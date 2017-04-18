Onconova Has Fascinating Science, Huge Speculative Potential, And Very Little Cash

By Dr. Udaya Kumar Maiya, Oncologist, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF

Onconova (NASDAQ:ONTX) is an under-covered nanocap developing small molecule rigosertib targeting Myelodysplastic Syndrome or MDS. Rigosertib is a RAS inhibitor. It was earlier also described and studied as a PI3K/PLK1 inhibitor. Currently, it is being studied in the phase 3 INSPIRE trial as an IV (intravenous) medicine. The drug also successfully completed a phase 2 oral formulation trial last year.

Onconova is one of those rare clinical stage biopharmaceuticals with a phase 3 trial despite its very low market cap (under $17mn). So, while funding fears remain a Damoclean sword hanging over the company, it also presents a very attractive, if speculative, investment opportunity depending, of course, on the success of the trial and the market potential of the target disease.

About the Company

Onconova was co-founded in 1998 by E. Premkumar Reddy, an Indian-origin molecular oncologist, who wanted to commercialize his research in the field of point mutations in cellular oncogenes. Rigosertib, also known as ON01910, was developed by Dr Reddy while he was working at the National Cancer Institute. The molecule went through a pivotal phase 3 trial in a broad population of HR-MDS (Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome) patients, but it failed to achieve its primary endpoint in 2014. However, post hoc analysis in a specific sub-population non-responsive to hypomethylating agent (HMA) treatment showed statistically significant improvement in Overall Survival (OS). While subgroup analysis is always a matter of concern and controversy among biotech investors, at least a few drugs have been approved based on subgroup analysis. Well-known case in point is Celator, whose CPX-351 succeeded on the basis of subgroup analysis, when the company was a sub-$200mn concern.

Rigosertib has been in-licensed by the Japanese firm SymBio for Japan and Korean markets for an undisclosed deal amount. The drug was also licensed to Baxter in Europe for $50 million upfront and $500-million total deal value in 2012. Baxter backed out in 2015 after repeated trial failures.

The company pipeline looks as follows:

Besides rigosertib, the other assets are too early stage to have quantifiable value.

The Science

Cells communicate with one another through the transference of proteins such as hormones, chemokines and growth factors. Communication ultimately means a change in genetic code present in the cell nucleus. However, proteins from one cell do not actually enter another cell and bind to its nucleus. There is a complex process of cellular signal transduction where a protein binds to its specific receptor on the cell surface, and then that signal is passed through an elaborate protein to protein pathway to the nucleus. Some signals, like differentiation and proliferation related signals, are binary, like on-off switches. The RAS protein, for example, acts like a molecular switch and signals cell division and apoptosis inhibition in its on position, and no cell division in its off position. When, for some reason, signalling is disrupted - so, for example, when the ( guanosine) G-protein RAS is in a perpetual "on" or GTP-bound position - uncontrolled tumor growth occurs. If, somehow, the domain where the RAS protein binds to the cell surface - called RBD or RAS binding domain - can be blocked, then a problematic RAS protein that is perpetually "on" will not be able to pass that signal on to the nucleus. So, tumor growth will be halted.

Now, remember that protein binding domains are protein specific. So, the RBD can only accept RAS proteins, or something that "looks like" a RAS protein. A RAS protein lookalike is a RAS mimetic, or RAS imitator; rigosertib, a small molecule styryl-benzyl sulfone, is a RAS mimetic. It binds to the RBD, so that the actual RAS protein is unable to bind and send its faulty signal. That has been the idea behind rigosertib.

The three human-occurring RAS-related genes are implicated in 30% of all human cancers. ( Kirsten) K-ras mutations occur frequently in non-small-cell lung, colorectal, and pancreatic carcinomas; (Harvey) H-ras mutations are common in bladder, kidney, and thyroid carcinomas; (neuroblastoma) N-ras mutations are found in melanoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and hematologic malignancies. Studies to date have generally shown presence of ras mutations to be poor prognostic indicators. The NCI's RAS-initiative website has a lot more information about the problem and the therapeutic approach.

In animal trials, rigosertib was shown to reduce pancreatic lesions 3-fold compared to placebo groups - "the number of pancreatic lesions in the RGS-treated animals was around 3-fold less than that of the placebo-treated group."

The Trials

ONTX held a phase 3 trial called ONTIME between 2010 and 2013, which failed to achieve its primary endpoint - results were published in Lancet. Based on a post hoc sub-group analysis of that trial, the latest INSPIRE trial is being conducted for IV rigosertib.

The primary objective of this trial is a comparison of OS between patients receiving IV rigosertib to those receiving the physician's choice of treatment (PC) targeting MDS after failure of treatment with an HMA such as azacitidine (AZA) or decitabine (DEC). Specifically, the HMA treatment failure is that patients are HMA non-responders, not those that relapsed.

Data analysis showed that this non-responsive subgroup (n=184) showed statistically significant median OS of 8.5 months in the IV rigosertib plus PC arm compared to 4.7 months in PC only arm (Hazard Ratio=0.67; p-value=0.022), with 127 patients in the treatment arm, and 57 in the PC arm.

Now, the critical question we have wondered is why does rigosertib seem work in HMA non-responders and not in HMA relapsers? And the answer might probably be, that the HMA approach is through demethylation, but of the over two dozen MDS mutations, only about 4-5 are methylation mutations. Now, knowing that, we can classify the entire HR-MDS patient population into three groups. Group one - MDS patients with a methylation gene mutation who respond to HMA but do not relapse; group two - MDS patients with a methylation gene mutation who respond to HMA but then relapse because of a variety of reasons; and group three - MDS patients with other mutations who naturally do not respond to HMA. Since rigosertib addresses these other mutations, it stands to reason that it will only work in group 3.

The company clarified in a recent earnings call that Rigosertib has two shots on goal and "could be approved based on overall survival, achieving statistical significance in the intent to treat ITT population or in a subgroup of patients classified as having very high-risk MDS or VHR MDS as defined by the IPSS-R, International Prognostic Scoring System-Revised scoring system." For a definition and explanation of ITT, see this entry in our Avisol Capital lexicon. Now, in this context, this statement simply means that the OS parameter could be achieved in either the ITT, or in a subgroup of VHR MDS patients; which again means that for the drug not to work, it has to not work in both VHR MDS and non-VHR MDS subgroups. If it works in the former, it has every chance of approval. If it works in the latter, but not in the former, then perhaps the OS data will average out and it will show overall OS as a group that achieves stat sig. So, those are the two shots on goal.

It should also be noted that there is an oral rigosertib formulation in combination with azacitadine that reported positive phase 2 data in frontline MDS as follows: "The data showed that a complete remission rate among HMA naive higher-risk MDS patients was higher and with faster responses with oral rigosertib combination versus single agent azacitidine without substantially changing the adverse event profile." Complete Remission or CR and partial remission or PR are two important clinical parameters. CR means "no evidence of disease," and in here, a higher CR was achieved much faster using the combo and with unchanged safety profile. A pivotal phase 3 trial should begin sometime in 2017 - frontline HR-MDS is a much larger market.

Also noteworthy are two things - one, the company may get an SPA or Special Protocol Assessment from the FDA for oral rigosertib. This makes the entire phase 3 trial process less dependent on chance - for a definition of SPA, see here. And two, the study endpoint will be CR rather than OS, which means time taken to complete the trial will be reduced (people show CR quicker than they die off of the disease). So, the company expects the trial to complete around the same time the second line HR MDS trial is completed.

Intellectual Property

Rigosertib is patent protected through 2026 for the compound, and through 2028 for the azacitadine combination. It also has Orphan drug designation granted in U.S., EU and Japan, extending its shelf life potentially another 7 years. Onconova's patent portfolio contains only New Chemical Entities, which are, by law, protected for composition of matter claims. There is some licensed IP from Temple University, for which ONTX will pay low single digit royalty.

Valuation

As in 2016, nearly 59,000 patients in the US are estimated to be suffering from MDS. Out of these patients, roughly 22 percent or 12,980 are high-risk. patients according to the risk-scoring methodology known as IPSS-R. Of these, 80%, or 10,384 patients, are treated with HMAs as 1st line therapy. Further, 65%, or about 6,750 patients, are HMA non-responders. This is the entire target market for second line rigosertib. Of these, 25% refuse therapy or are otherwise ineligible. The remaining 75%, or 5062 patients, in the US, are eligible for rigosertib therapy. We expect the market to grow by 2 percent every year.

While the number is small, rigosertib has been granted orphan drug designation in the US, which makes for a 7-year exclusivity as well as premium pricing and other incentives and benefits. The other positive is that MDS treatment is carried out in only a handful of hospitals, and the professional field is compact and networked. That means, a small sales force will be enough to target the market.

Now, as to pricing, for Vidaza, the standard of care HMA used in high-risk MDS, one source says: " Total per-patient costs over 2 years for azacitidine were … $150,322 …" Another source is more detailed. It says: "Azacitidine costs approximately $6,000 for each 28-day treatment cycle. If on average each patient receives 10 cycles of azacitidine, the total cost amounts to $60,000."

Extrapolating from that, and considering that, one, rigosertib will be an orphan drug, and two, second line therapy can claim more premium pricing, we can safely put per patient cost of rigosertib in the $100,000 range. With 5000 patients, the total market potential becomes $5 billion. Even 5% penetration in the first year - easily achievable given the compact market - will amount to $250 million in just this one indication of HR-MDS HMA nonresponder population. Frontline VHR MDS will be a much bigger market.

Given three things - solid safety profile, an unmet need in 2nd line HR MDS, and if the analysis is correct, then decent performance in efficacy - given these three things, the drug has a more than even chance of getting through. I peg that at 60%. I have also assumed that the firm will be able to start selling the treatment in 2019. I expect the company to capture 10 percent of the market in the first year, given the compact market and unmet need. The market share should also grow at 20% per annum during the period of 7 years of patent protection, after which the market share will come down to 30% due to competition from generic drugs.

In the optimistic scenario, I expect the company to increase the drug price by 20% in the fourth year and afterward by $10,000 after the expiry of patent protection. For the first two years, the operating expenses are based on the Operating Expenses for 2016, as per the financial statement of the company. Following the introduction of the drug, operating expenses are assumed to 75% of the revenue, giving 25% operating margin to the firm.

Given the above assumptions, I get a PPS of $29 on a discounted cash flow model in the optimistic scenario. For the less-than optimistic scenario, I will broadly discount the entire model by about 40%; so, PPS will roughly come to $12, which looks about right given current price of $2. On either model, there's strong upside for the company, and given the currently low price, very little downside to an early investment.

Investment Strategy

Upcoming milestones for this company are as follows:

Of these, the interim result, to be done at 88 deaths, is critical because it will indicate for the first time in an independent trial whether the HMA-nonresponsive subgroup theory is viable. So, expect quite a bit of movement around this catalyst, which should occur in the second half of 2017. Around the same time, the pivotal phase 3 trial for oral rigosertib will be announced and begin enrollment. If the first catalyst is positive, this second will act as a booster. If the first is negative, that is to say, interim data shows poor performance from IV rigosertib, we believe the oral trial announcement will not bolster the stock, because the "undruggable" ras gene will once again have proven its epithet to be true.

Risks

There are two separate risks here - clinical and financial. One, if you notice the post hoc analysis carefully, you will see that median OS for the rigosertib+BSC arm was 8.5 months compared to 4.7 months in the BSC (best supportive care) only arm. In the broad population, those numbers were 8.2 months and 5.8 months, respectively. So, median OS in rigo+BSC arm increased much less than the decrease in the BSC arm in the subgroup, which was the group of people not responding to HMA treatment. If this decrease was not purely by chance (our null hypothesis), then one has to accept the hypothesis that BSC does not work in this subgroup as well as it does in the relapsing group. We don't know what BSC was, but from one angle, it is easy to accept that BSC does not work in the subgroup that was nonresponsive to HMA. However, it is not as intuitive to understand why BSC does work better in the relapsing subgroup - or in the broad population composed of the two subgroups. So, either way, the stat sig results may be due not to treatment working, but a) either due to chance difference in the BSC arm (the null hypothesis), or b) because BSC does not work in the HMA non-responsive arm, not because rigosertib works. Bottomline of what we are trying to say here is, instead of a purely mathematical stat sig here, we would have liked to see a larger difference in the two drug arms to, so to say, clinch the argument for rigosertib.

Against that argument, we can propose the idea that while we are discussing and comparing median OS in the above risk assessment, stat sig has little relation to median values. So, no comparison may be drawn from differences in OS to differences in stat sig. Again, this entire assessment needs more study based on the actual trial data. Since we don't have those available to us, all that is possible to conclude is a vague, undefined risk to the hypothesis that rigosertib works in the HMA nonresponsive subgroup.

Lets also not forget that rigosertib had earlier failed a trial in combination with gemcitabine in patients with treatment-na ï ve metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which is a domain characterised by Kras mutation in over 90% of cases. It has traditionally been difficult to target the ras gene as a cancer therapy, and rigosertib is not having an easy time. Indeed, the progress over three decades has been so small that the ras gene is known as the "undruggable" gene.

The other risk is financial. The company does not have much money, neither is there a lot of institutional interest in the stock. The company had about $21 million in cash at the end of the most recent quarter. It's gross burn rate is approximately $6 million per quarter, which for a non revenue earning company, is equivalent to its net burn rate. That money is just enough to see it through another quarter or two. So, there's a very real risk of dilution very soon, ideally on some good news; otherwise, the offering may be hugely discounted. That will be very detrimental to shareholder interest.

Opinion

Bottomline, while I am fascinated by the technology, I am less than happy with the financial situation, and I find the trial situation speculative. Doubtless the idea of ras mimetics makes sense, but there's an unfortunate gap between what works in theory and in mice, and what works in human patients. Having said that, we at Avisol Partners have a small stake in ONTX from late last year, when we took a position right before they declared phase 2 results. We plan to hold the stock until late 2018, assuming all goes well.

