A Reinvesting Method That Has Beaten The Market

One of the many features of Dividend Growth Investing ((NYSE:DGI)), one of the features that is essential to achieving the full potential of DGI, is dividend reinvestment. This means taking the dividends you receive from your holdings and using them to buy more investments, usually more stock. This is where the compounding effect of DGI comes into play. By reinvesting your dividends you create even more future dividends, and your dividend production compounds over the years. It is a long-term effect, but it is very powerful. As shown by the following graph your long-term total returns will be far superior if you reinvest your dividends in some way. This graph shows the growth of an investment with a 3% dividend yield and annual price appreciation with and without dividend reinvestment.

Source

The question though is how? How should I reinvest my dividends? What should I reinvest the dividends into? There are, of course, many options, but the main two are direct dividend reinvestment programs ((NYSEARCA:DRIP)) and investor controlled reinvestment. With DRIP programs dividends paid out by a company are immediately used to buy more shares of that company. It is automatic and requires no effort on the part of the investor, except to initially set up the DRIP. With investor controlled reinvestment the investor collects the dividends they receive and decide for themselves how to reinvest them, whether to buy more shares of the companies they already won, or to use the dividends to buy shares of a different company. I'm not sure that anyone can make the argument that either of these methods is superior. I think most DGIers would say that as long as you reinvest in some way, exactly how you do it is not that important. Dividend reinvestment of any kind will help you achieve your long term goals.

But in my particular case I did not have a choice between the two options. The trust company that maintains the majority of my investment account does not offer DRIP programs (About 10% of my portfolio is held in an OptionsExpress account, and with this portion I do, in fact, DRIP my dividends) . So I had to reinvest my dividends myself, figuring out exactly how I wanted to do it. And the method I came up with is to use the Percentage Above Average Yield (PAAY) to determine which stocks to reinvest in. I have described this system in a previous article, and in all my portfolio updates, so I won't go into detail here. Basically I reinvest my accumulated dividends into the stocks I already own that at the time appear to be the most undervalued using the PAAY system to rank them. A stock with a yield significantly higher than usual may be undervalued and may be worthy of reinvestment. As with many aspects of DGI, valuation based on the dividend payment is the key.

I have been using this system for over 4 years now, and I thought this was enough time to look back and determine whether or not it actually works. Is my PAAY system viable? Has it done well for me? Or have the results actually been poor and it's time for me to find another system? When I started using it, although logically it made sense to me, I really didn't know if it would work. I was acting on common sense and faith. And although I had seen success with individual stocks, knowing that some of the ones I had bought with PAAY had significantly increased in price, as a whole I did not know if it has been successful for me. Now, four years later, I decided it was time to do a full evaluation of my results. So I went back over the past four years to see how my reinvestments have done. Did the stocks I bought using the PAAY system perform well? Or would I have been better off doing something else with them?

I went back to January of 2013 and reviewed all the stocks I have bought since that time using PAAY dividend reinvestment, up through the end of 2016. I documented how many shares I bought, and at what price. And then I looked to see what the prices of those shares are now (or what I sold them for if I closed the position), and how much they paid me in dividends. And using this information I calculated the return I have achieved from those reinvestments.

Here is the data. This is a list of every stock I bought using PAAY dividend reinvestment (quarter by quarter), the price paid, the present stock price (or the sold price), and the amount of dividends I have collected from that position since I bought it.

Date Bought Stock Shares Price paid Total Cost (with commissions) Total reinvested Present Price (4/12) Or Price Sold Present Stock Value Total Stock Value 4/1/13 Air Products (NYSE:APD) 7 86.73 $607.32 134.30 $940.10 4/1/13 BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) 11 58.1 $639.43 19.68 $216.48 4/1/13 Darden Inc (NYSE:DRI) 13 51.62 $671.45 81.97 $1,065.61 4/1/13 Digital realty (NYSE:DLR) 14 45.19 $633.08 109.40 $1,531.60 4/1/13 First of Long island (NASDAQ:FLIC) 22 30.12 $663.30 25.85 $568.70 4/1/13 Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) 14 46.25 $647.92 110.02 $1,540.28 4/1/13 Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) 7 96.41 $675.08 268.00 $1,876.00 4/1/13 Micr0soft (NASDAQ:MSFT) 23 28.62 $658.95 64.95 $1,493.85 4/1/13 Pimco Corp. & Inc. (NYSE:PTY) 30 21.7 $651.90 15.78 $473.40 4/1/13 Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) 9 75.16 $676.71 $6,525.14 73.15 $658.35 $10,364.37 5/2/13 Air Products 5 89.74 $448.85 134.30 $671.50 5/2/13 BHP Billiton 7 58.33 $408.52 19.68 $137.76 5/2/13 Deere (NYSE:DE) 4 91.43 $365.84 109.53 $438.12 5/2/13 First of Long island 13 30 $390.39 25.85 $336.05 5/2/13 General Electric (NYSE:GE) 36 22.42 $808.20 29.72 $1,069.92 5/2/13 Harris Corp 8 46.91 $375.52 110.02 $880.16 5/2/13 Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) 10 43.325 $433.55 16.27 $162.70 5/2/13 Pimco Corp. & Inc. 18 22.1 $398.34 15.78 $284.04 5/2/13 Wal-Mart 5 78.89 $394.60 73.15 $365.75 5/2/13 Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) 21 37.85 $795.48 $4,819.29 51.35 $1,078.35 $5,424.35 7/1/13 BHP Billiton 6 52.32 $314.10 19.68 $118.08 7/1/13 CSX (NYSE:CSX) 14 23.21 $325.36 46.42 $649.88 7/1/13 Deere 4 81.51 $326.16 109.53 $438.12 7/1/13 ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) 30 50.44 $1,514.10 54.62 $1,638.60 7/1/13 Pimco Corp. & Inc. 16 19.19 $307.52 15.78 $252.48 7/1/13 Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) 6 56.25 $337.68 30.72 $184.32 7/1/13 Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) 5 61.38 $307.05 52.79 $263.95 7/1/13 Realty Income (NYSE:O) 7 41.79 $292.74 61.47 $430.29 7/1/13 Wal-Mart 4 74.76 $299.16 73.15 $292.60 7/1/13 Wells Fargo 35 41.8 $1,464.05 $5,487.92 51.35 $1,797.25 $6,065.57 10/1/13 none 1/1/14 Deere 11 $91.02 $1,001.55 109.53 $1,204.83 1/1/14 Digital Realty 32 $49.96 $1,599.68 109.40 $3,500.80 1/1/14 Dynex Corp (NYSE:DX) 75 $7.99 $601.50 8.98 $673.50 1/1/14 McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 30 $96.70 $2,901.90 131.48 $3,944.40 1/1/14 Pimco Corp. & Inc. 34 $17.60 $599.42 15.78 $536.52 1/1/14 Realty Income Corp 15 $37.61 $564.60 $7,268.65 61.47 $922.05 $10,782.10 4/1/14 Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) 50 $39.58 $1,980.50 29.92 $1,496.00 4/1/14 Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 42 $118.94 $4,996.74 108.67 $4,564.14 4/1/14 Cincinnati Finl (NASDAQ:CINF) 31 $48.10 $1,492.03 70.80 $2,194.80 4/1/14 Digital realty 17 $52.51 $893.18 109.40 $1,859.80 4/1/14 General Electric 231 $25.94 $5,999.07 29.72 $6,865.32 4/1/14 Target (NYSE:TGT) 54 $60.61 $3,274.56 $18,636.08 53.27 $2,876.58 $19,856.64 7/1/14 none 10/1/14 Pimco Corp. & Inc. 52 $17.10 $890.76 $890.76 15.78 $820.56 $820.56 1/1/15 Aflac (NYSE:AFL) 28 $59.41 $1,664.32 73.29 $2,052.12 1/1/15 BHP Billiton 36 $47.12 $1,697.40 19.68 $708.48 1/1/15 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 13 $130.74 $1,700.01 176.24 $2,291.12 1/1/15 Chevron 16 $108.94 $1,743.52 108.67 $1,738.72 1/1/15 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) 26 $65.88 $1,713.66 38.37 $997.62 1/1/15 Deere 20 $88.29 $1,766.40 109.46 $2,189.20 1/1/15 Emerson (NYSE:EMR) 27 $63.11 $1,704.78 58.47 $1,578.69 1/1/15 ONEOK 55 $53.32 $2,951.34 55.38 $3,045.90 1/1/15 Plains All American 33 $50.72 $1,674.75 30.72 $1,013.76 1/1/15 Qualcomm 23 $72.69 $1,672.56 53.81 $1,237.63 1/1/15 Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) 25 $67.13 $1,679.00 63.91 $1,597.75 1/1/15 Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) 37 $46.14 $1,708.29 $21,676.03 41.15 $1,522.55 $19,973.54 4/1/15 none 5/15/15 Qualcomm 50 $68.26 $3,414.50 53.81 $2,690.50 5/15/15 Pimco Corp. & Inc. 64 $15.92 $1,020.77 $4,435.27 15.78 $1,009.92 $3,700.42 7/1/15 Chevron 22 94.62 $2,090.59 108.67 $2,390.74 7/1/15 ConocoPhillips 35 58.93 $2,071.50 108.67 $3,803.45 7/1/15 Emerson 37 54.32 $2,010.95 58.47 $2,163.39 7/1/15 IBM (NYSE:IBM) 12 169.57 $2,035.20 170.48 $2,045.76 7/1/15 NuSkin (NYSE:NUS) 42 42.71 $1,795.23 53.85 $2,261.70 7/1/15 ONEOK 51 41.17 $2,108.62 55.38 $2,824.38 7/1/15 Qualcomm 31 63.62 $1,973.15 $14,085.24 53.81 $1,668.11 $17,157.53 10/1/15 Alliance Resource Part. (NASDAQ:ARLP) 181 22.33 $4,047.16 21.75 $3,936.75 10/1/15 ConocoPhillips 38 52.18 $1,983.98 38.37 $1,458.06 10/1/15 Deere 53 74.74 $3,962.81 109.46 $5,801.38 10/1/15 Emerson 112 44.66 $5,005.28 58.47 $6,548.64 10/1/15 ONEOK 56 35.58 $1,994.16 55.38 $3,101.28 10/1/15 Plains All American 87 34.38 $2,993.67 $19,987.06 30.72 $2,672.64 $23,518.75 1/1/16 Alliance Resource Part. 280 $13.70 $3,853.11 21.75 $6,090.00 1/1/16 Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 10 $102.62 $1,026.50 141.53 $1,415.30 1/1/16 CSX 38 $25.14 $956.46 46.62 $1,771.56 1/1/16 Qualcomm 20 $49.07 $982.00 $6,818.07 53.81 $1,076.20 $10,353.06 4/1/16 Alliance Resource Part. 240 11.35 $2,741.90 21.75 $5,220.00 4/1/16 Ameriprise (NYSE:AMP) 30 93.86 $2,816.70 127.89 $3,836.70 4/1/16 Boeing 22 127.81 $2,812.48 176.24 $3,877.28 4/1/16 CSX 111 25.56 $2,840.49 46.62 $5,174.82 4/1/16 Cummins (NYSE:CMI) 26 110.14 $2,864.42 147.20 $3,827.20 4/1/16 General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) 19 132.85 $2,524.72 187.21 $3,556.99 4/1/16 Novartis (NYSE:NVS) 40 72.75 $2,911.20 73.78 $2,951.20 4/1/16 Plains All American 138 20.82 $2,877.30 30.72 $4,239.36 4/1/16 Qualcomm 56 51.06 $2,861.04 53.81 $3,013.36 4/1/16 Williams Partners 143 19.86 $2,844.27 $28,094.52 41.15 $5,884.45 $41,581.36 7/1/16 Apple 25 91.93 $2,299.00 141.53 $3,538.25 7/1/16 Ameriprise 26 86.59 $2,252.12 127.89 $3,325.14 7/1/16 Boeing 18 123 $2,214.54 176.24 $3,172.32 7/1/16 Cummins 21 106.35 $2,233.98 147.17 $3,090.57 7/1/16 General Dynamics 17 133.42 $2,268.65 187.17 $3,181.89 7/1/16 Omega Healthcare Inv. (NYSE:OHI) 70 32.36 $2,267.29 34.18 $2,392.60 7/1/16 Qualcomm 45 51.09 $2,300.40 53.81 $2,421.45 7/1/16 T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) 34 67.73 $2,303.84 70.46 $2,395.64 7/1/16 Target 34 68.14 $2,317.78 53.27 $1,811.18 7/1/16 Wal-Mart 51 44.71 $2,281.74 $22,739.34 53.35 $2,720.85 $28,049.89 10/1/16 Ameriprise 37 102.87 $3,807.30 127.89 $4,731.93 10/1/16 Boeing 29 134.22 $3,893.25 176.24 $5,110.96 10/1/16 Cracker barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) 29 132.13 $3,832.64 156.90 $4,550.10 10/1/16 Darden Rest. 62 61.92 $3,840.90 82.42 $5,110.04 10/1/16 General Electric 129 29.585 $3,820.33 29.72 $3,833.88 10/1/16 Harris Corp 48 80.64 $3,872.16 96.61 $4,637.28 10/1/16 McDonald's 33 114.07 $3,765.30 131.48 $4,338.84 10/1/16 T. Rowe Price 57 67.36 $3,841.23 70.46 $4,016.22 10/1/16 Target 56 68.42 $3,833.20 53.27 $2,983.12 10/1/16 Wal-Mart 87 44.84 $3,903.69 $38,410.00 53.35 $4,641.45 $43,953.82 $199,873.37 $241,601.96

* Clarification: some of this money was actually new money deposited into the account. It is not all dividend income. But it was all invested using the PAAY system.

A total of $199,873.37 would have been invested, and including dividends paid out over the years, this would have turned into $241,601.96. This data shows that my reinvestments solely (irrespective of the rest of my portfolio) have made an annual return of 11.37% over the past four years. This was calculated using the XIRR (internal rate of return) function of Excel. On the face of it I would say this is quite good! I'm very happy with these returns. But it's always important to determine how I could have done if I had reinvested the dividends differently. What if I had chosen a different method? Could I have reasonably expected to do even better? Well, it's really impossible to tell how I would have done if I had used a different method because there are so many different methods I could have chosen, how could I really know what stocks I would have bought using any other method? The only real comparison I could figure out how to make is to "The Market", which is what most people compare their performance to. What if I had taken my dividends and simply invested them in the S&P 500 in the form of shares of the SPY ETF. How would I have done? Here are the results:

This assumes I took the total amount invested each quarter using PAAY and instead used that amount to buy shares of SPY. So I show the price of SPY at the time, the amount of shares (to the nearest whole share) I would have bought, and the total dividends those shares would have paid me since that time.

SPY Price paid Shares 4/1/13 156.59 41 5/2/13 159.33 30 7/1/13 161.26 34 1/1/14 183.98 39 4/1/14 187.62 99 10/1/14 196.7 4 1/1/15 206.38 105 4/1/15 206.39 21 7/1/15 207.73 68 10/1/15 192.08 103 1/1/16 200.49 35 4/1/16 204.35 136 7/1/16 209.48 109 10/1/16 215.82 177 4/13/17 232.51 1001 $232,742.51

The bottom of the chart shows that I would have bought a total of 1001 shares of SPY, which now have a price of 232.51 (as of April 13th). This equates to a total value of $232,742.51 for all the shares of SPY that I would have bought (as compared to $241,601.96 with PAAY). Again, using the XIRR function this shows an annual return of 8.62% (as compared to 11.37% with PAAY).

Conclusion

Dividend reinvestment is an essential component to DGI. Without it you I don't believe most investors will be able to achieve the results they hope for. My PAAY system for reinvestment has beaten a system that would have invested in "The Market" over the past four years, which is when I started using it. Going forward can I try to find a system that works even better than PAAY? Sure. I can try. But why? My PAAY system is simple to understand, is easy to do, it beats the market, and it is consistent with the DGI philosophy of focusing on dividends and value. I will keep using my PAAY system because, as they say, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it". Oh yeah, and also, (speaking to myself) Keep It Simple, Stupid.

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, QCOM, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.