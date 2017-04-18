Examining Factor Performance In The First Quarter Of 2017

Ongoing political and economic uncertainty may justify a closer look at risk mitigation strategies over the coming months.

Performance breadth narrowed during the quarter, with only four factors outperforming the S&P 500 Index — down from 17 in the previous quarter.

Growth and momentum were the strongest-performing factors in the first quarter of 2017.

The breadth of factor performance narrowed significantly in the first quarter of 2017. During this time, only four factor-based indices outperformed the broad-market S&P 500 Index, compared with 17 in the previous quarter. The large- and mid-cap growth and momentum factors were the clear winners during the first quarter, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by sizeable margins.

Headwinds following November's elections

Many factors faced headwinds following a strong post-election equity rally, with market gains highly concentrated. In fact, nearly a quarter of S&P 500 Index gains during the first quarter came from just three technology stocks. Performance concentration appears to have benefited the broader equity market, as well as large market-cap-weighted indexes as a whole.

Factor performance: Q1 2017, Q4 2016, post-election through Q1 2017





Source: Bloomberg L.P., March 31, 2017. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments cannot be made directly into an index.

Low volatility macro environment

During the first quarter, the US economy continued to expand, with the ISM Manufacturing Index up nearly 5% and industrial commodities doing well, as measured by the CRB BLS Spot Index, which gained 4.4%. Market conditions were generally benign. 10-year US Treasury yields eased five basis points, while market volatility declined 11.9%, as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). High yield spreads, as defined by the Barcap US Corporate High Yield to Worst―10-Year Treasury Spread Index, narrowed 23 basis points and finished the quarter at a modest 3.45%, indicating increased demand for riskier fixed income assets.

Drivers of return Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Difference Pct. change CBOE Volatility Index 14.04 12.37 -1.67 -11.89% 10-year Treasury yield 2.44% 2.39% -0.05% -2.05% High yield spread 3.68% 3.45% -0.23% -6.25% CRB BLS Spot Index 493.21 514.96 21.75 4.41% US Dollar Index 102.21 100.35 -1.86 -1.82% ISM Manufacturing Index 54.5 57.2 2.70 4.95%

Source: Bloomberg L.P., March 31, 2017. Commodity prices defined by the CRB BLS Spot Index, high yield spread defined by the Barcap US Corporate High Yield to Worst―10-Year Treasury Spread Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments cannot be made directly into an index.

Benign market conditions create headwinds to low volatility and quality

Narrowing credit spreads and reduced market volatility, coupled with a robust rally in the S&P 500 Index, created headwinds to the low volatility and quality factors during the first quarter. This comes as no surprise, as both of these strategies have the potential to do well in stressed market conditions. The S&P 500 Quality Index, with its underweight position in health care, financials, REITs and utilities, may have been less affected by the crosscurrents of politics and the debate over longer-term interest rates. Nonetheless, the quality benchmark underperformed the S&P 500 Index by 52 basis points.

Value and small caps fail to build on Q4 gains

Despite continued economic growth and rising commodity prices, the small-cap size and value factors lagged the S&P 500 Index in the first quarter. In fact, small-cap value was the single worst-performing factor in the first quarter of 2017, and was one of three benchmark small-cap indices that sustained negative returns.

The large-cap value factor, as gauged by the S&P 500 Enhanced Value Index, lagged the S&P 500 Index by 3.08%, owing primarily to its underweight position in information technology, overweight position in financials and poor selection in consumer discretionary stocks. The small- and mid-cap size factor, with the FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Index as a proxy, underperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 5% - most noticeably due to its underweight position in information technology and poor selection in financials, consumer discretionary stocks and energy shares.

Outperformers: Growth and momentum factors gain

Conversely, the growth and momentum factors rebounded from a poor performance in the fourth quarter of 2016. The Russell Top 200 Pure Growth Index benefited from limited exposure to energy and financials, as well as its holdings in well-performing consumer discretionary stocks.

Mid- and large-cap momentum, as defined by the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index, outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 2% in the first quarter of 2017, benefiting primarily from its selection in financials and limited exposure to energy shares. Momentum stocks underperformed last quarter, but experienced some mean reversion over the past few months. Why? The macro backdrop of continued economic growth and limited volatility may have created a favorable environment for momentum stocks by allowing investors to focus on company fundamentals and longer-term trends. Momentum stocks also benefited from low correlation among stocks. (Low stock correlation is often a sign that equity investors are focused more on individual company fundamentals than market conditions. This scenario typically benefits the momentum factor, which needs dispersion in returns and stable market leadership for success.)

Looking ahead

The US economy appears to be in the process of a cyclical upswing, which could benefit smaller companies and the value factor. The following chart shows near-term trends in S&P 500 Index earnings per share. As you can see, earnings per share bottomed in the fourth quarter of 2015 and, according to consensus analyst estimates gathered by Standard & Poor's, large-company earnings are expected to exceed the recent cycle peak established in the second quarter before moving higher into 2018.

Source: Standard & Poor's, as of March 31, 2017

Although corporate profits are expected to rise, political uncertainty over the outlook for fiscal policy, coupled with the slow maturation of the profit cycle, underscores the need for risk mitigation, in my view. Although market volatility remains relatively low, a subsequent spike in volatility, coupled with weaker stock prices, could provide a case for risk management. For these reasons, I believe blending low volatility with value, or blending small cap with small-cap low volatility, may make for a sensible investment strategy over the coming months.

Investors interested in factor-based strategies may wish to explore PowerShares by Invesco's broad suite of ETFs.

Important information

Factor investing is an investment strategy in which securities are chosen based on certain characteristics and attributes.

