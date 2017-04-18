J.B. Hunt Transport Beats On The Bottom Line, But Stock Price Still Fizzles

The company has affirmed guidance for 2017, with continued improvement expected toward 2018/2019. But risks remain, creating some uncertainty.

J.B. Hunt has reported its first-quarter earnings, beating analyst estimates by 10%; net operating revenues came in just shy by less than a percent.

J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the first freight industry peer to report first-quarter earnings on a calendar year basis for 2017. FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) and The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) both reported, but do not operate on a calendar year basis.

J.B. Hunt beat analyst estimates on the bottom line by 10%, earning $0.92 per share. Operating revenues were down 0.6% to $1.63 billion. The stock price immediately rallied up as much as 2%, before closing marginally lower.

The high-level overview year over year (YoY) for J.B. Hunt was as follows:

Operating revenues, excluding surcharges, up 2.5%

Fuel surcharges up 64%

Operating profit down 11%

Income taxes down 35%

Net income up 2.6%

Diluted shares down 1.1%

With operating profits down YoY, the clear catalysts for the earnings beat were related to the decline in income taxes and, to a lesser extent, diluted shares. J.B. Hunt's tax rate was over 27% vs. last year's 38% rate.

For operating margins, performance was as follows:

Intermodal down 8%

Dedicated contract services were flat

Integrated capacity solutions down 59%

Trucking services down 46%

Intermodal revenues continued to be dominant, reflecting 57% of the mix in the first quarter of 2017 at $940 million. Revenues grew by 5% led by revenue per carload at 3%, and volume growth just below 2%.

Volume growth was weak for the first quarter as J.B. Hunt has estimated that growth for all of 2017 would be at 6.5% at the low end. Revenue per load was buoyed by increasing fuel surcharges. Rail purchased transportation costs continued to weigh on performance. Additionally, utilization on the Eastern network was weak at -6%, while the Transcontinental grew at 7%.

From a utilization perspective, average effective trailing equipment usage as a percent of total trailing equipment declined to 90% (approximately 170 basis points from last year). The average length of haul increase by 240 bps was also impacted by the decline in East Coast utilization. This performance has mirrored West vs. East Coast intermodal container performance for Class I railroads, as West Coast performance has collectively been stronger. Trucking industry competitive factors have also likely weighed more on the East Coast.

Other factors including increasing equipment ownership costs, driver wages and recruiting costs and insurance and claims cost added to depressed margins. J.B. Hunt's costs have displayed inflationary pressures over the past few quarters now. Assuming demand picks and/or capacity begins to tighten, we should expect to see some pricing improvement in the near term.

Dedicated contract services operating revenues grew by 10% ($392 million) driven by increasing fuel surcharges and, to a lesser extent, pricing. Volume growth was moderate at 3% YoY. Similar to intermodal, dedicated was impacted by higher driver wages, increased insurance and claims costs (weather related though), and increased startup expenditures for new customer contracts. Productivity is estimated to be flat for the year as the company looks to add new customer contracts and invest into the business.

Integrated capacity solutions (NYSE:ICS) operating revenues grew by 14% to $210 million. This was led by volume growth of 36% and revenue per load declines at -16%. Revenue per load declines were driven by freight mix changes from customer demand. Nearly 80% of the ICS segment was for dry van, with 20% for refrigerated and less-than-truckload (LTL). A significant impact in declining margins was related to the number of startup branches less than two years old; which generate less revenue at lower margins. New branches increased by 20% vs. last year.

J.B. Hunt's truckload revenues remained the minority reflecting 6% of the total at $94 million. Revenues decreased over 2% led by a 6% decrease length of haul and a 1% decrease in rates per loaded mile. This decline was offset by an increase of one percent in load volume and fuel surcharges. For operating margins, weakness was driven by lower customer rates, increased equipment maintenance costs and higher insurance and claims costs.

J.B. Hunt is going to be investing a moderately lower amount into the business via its capex program for 2017, an estimate of $477 million. The company will still be spending the substantial majority on equipment growth followed by equipment replacement, technology and facilities.

Source: J.B. Hunt Transport 2017 Performance Expectations

Clearly, J.B. Hunt's operating margins have all witnessed pricing pressures and other inflationary factors. Investments into the business have also effected margins. J.B. Hunt is still expecting improving volumes, utilization and productivity and customer rate cycles, among other items in 2017.

Source: J.B. Hunt Transport 2017 Performance Expectations

For each of the company's core operating segments, today's challenges are expected to become tomorrow's tailwinds as the company continues to invest into the business to maintain and/or grow its market share. Views continue to remain mixed as to the impacts of the electronic logging device (ELD) rule soon-approaching the trucking industry. Mixed views range from a short-term impact on capacity to a more severe possibility.

Either way, what is becoming clearer is the need for increased market demand. Many are in agreement that inventory to sales ratios are at an adequate level, which should lead to strong pre-holiday season demand. Most are also in agreement that GDP growth is positioned to pick up as the year progresses.

Still, uncertainties remain based on the risks identified by J.B. Hunt. These contrasting perspectives, with the expectations for lower GDP performance in the first quarter are likely the cause for the market's reaction to J.B. Hunt's earnings release. Regardless, J.B. Hunt has continued to grow its business successfully, keeping the long-term investment story intact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBHT, FDX, GBX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.