Bank Of America: A Great Quarter

This quarter was one of the best for the bank with deposits increasing at an astonishing rate.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) just reported its Q1 2017 results. The Charlotte-based bank surpassed analysts' expectations on the revenue front by 2.73% and on the EPS front by 2.1%.

The best part about BAC's results is the surge in net income. Its net income increased 40% when compared to the same period last year.

This surge in net income is contributed to a 7% surge in revenues accompanied with lower provisions for credit losses and flat non-interest expenses.

Also, unlike its competitors, JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C), BAC reported a relatively-high loan growth of 2.36%. Its deposits also increased 4.85% (!), an impressive increase considering the $1.2 trillion deposit base. These factors accompanied with two rate hikes, and softer economic environment (especially in the energy sector) contributed to BAC's surge in net income.

But, does this mean that it's time to buy the stock?

The stock is nearly 13% below its peak, with all the losses happening in one month mainly due to the healthcare debacle which raised doubts about the new administration's ability to pass a law that repeals the Dodd-Frank act.

Thanks to this debacle, the stock is now somehow cheap, with Q1's EPS of 0.41, it's is trading at 11.5x its run-rate. That's low for a bank operating in a rising-rate environment.

In addition, this 13% decline erased some speculation from the stock. The stock now is just 16% higher than it was before the elections. Even if the Dodd-Frank act is not repealed, the 16% premium is fair considering the high effective tax rate that the bank has (26% in Q1).

We believe tax reform is one of the few sure bets under this administration. While the magnitude of the tax cuts is not well known, we believe that BAC stock is not placing huge expectations at current multiples.

What technical analysis shows?

We entered into a small long position in BAC. But, we prefer waiting for a better entry position to add much more shares. The $20/share level is critical for BAC's stock price. That's where a strong resistance/support trend lies, and the 200 daily EMA is placed. If we were lucky and BAC shares touched that level (assuming nothing fundamentally changed), we would definitely rate the stock as a "strong buy" and add more shares to our holdings.

Happy Investing to All..

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.