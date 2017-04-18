CSX Corp. - CEO Harrison The Great

CSX (NYSE:CSX) has plateaued, as expected.

Activist investor Mantle Ridge has a stronghold on the company now, with sizable board representation and a handpicked CEO, Hunter Harrison. The hope is that Harrison will be the turnaround savior, leveraging his Precision Scheduled Railroading at CSX.

Yet, shares have been flat since news first broke that activist investor was in talks with former Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) CEO Hunter Harrison to take on CSX. More of these muted returns are expected. CSX still trades at 26x earnings, well above other major railroad operators. A lot of any value that new CEO Hunter Harrison might unlock is already baked in. The likes of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Canadian National (NYSE:CNI), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and CP all trade at 20x or below.

CSX is looking to get more aggressive with cutting costs and boosting profit margins. Tough to do when you're boosting your compensation expense, where Harrison will see a sizable salary package, roughly $32 million a year. That's what former CSX CEO Michael Ward received over three years time. Harrison is also hoping to get $84 million in forgone compensation from leaving CP early.

Overall, there's not enough room to boost CSX's profitability to justify the stock price move. We can't expect Harrison, who's now 72 years old and has had health issues, to generate the same type of operating ratio improvements as seen at CP. CSX operates a very different business model, being in the urban areas of the eastern U.S., versus the rural Canadian routes that CP runs. CP's network of rails of rather linearly and straight, while CSX's snake around populated areas. Other issues that Harrison will have to navigate is coal, where CSX has a lot of reliance on coal - which is slowly being replaced by clean energy.

The market has been singularly focused on CSX, leaving the rest of the rail space overlooked. The most interesting play in the space might still be on the West Coast. Notably, the biggest might be best here - UNP is the $85 billion market cap giant in the rail space with a rail network that covers a lot of the mid- and western part of the country. Union Pacific, despite its size, posted volume growth last year. It looks to be taking some market share from Burlington Southern.

As for CSX, it will report first quarter earnings on April 19th. We'll see what Harrison has to say in a couple days - likely offering weak guidance, but I'll be interested to see what kind of fire he can light at CSX. At CP, within his first year-and-a-half, Harrison cleaned up the senior executive team - replacing much of management - cutting jobs, and reducing company-controlled railcars and assets. It's wait-and-see, practically wait-and-listen to see what kind of realistic goals Harrison can offer for CSX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.