Who Is Behind DryShips' Naked Shorting?

Source: Twitter

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) is trading at 52 week high of about $9000 per share (adjusted price caused by three reverse splits). It is unlikely the stock will ever reach this price. If one had invested a few months ago, they would have lost their entire investment. The last two reverse splits 1 for 8 and 1 for 4 were unnecessary. As we know, if you bet a stock will go up it is a long position, and if you bet a stock will go down it is a short position. What is naked short selling? Well, naked shorting is the illegal practice of short selling shares that have not been affirmatively determined to exist. Ordinarily, traders must borrow a stock, or determine that it can be borrowed, before they sell it short. Due to various loopholes in the rules, and discrepancies between paper and electronic trading systems, naked shorting continues to happen, according to the report.

A possible link between DryShips' actions and shorting/naked shorting?

Stock was trading fine (greater than a $1); there was no risk of NASDAQ non-compliance. The voluntary reverse split by the company scared investors; every time they announce a reverse split, the share price collapses. I see a link between the company's action and shorting, and it is questionable whether the company is acting in anybody's best interests, i.e. lenders. As we all know, in death spiral financing, the debt holder continues to sell short and cover the converted stock. It may be time for the SEC to investigate.

Source: Naked Short Report

Historical Naked Short Vol Data for DRYS

Date Close High Low Volume Short Volume % of Vol Shorted Apr 13 2.01 2.34 1.95 24,092,300 7,743,005 32.14% Apr 12 2.17 2.24 1.62 28,792,700 10,403,533 36.13% Apr 11 1.74 2.16 1.73 19,274,400 7,634,615 39.61% Apr 10 0.62 0.65 0.58 33,456,700 6,638,451 19.84% Apr 07 0.70 0.81 0.70 43,162,400 8,663,277 20.07% Apr 06 1.03 1.05 0.91 41,199,500 9,191,186 22.31% Apr 05 1.03 1.22 1.00 60,746,400 18,191,167 29.95% Apr 04 1.24 1.32 1.21 48,992,000 14,266,801 29.12% Apr 03 1.34 1.43 1.29 54,464,400 16,190,273 29.73% Mar 31 1.65 1.71 1.56 14,160,300 5,393,793 38.09% Mar 30 1.64 1.90 1.59 35,594,100 11,884,342 33.39% Mar 29 1.75 1.85 1.57 46,949,900 15,251,647 32.48% Mar 28 1.50 1.54 1.45 21,374,900 7,059,938 33.03% Mar 27 1.40 1.43 1.33 9,597,100 3,442,052 35.87% Mar 24 1.35 1.48 1.33 15,464,200 6,168,137 39.89% Mar 23 1.40 1.44 1.30 18,700,600 4,737,608 25.33% Mar 22 1.34 1.41 1.33 19,694,000 7,525,232 38.21% Mar 21 1.41 1.47 1.35 23,388,700 7,166,418 30.64% Mar 20 1.38 1.45 1.23 57,380,400 15,068,067 26.26%

According to the report, participants in naked illegal short selling activities can be charged with a crime based on SEC regulations. In 2014, two Florida State University professors were charged with participating in the illegal practice that netted them approximately $400,000 in revenue. Ultimately, the accused agreed to a settlement with the SEC in the amount of $670,000.

Slow Dilution

The numerous deals between DryShips and Kalani involve many rounds of shares selling. It is not immediately clear why there are so many rounds, but the result is slow dilution, which pushes the share price downward on daily basis. This has now become a routine process. DryShips has a fiduciary duty to shareholders to work in their best interests, but clearly the company has other priorities.

Conclusion

DryShips has been posting losses of more than $250 million per year since 2012. A dividend of 5 cents per share makes little sense for shareholders as they would have lost their entire investment within a few months. If one had invested last November, the stock would have had to go up to $3200 a share, so the 5 cent dividend is meaningless as the stock is currently trading at $2 a share. I consider this as a manipulative press release related to pumping. As well, I consider the voluntary reverse split as a manipulative press release related to shorting. This company's suspicious actions deserve an SEC investigation.

Based on my analysis, I recommend DRYS as a SELL.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.