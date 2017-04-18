Market Volatility Bulletin: Q1 Earnings Fully Underway

CNBC: 9:00 EST

After rallying for most of Monday, stock (NYSEARCA:DIA) buyers appear to have taken their foot off the gas pedal in the overnight session. Immediately on the Asian open, ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) participants posted still-current highs at 2347, and have since let price fall all the way back to lows at 2334.50.

The spot VIX took a beating yesterday, closing lower by 8%+. In the overnight session, it is attempting to hold the 15-handle, and is currently up a little over 2%. Gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) have fallen off about half a percent overnight, while crude oil futures for May delivery are looking to open lower after giving back about 1% during the Monday session. As a side note, open interest has shifted to the June contract for oil futures, but volume has not yet confirmed the rollover.

CNBC: Monday Close

Stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed almost a full 1% higher in a low-volume Monday, led by a recently struggling financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF). Several of the large banks released expectation beating earnings reports just before the holiday weekend, and the positive reaction carried through to yesterday. It was a positive day for all S&P sectors yesterday, even energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) gained 0.22% as crude oil futures fell.

Shout-Out

Today we highlight recent work from SA contributor Chris Ciovacco: How Concerning Is The S&P 500's Pullback? In the brief article released Monday afternoon, the author uses a few traditional facets of technical analysis such as moving averages and Fibonacci levels to make the argument that the current S&P pullback should not be overly concerning.

Using the SPY ETF as a stand-in for the index, Mr. Ciovacco displays the post-election rally, overlaid with the commonly used Fib levels of 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. " Typically, a healthy trend will see countertrend moves that remain above the three major Fibonacci retracement levels shown below. As of April 17, the S&P 500 ETF's post-election rally remains in the 'normal pullback' zone." A pullback of about 50% in the index would give us a level of anticipated support around 2242.

The author then compares the current positions of three popular daily moving averages (100, 200, and 300) to their positions in late 2007 and early 2008.

While some are overly-eager to call the March 1 rally a topping point to our recent market rally, it is important to keep things in perspective. We sit roughly 2% off all-time highs, in the midst of a (slight) correction that has so far bottomed at just over 3%. Especially as market bears (we believe the market to be grossly overvalued), this perspective is key. While by no means do we expect any facet of technical analysis to provide long-term holding points for the market, technicals can provide a brief snapshot of where we are, and what's happened recently.

Thoughts on Volatility

With the April-expiry VX contract set to expire before market open tomorrow morning, we note that while front-end backwardation is still present in the VIX futures curve, that may revert back to contango quite quickly. While F2-F3 (May-June) contract prices have come close, they have not yet shown the same tendency to backwardate that we saw from the April contract.

Shown above is yesterday's volume on F1-F3 (April-June) VX contracts, which were seen confirming the move to a May front-month. Today will be the last day to trade April-expiry VX contracts; we recommend those with positions in the front-month to develop a plan to wind down those positions, if you have not already done so.

Source: The Balance of Trade

As mentioned last week, we saw an interesting opportunity to enter the volatility market with a spread position between F1 and F2 (April and May). At the time we pointed it out, the spread traded with a difference of approximately $0.75. It has been a volatile week for the F1-F2 spread, with it trading near $2.00 at times. At the time of writing, F1 (April) is trading at 15.35, with F2 (May) trading at 14.50, a spread of $0.85.

While the trade idea was essentially wrong, the spread did not narrow from our simulated entry point, our goal in pointing it out was to look for a softer way to "sell the spike" in vol. The trade did accomplish that. Compared with selling an outright April contract when we looked at it last week, selling the spread may not have incurred as big of a loss.

It is worth noting that while we often talk about specific trade ideas, our intention is never for you to take these trades as we have outlined them. Rather, we only hope to be conversation starters, leading readers to examine their views and challenge themselves.

Tracking the Trade

Last Monday we began a new sim trade. Specs are as follows:

Trade End Date: Apr 22 (this upcoming Friday)

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: muted short call

The particular legs we opened with were:

Sell the May 5 2,340 call

Buy two of the Apr 28 2,380 May 5 2410 call diagonal

Currently, the ES sits around 2340 before market open. The above legs trade for a midpoint credit of $15.50, which represents a gain of about $8.00 from where we initiated. No other updates today. We will be back tomorrow with our Tracking the Trade as usual!

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.