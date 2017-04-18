DryShips Inc.: April 17th Update On Stock Issuance

$173.4 million remains to be issued under the current Prospectus Supplement for a stock with an equity market capitalization of $106 million at the April 17th market close.

DryShips was only able to raise $14.5 million, failing to raise the $30 million that it requested through Kalani Investors. Market demand remains weak for the equity.

DryShips Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) issued a 6-K after the market close on April 17th that detailed its common stock issuance through a continuous offering plan as detailed in a Prospectus Supplement. The pertinent information from the filing is as follows (all figures are post 1:4 reverse stock split):

$14.5 million raised through the issuance of 7,912,449 shares.

Average price or $1.79.

Fixed Amount Requested during the period was $30 million.

54.92 million shares outstanding at April 17th.

The shares issued from April 10th through April 17th resulted in dilution of 16.8%.

Important Takeaways

DRYS continues to try to jam equity into the market despite the 1:4 reverse split debacle that hammered down the stock price by 56% from April 6th to April 11th. DRYS stock price then gained a bit of a respite with the April 11th Dividend announcement and the April 12th announcement of a one year Time Charter for a Newcastlemax vessel at very attractive rate, but the Company appears to have used this price decline respite as an opportunity to continue to sell equity into the market.

DRYS issued two Fixed Request Notices to Kalani Investors (the agent under the continuous offering program) in Fixed Amounts Requested of $5 million for April 10th and $25 million for April 11th through April 17th, respectively. Kalani failed to fulfill either Fixed Amount Requested (that makes three consecutive failures) and issued only 48% of the requested amounts.

The following table provides additional analysis of the offering focusing on the results of the second Fixed Request Notice for the April 11th through 17th period. Equity Issuance as a % of Volume Traded for the period is quite weak at 8.86% and the worst periodic showing during showing during the current and prior equity offerings. Combined with the failure to fulfill the Fixed Amount Requested it illustrates the fundamental lack of appetite for the stock. Any efforts to issue additional stock would likely have resulted in sharper price declines. The Theoretical columns show possible outcomes if Kalani had been able to issue additional stock at the same price, but, given the market weakness, these outcomes should be discounted.

At the April 17th close, DRYS still had $173.4 million of equity to issue. At the roughly $3.2 million/day pace of the April 11th through 17th period, it would take 54 trading days (almost 11 weeks) to complete the remaining equity assuming it could be completed at a 15% discount to the April 17th close. It would also require issuing an additional 105.7 million shares on a currently outstanding base of 54.92 million shares. This would result in massive dilution.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S April 11th (millions) 47.8 Remaining Offering (millions) $186.14 Dates of Issuance April 11th - 17th Shares Issued (millions) 7.115 Avg Issuance Price $1.7900 Volume Traded (millions) 80.27 VWAP $1.9444 Value Traded (millions) $156.08 April 17th Close $1.93 Actual Theoretical Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 8.86% 10.00% 12.50% 15% 17.50% 20% Shares Issued 7.115 8.027 10.03 12.04 14.05 16.05 Discount to VWAP @ Issuance 7.94% 15% 15% 15% 15% 15% Est of Value of Equity Issued $12.74 $13.27 $16.58 $19.90 $23.22 $26.53 Remaining Equity Issuance $173.40 $172.87 $169.56 $166.24 $162.92 $159.61 Equity Market Value @ April 17th Close $105.99 $107.75 $111.62 $115.49 $119.37 $123.24 Remaining Issuance as % of EMV @ April 17th 164% 160% 152% 144% 136% 130% Remaining Equity Issuance @ 15% Discount to April 17th Close (shares/millions) 105.7 105.4 103.4 101.3 99.3 97.3

In my last article "Reverse Split Dooms Equity Offering - What Not?", I wrote that DRYS would not be able to complete the current equity offering and it would pursue a debt offering to raise capital sufficient to close previously announced acquisitions. DRYS continued insistence on pushing equity into the market should not be a surprise given GE's callous disregard for shareholder value. Without a debt capital raise, the equity offering would eventually grind to a halt under the weight of constant issuance and related price declines.

DRYS clearly has sufficient asset value to secure debt financing and it will eventually complete a debt capital raise. However, investors (whether trading on the long or short side) should also anticipate that DRYS will shove through the remainder of the equity issuance subsequent to such a debt capital raise during the likely stock price bounce that will accompany it.

One final note, the recent equity issuance did push the $75 million equity market value threshold for issuance under an F-3 (see prior articles regarding this issue) further away. With an equity market value of $106 million at the April 17th close, DRYS would need to drop almost 30% to fall afoul of this regulation. Still possible but less likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips, for the last several weeks on the long side. I do not short stocks. I will likely aggressively trade DRYS over the next several days, increasing and decreasing my position based on the stocks performance. I expect DRYS to be volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.