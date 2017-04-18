United Airlines: Breezing Past The Passenger Scandal

The airline maintained strong Q2 guidance despite fears of an impact from an ongoing passenger scandal.

About a week after a passenger removal scandal, United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) reported Q117 earnings that beat analyst estimates. The key figure is the Q2 guidance that includes impact from the passenger removal issue.

Oddly the stock trades relatively close to the recent highs despite several passenger issues in the last month. At $71 in after-hours trading, does United Airlines provide the ultimate value?

The airline showed more signs of returning to growth last quarter. The Q1 $0.03 beat was nice, but United Airlines has a recent history of surpassing estimates. The real key was guidance.

After a flat passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) in Q1, United has guided to Q2 reaching up to 3% growth. This guidance a week after the passenger scandal is crucial in showing the limited impact of the ordeal.

The airline guided to pre-tax margins of 10.0% to 12.0% after achieving 14.5% last year. While a reduction from the margin levels of last year are disappointing, the ability to still produce these large margins after absorbing an up to 5% increase in costs excluding fuel and profit sharing is an impressive step forward.

As with the other airlines, the trends are finally heading back in the right direction. The annual increase in costs are only targeted at 3.0% showing that the YoY impact by Q4 becomes minimal while United Airlines is headed back towards bigger gains in PRASM.

The stock remains an incredible bargain, especially considering United Airlines trades at roughly 8.7x forward EPS estimates that includes taxes the airline doesn't actually pay. With $4.4 billion in operating loss carryforwards at the end of 2016, United isn't scheduled to pay cash taxes during Q2 and likely for the year.

The key investor takeaway is that the quarterly numbers remain good at United Airlines. The airline is on track to return to earnings growth now that costs have been normalized. Use any further dips caused by the passenger scandal as an opportunity to own this airline stock.

