth. They simply moved share between brands already selling through the big box channel. Further, these share gains rarely stick, and once these promotional activities subside, market shares return back to normalized levels.

For example, Masco can gain share from American Woodmark and Fortune Brands in a given period by doing heavy discounting. But once it starts coming off promotion, volume is expected to return back to American Woodmark and Fortune Brands. So, rather than spending on promotions, management taking a longer-term view will prefer investing in new products, service and training of new designers which can provide a company true sustainable competitive advantage. This explains American Woodmark's initial response to the increased competitive environment.

By August 2016, when Masco didn't pare back promotions, American Woodmark decided that it can't simply allow its competitor to buy share and its CEO Cary Dunston commented on its Q1 conference call that management is finalizing its strategy to respond in a way that moves the company's share back to more normalized levels. As soon as the company communicated a potential shift in strategy on its conference call, Masco responded by further increasing promotional spend.

American Woodmark started rolling out promotions in mid-September. Now, there is on average a 4 to 5-week delay between when an order is placed and the revenue is earned. So, it was not until late-October/early-November that its revenue numbers started reflecting these changes. This coupled with increased promotion by Masco made September and October really tough months for American Woodmark.

The company reported a 13% decline in revenues from Big Box channel in the second quarter(Aug 2017 to Oct 2017) and its total sales was up just 3% yoy in Q2 2017 versus 12% yoy growth in Q1 2017. Investors reacted negatively to Q2 results sending the stock to the low 70s.

However, this clearly was an overreaction and I recommended to my premium subscribers to buy shares post-correction. The company pointed to an improvement in order pattern throughout the second quarter. So, there was a good likelihood that revenue trends would improve in Q3. Also, Masco's pricing war looked unsustainable. Pricing wars make sense if the competitors have a weak balance sheet and can't respond. In this case, both American Woodmark and Fortune Brands had strong Balance Sheets.

Once American Woodmark started matching Masco's promotions, it diminished the utility of promotional activity as a tool to gain market share for Masco. By January 2017, Masco had become much more selective in terms of promotional activity, and the competitive environment started drifting back towards normalized levels. American Woodmark reported flat sales in the Big Box channel in the third quarter (Nov-Jan) and its total sales improved to 14% yoy.

Going forward, the company's performance in the Big Box channel is likely to improve as the promotional environment starts getting better year over year from the current quarter onwards and comparisons ease (Masco began promotional activity last January). Further, American Woodmark should start regaining some of the lost market share as normalization of market share occurs.

My base case is low-to-mid single-digit growth in American Woodmark's Big Box revenues next year. If normalization occurs sooner than expected (bull case), the company can deliver high single-digit revenue growth in this channel. On the other hand, if the promotional environment shows no improvement (bear case), the company can post flattish sales inline with what it did last quarter.

Offense in Dealer

In addition to improving growth prospects in the big box channel, the company is at an inflection point in its dealer channel as well. As discussed above, the company's dealer business now accounts for over 10% of revenues and is growing at a good double-digit rate (23% yoy growth last quarter). The company is now planning to add semi customized cabinets to its product offering. This will mainly impact its dealer channel as semi-customized cabinet sales are primarily done through this channel.

The company is planning an acquisition in the semi-customized space and has hired Robert W Baird for the same. If the acquisition doesn't materialize, the company has its internal team planning Greenfield expansion. Either way, it plans to take a decision by next month and start implementing it. If the company's past execution in dealer business is anything to go by, we are talking of a meaningful top line and bottom line growth over the next 4-5 years.

To estimate the impact of the semi-customized cabinet on American Woodmark's margins and bottom line, consider this: The company already has a dealer network which is selling standardized kitchen cabinets and some low-end semi-customized kitchen cabinets. However, due to limited options in the semi-customized space currently, the company is losing much of this business. The company's semi-customized offering will help fill this gap.

This means more business for dealers (improving dealer economics) and higher sales for American Woodmark. The company doesn't have to spend anything incremental on SG&A for this additional revenue, as it already has a sales force in place to service existing dealers. Semi-customized is a higher margin offering and it is likely to have a 25%-30% gross margin*.

Since there is no meaningful additional SG&A cost, we can get incremental operating margin in a similar range. (*Norcraft (NYSE:NCFT), a cabinet manufacturer with a meaningful presence in the dealer segment and having a semi-customized offering, used to have a gross margin of ~26%-27%. It was acquired by Fortune Brands in 2015.)

A few years back, when the company didn't have any meaningful presence in the dealer business, management's target range for peak operating margins used to be 8%-10%. With the company expanding its presence in the dealer segment, this has meaningfully changed. The company has posted an operating margin of 10.6% in the first 9 months of FY2017(Apr) and management is now talking about a sustainable operating margin target in the 12%-14% range.

The company's foray into the semi-customized space will not only help its margin, but also help it expand its dealer base by improving dealer level economics. The company's dealer channel sales were growing at ~30% yoy until last fiscal year and the company was witnessing a good increase in dealer penetration. This fiscal year, as the company is in the process of finalizing its strategy in the semi-customized space, it has slowed down on new dealer acquisition.

If the company decides to go forward with the acquisition route, it will get the dealer base of the target company and there will be a step up in its dealer business next fiscal. Otherwise, even if the company decides to go through the Greenfield route, we can see a meaningful acceleration in new dealer empanelment next year onward.

The company has a lot of dry powder when it comes to acquisitions/Greenfield investments. It has ~$200 mn in net cash and is underlevered as compared to its peers. The following table compares cash and debt levels for American Woodmark with its peers (Source: SEC filings).

American Woodmark can easily add $350 to $450 mn in long-term debt to its balance sheet and still have net debt/equity ratio inline with peers. So, it clearly has meaningful unused debt capacity. Further, the company's existing business has an annualized FCF run rate of over $50 mn. The company's FCF, cash on the balance sheet and unutilized debt capacity gives it enough leeway to invest in its dealer channel. Even without taking any meaningful long-term debt, the company can invest $300 mn-$350 mn in the semi-custom business and increase dealer penetration over the next 4-5 years.

If we assume American Woodmark uses all of this cash to acquire companies trading at EV/Sales of 1x (similar to what American Woodmark is currently getting), it means $300 mn-$350 mn in incremental dealer channel revenues. While incremental revenue numbers from Greenfield expansion are tough to predict, I expect them to be in a similar ballpark.

Estimates and Upside

Near term

American Woodmark witnessed low to mid-teens annual top line growth from FY14 to FY16. After a poor showing in the first half of FY 2017(~7% yoy growth), the company returned to this low to mid-teen range in Q3 with 14% yoy growth. With the pricing environment improving in the Big Box channel and a major inflection point looming in terms of growth in the dealer channel, one should expect the company's growth rate to accelerate from here. So, a mid-teen growth rate is likely in FY2018 (Apr). The Sell-side is currently missing both these dynamics and modeling a 9.70% growth in FY2018 revenues (consensus estimates), which gives an ample room for upward revisions.

Long term (4-5 years)

If we assume $350 mn incremental revenues from the semi-custom business and modest annual growth in other end markets (double digits in B2B + low-single digits Big Box), the company can reach $1.6 bn in revenues over the next 4-5 years.

Applying 25% incremental operating margin on $350 mn and assuming the rest of the business has an operating margin of ~11% (only slightly higher than 10.60%, which the company posted in the first 9 months of FY17, despite meaningful operating leverage), we get an overall operating margin of ~14%.

A 14% operating margin on $1.6 bn in revenues means an EPS of ~$8.20 in the next 4 to 5 years. The company also has ~$55 mn remaining under the share buyback program, which will take the EPS number to ~$8.50. An 18x multiple on $8.5 EPS implies $150 plus stock price (75% upside versus the current price in the next 4-5 years). Since the key inflection point in the story comes over the next couple of quarters when the market starts getting clarity on the company's strategy in the semi-customized space, I expect the stock to reach $105-$110 levels by this year-end.

Catalysts

Update on the company's strategy: Acquisition or Greenfield expansion.

Upward revision in sell-side estimates for FY2018.

Any news on further reduction in Big Box channel pricing pressure.

Risks

If Masco returns to aggressive discounting, it may cause some pressure on the stock. However, even if this happens, it will be a short-term phenomenon.

