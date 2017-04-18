Realty Income: High Expectations

I do have one concern as well but, if my concern ends up not being that big of a deal, then my feelings about the business will be even stronger.

Earlier this year, I began writing about REITs and one of the first companies I looked at was Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O). From a qualitative perspective, I really like the company because it's a high-quality operator in this space, but I did find some less-than-ideal pieces of data from a quantitative perspective. Seeing as how earnings are quickly approaching for the business, I figured it might be a good idea for me to look at what I am looking for for the REIT and what I believe investors should keep a close eye out for.

Watch debt

In my articles about REITs, I find that I make it a point to warn about the risks associated with an overleveraged player in this space. Given the regulatory need to pay out so much of its cash flow while also having to contend with investors' demands for growth, the risk that a company like Realty must handle is the risk of it taking on too much debt and, as a result, creating downside potential for its shareholders. So far, of the five REITs I have looked at, I have yet to find one that has too much leverage and, if anything, Realty can get away with even more if it so desires.

Despite this, however, management recently engaged in a series of transactions, starting in February of this year but occurring mostly in March, that has the potential to really help Realty out. Through an equity raise, the company raised an estimated $746.7 million plus they ended up raising $711.8 million through the issuance of notes. Of this $1.46 billion, the company used $410.40 million to redeem its Class F shares, a move that I said would save the REIT money.

The rest of this capital outlay hasn't been spoken for by management but one thing they did indicate is that they might allocate the cash toward paying down their credit facility. Given the low interest rate of the facility, I would be turned off by management if they did such a thing at a time when Realty is in, in my view, impeccable health. I would prefer the firm allocate the cash toward sensible growth prospects.

Expect some acquisitions

Sadly, so far this year, management has not announced any meaningful property acquisitions but that's likely because the deals are, by themselves, immaterial to Realty. Another option is that, perhaps, management has not purchased anything up, but I would be a bit surprised there. This is due to the fact that, for 2017, management announced that it intends to engage in acquisitions worth, in aggregate, $1 billion so I would imagine that, absent a major purchase, at least some of this was done during the first quarter.

Share count should continue to rise

It's no secret that management had to issue well over 11 million shares earlier this year in order to raise the sizable chunk of capital they did. However, this isn't just a one-off. Between 2012 and 2016, for instance, the number of shares issued and outstanding by Realty exploded higher by 92.4%. This allowed the share count at Realty to increase from 132.88 million to 255.62 million in such a short period of time and suggests that, even though management is now providing more in distributions than it ever has and now that the firm is bigger than during any year in record, investors have been incredibly diluted.

Personally, I have no problem seeing my ownership in any given firm get diluted if it means that the firm in question will enjoy attractive cash flow growth. Realty is one such enterprise. Between 2014 and 2016 alone, the company's FFO (funds from operations) jumped 31.4% from $561.66 million to $737.83 million. Over this timeframe, the firm's share count grew a more modest (but still high) 17.1%. This disparity is a good thing but if Realty's trend should ever change (like the FFO growing slower than the share count), then investors should be pay close attention and see if that will harm them in the long run. As a note, all FFO numbers I'm providing in this piece are adjusted in accordance with the company's reporting.

Watch for cash flow improvements

The last item I am curious about, and for which I think investors should pay very close attention to, is Realty's FFO relative to its revenue. You see, its FFO, which is a good proxy for cash flow, is the primary method for determining the financial health of a REIT and by comparing it to sales, you can figure out if management is getting better at, worse at, or staying the same when it comes to turning revenue into this cash flow.

In the graph above, you can see Realty's FFO/Revenue for each of the past five years (2012 through 2016). Even though an impressive 55.5% of the company's revenue converted into cash flow in 2012 (that's hard to achieve for many types of companies), this metric has only improved every year since at least then. In 2016, a whopping 66.9% of its revenue was converted into cash flow. As the business grows and assuming that management doesn't let costs run out of control, it's highly probable that this trend will improve (though it can't improve forever) at least a bit over time. A year-over-year improvement this year would show that Realty is already off to a good start for 2017.

Takeaway

Right now, there's a lot I'm watching for in Realty. I do not own shares in the business and, quite frankly, I don't intend to buy any until my oil investments achieve the desired targets I have set for them. However, this could change based on the REIT's performance, especially its FFO but, until that time, I'm content to sit on the sidelines and watch the company evolve until it makes sense for me to own it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.