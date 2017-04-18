Why Wells Fargo Can Outperform

Also, a strengthening US economy, though at risk from a tightening Fed and other factors, may work to WFC's benefit more than investors realize.

The sales practices that have hammered both the stock and WFC's business performance may have been widespread in the industry.

The scandal in context

From highly admired to not, that's just one of the ramifications of the scandal at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), one of the megabanks in a largely oligolopolistic US banking landscape; see report to the board if you have not; or, a MarketWatch list of 10 "highlights" of that report. The current mammoth company was formed by the 1998 merger of Norwest Bancorp with Wells Fargo and took the much more famous Wells Fargo name, much as NationsBank merged with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and took the iconic BofA name. The super-regional Wachovia merged into the enlarged Wells Fargo in an October 2008 deal made in the heat of the financial crisis.

WFC has a highly recognizable, even iconic logo (one of two it uses):

Many people will recognize the company just from the image, without needing the name. This is a plus for a company, just as seeing a swoosh reminds most of us of Nike (NYSE:NKE). As they might have said on Seinfeld, who does not love a stagecoach? That sort of recognition means that a company is part of the culture and probably has additional staying power.

Because WFC grew from a large regional San Francisco-based bank via merger with Norwest (following other mergers, not all of which were brilliantly executed), with its HQ in Minneapolis, and then with the very large merger with Wachovia, with its HQ in North Carolina, WFC is heavily domestic. I view that orientation as a plus.

WFC has only 7% of its loans ex-US, with the UK and Canada #1 and #2; a goodly portion of what it calls "loans" in the UK are simply government bonds, required to have a banking presence there. Part of its UK loans involve commitments acquired from acquisitions with GE Capital (NYSE:GE), which, among other things, made WFC the largest railcar lessor in the US. Thus, for analytic purposes, WFC is a purely US company. While its huge size makes it a TBTF, its US focus makes it more like a super-regional banking company. It's an interesting and unique niche; I happen to like it structurally.

An additional part of the contextual puzzle is that it has been said that WFC is far from alone. CNNMoney reported last September:

'Wells Fargo isn't the only one': Other bank workers describe intense sales tactics Nearly a dozen current and former employees at large and regional banks such as Bank of America, Citizens Bank, PNC (PNC), SunTrust (STI), and Fifth Third (FITB) tell CNNMoney that a sales obsession pervades their banks. They say they too are under immense pressure to get customers to open multiple accounts. They described a focus to push as many different products - think debit cards or new online accounts - as they can, an industry practice known as cross-selling. "Wells Fargo is not the exception (with its) absurd sales culture," said one former manager of two large regional banks... One former banker at a regional bank told CNNMoney he witnessed the practice at his company. "The customers wouldn't even know," said the banker, who insisted his name not be used. "Wells Fargo isn't the only one. This is an industry-wide problem." Another scam this banker witnessed involved employees rearranging debit charges on customer accounts to maximize the size of the overdraft fees they experienced.

So it's possible that WFC could be ahead of the curve in dealing with the problem.

Now, to keep the article concise, I'm going to assume that at this point, readers are familiar with the outlines of the scandal and the risk disclosures that WFC provides in its annual report, much of which I have read (up to about p. 75). I'll also assume that readers are aware that in Q1, WFC earned $1 per share, a marginal gain over last year, but only with the benefit of a temporary decline in the tax rate to 27%; the company expects 30% for its full-year tax rate. Analysts' estimates have declined for this year and next, driven in good measure by the poor efficiency ratio of 62.7%, up huge 4 points from 58.7% in the year-ago quarter. Worse, this elevated ratio was predicted to persist this year and into next. So, earnings estimates for this year and next have come down, though free sites such as Yahoo Finance (NASDAQ:YHOO) do not show that yet. (But I'm thinking longer term than 2017-8.)

To summarize, WFC is a domestic behemoth with basically stagnant operating results, weighed down by the scandal itself, costs and distraction of dealing with the problem and its aftermath, and a tightening Fed. Yet the company earned $5.5 B in Q1, its 18th consecutive quarter earning more than $5 B. It shrank shares outstanding slightly and paid a healthy dividend, overall returning 61% of earnings to shareholders. The three segments of WFC, community banking (retail), wholesale banking (commercial lending) and wealth management all appear basically healthy despite the drag from the scandal.

So, why should investors think this stock is attractive and can be judged to probably provide alpha versus other large bank stocks and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)?

Here are the reasons I'm looking at the upside.

The basic business of taking deposits was good the past year despite it all

Customers are trusting WFC with lots more of their money than the year before, and in return, WFC is making more commercial loans while exercising caution on auto loans and junior lien mortgage loans. From the earnings report, average loans yoy were up 4%, and average deposits were up nearly 7%. Quarter-end loans were, however, only up 1% yoy.

None of this is exciting, except it comes when WFC is uniquely at a low ebb versus competitors. Yet it still grew credit cards outstanding, just at a depressed pace yoy due to the scandal.

So there's a good chance that when memories of the scandal fade, growth can accelerate back to trend.

What then?

The revamping of WFC can bring big benefits

This is where the company has a huge advantage. Remember the core of the scandal: managers pushed the branch employees too hard. These people responded with aggressive results, opening semi-fraudulent accounts, debit card accounts that did not get used, and did other improper and possibly illegal activities. Management said, per the report, that it was better to get one good, active new account than nine useless ones, but I wonder. What I suspect is that WFC was simply overstaffed. I also suspect that its competitors, who, as discussed above, also report pressure to produce more business than customers can really provide, are also overstaffed.

This mess gives WFC the perfect excuse to right-size its retail operations. My guess is that its vast storefront network is a significant advantage, even as more banking moves digital. There's something about money and banking, ranging from safe deposit boxes to special situations, where even a small, lightly-staffed branch will draw deposits, whereas pure digital, Internet-based banking will not when there's no local presence.

Beyond right-sizing retail, the bucket shop atmosphere that I have personally experienced at WFC can be changed drastically for the better. The expensive consultant swarming around WFC now may well work with a motivated CEO and board to effect change shareholders can believe in. The good thing is WFC EPS has barely changed since 2013, when it was $3.89. Yet book value, a key metric for financial institutions, is up from $29 to $36 then. Since ROE has eroded so badly, there is opportunity here.

I see ownership stake in WFC as a cheap call option on a turnaround. Part of getting the efficiency ratio down to the 56-58% range would involve growing sales as well as cutting costs, which leads to the next reason to consider WFC, as a highly domestic, consumer- and small-/mid-size commercial lender:

Consumer spending on the rise

The Fed is tightening into an economy that, while it has murky cross-currents, has shown March data with retail spending up 5% yoy and wholesale trade sales up 7% yoy. The 2015-6 slump has ended. Whether one is going to start up soon is another matter, but for now, the Fed is behind the curve on inflation and the rate of change of at least these two important metrics.

When it comes to achieving alpha, everybody now knows these numbers. One reason I'm taking the "over" on consumer spending, and therefore upcoming borrowing demand, comes because for months, Gallup's survey of discretionary spending. This is never revised and has a 3% margin of error. This has been surging on a yoy basis. Here is the latest monthly data:

This is very strong, showing yoy gains from $89 per day in February to $100 in March. This strength is continuing in April. The latest 14-day average spending as of Monday's data (released 1 PM EST daily) was $109. This is up from $97 on a comparable day in April 2016 and $95 in 2015. (Put cursor over the graph for data.)

The strength in home prices on a yoy basis, strength that has been seen for several years now, supports this view. So do numerous consumer surveys. Many of these are called "confidence" surveys, which makes them appear to be emotion- or sentiment-focused. However, they generally ask, "how are you doing financially?" or "how are your job opportunities?" and other data that are tied to present economic and financial conditions. These have improved nicely since bottoming in February 2016. One I track weekly is the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index, currently at 51, where 50 is neutral. Last autumn, when the level had ascended to the 45 range (weak but not horrible) after dropping below 40 (very weak) earlier in the year, Econoday, which is the sole public source for this data, was talking up its strength. That was because former NYC Mayor Bloomberg was a Hillary supporter. Now, with Donald Trump in the White House, Econoday reports the 50-51 readings seen lately more matter-of-factly.

The above may matter a little because how the financial media, which was 100% for Mrs. Clinton, has its own biases. We, as investors who read the media, are affected by it. I believe it takes a concerted effort to focus only on the actual data and not the spin that the media puts on things. When the media reports a "surging" stock market, it is setting off our greed side. When it reports a crash, it scares us. But the values may argue to take the Buffett approach: fade the surge and buy the fear.

In the current circumstance, some of the data thus points to more strength in the US economy than the financial media and the governmental data suggest. No true boom, but pretty good and perhaps a tailwind for domestic economy-sensitive companies.

If so, WFC is a classic beneficiary, pretty much a pure play on that with an above-average dividend.

What's the upside, downside, and time frame?

Another reason to a constructive view on WFC in the $50-54 per share range is that unless one is running a go-go performance account, the time frame to achieve alpha is flexible. There are obvious reasons why investors who want to bet on a TBTF turnaround would go with BAC or the even more challenged Citi (NYSE:C). That may take some time to play out while the investor base of WFC may churn. No matter. Whether there is a rapid, unexpected move back to new highs even this year in WFC, or whether an actual turnaround and stock price recovery take until 2019-2020, my approach to WFC is flexible both from a time and price target standpoint.

On the downside, WFC is positioned for a rising rate, rising 2-10 year T-bond spread, which may be precisely the wrong positioning when one thinks of risks. If the Fed tightens too much, China's economic recovery is short-circuited, iron ore keeps up its recent crash tendencies, etc.; then I'd expect more flattening of the Treasury curve, not steepening. At the same time, the USD would tend to strengthen, bringing on something that could be, at the very least, similar to the industrial recession or near-recession of 2015-6. That would be bad for lending, weaken credit quality, and worsen net interest margins. With WFC's tangible book value close to $30 per share, I think that's a sensible downside risk target in an outright recession. That assumes no repeat great financial crisis, of course.

This sort of 40% or greater downside trading risk is just what I'd expect from the SPY in a new recession, however, so this does not scare me any more than almost any stock does scare me.

On the upside, even if WFC were to drop to $30, it's normal for big banks to double after a recession, as NIMs tend to rise rapidly after the Fed once again pursues inflationary policies, inventories get restocked, the financial headlines turn from crash to "get me in" and so on. So I could see $60 after a theorized $30, and then if so, probably higher afterwards assuming the Fed does more QE or other money-printing program.

Moving on from those risks, and risks related to the scandal that could be much worse than anticipated, my base case is that by 2020, WFC could easily be earning $5/share and trade at a normal P/E of 14X, giving a $70 target. If it surged to a 15X multiple, then it could get to $75. I get to $5 EPS by projecting a $40/share book value and a 12%+ ROE.

I then project long-term growth for WFC in line with GDP growth of the US. If that hangs around 4%, say from 2% real and 2% inflationary growth, then if the dividend yield were around 3%, one could look at 4% + 3% = 7% as a CAGR total return. Under this scenario, and given elevated multiples for the SPY, this could be attractive versus the SPY, versus cash, and versus corporate bonds.

Concluding points

There have been worse financial scandals throughout history, including much worse disasters within the past 10 years in the US alone, than the one WFC is trying to work through. No guarantees exist, but WFC's growth in deposits through the scandal period and modest loan growth while it pulls back from certain auto lending encourage me to think that it's realistic to envision a real improvement in corporate culture and, therefore, in profitability, as customer-facing personnel work more effectively.

As the TBTF bank that is highly US-centric and has a steadier income source than a capital markets-focused TBTF such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), WFC may receive a higher multiple than its competitors at equilibrium (whatever that really is).

Given the issues here, I do not look as WFC as a core or "must own" stock. However, I like the odds for a low-double digit total return from it, perhaps even a mid-teens total return over the stretch to the 2020 or 2021 time period, with a price target of $70-75 and some dividend growth expected in that time frame. Then, I'd be looking for 7% or so returns, which may exceed that from the SPY given its overvaluation.

Since switching from inflation plays in Q2 2011 and seeing the huge weaknesses in the global economy at that time, I've been a US-centric investor. WFC fits that theme very nicely. As a mostly conservative, fixed-income heavy retiree, with almost all my stocks paying 2-4% dividends, that WFC is geared toward rising rates is OK with me, as it's an offset to my own positive gearing to a "lower for longer" low-rate scenario. (Other investors may look at WFC as a vehicle to gain a small amount of positive exposure to rising long-term rates.)

Further downside action with WFC may loom as more adverse headlines hit and the Fed tightens. As the stock's most prominent investor, Warren Buffett says, though, sometimes investors are well advised to ignore those fears, buy the dip, and hold, often forever.

That's my hope for my WFC stake, along with the hope that more than a starter position in it may be justified sooner rather than later.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC,BAC,JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.