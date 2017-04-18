Copper Could Be Heading For Support

Copper broke out to the upside when the price moved above $2.3145 per pound during the week of November 7, 2016. The red metal had been in a bear market, making lower highs and lower lows since the all-time peak at $4.6495 in February 2011.

COMEX copper futures finally ran out of downside steam as economic conditions around the world stabilized, and demand for industrial commodities began to rise after a long period of weakness following the 2008 global financial crisis. Commodities tend to be the most volatile of all assets, and they like to extend moves on both the up and downside. The rally to almost $4.65 per pound in 2011 was likely an upside extension, and now it appears the lows in January 2016 took copper to a price that was below where its supply and demand fundamentals dictated.

Since the November breakout, copper has rallied to a high of $2.8360 on February 13, 2017. The move to that high was the result of a decline in inventories on the London Metals Exchange and a strike at the world's largest copper mine in Chile. BHP's Escondida mine went on strike for over one month in 2017 and the decline in output, and earnings, for BHP caused the price of copper to rally to the highest price since May 2015 when the red metal was on its way to lows below the $2 per pound level.

On Monday, April 17 May COMEX copper was trading at just below the $2.60 per pound level as the price has moved lower after the end of the strike.

A logical retreat after the end of the strike

The strike at Escondida commenced on Thursday, February 9 and the very next day, copper traded above $2.80 per pound for the first time since May 2015. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, copper traded to its most recent high on February 13 at $2.8360. As the negotiations dragged on for over one month, the price of the red metal remained above $2.55 per pound. During the first thirty days of the strike BHP could not hire temporary workers under Chilean law, but after the strike entered its second month and the sides remained far apart, the company planned to restart production which angered the union. After 43 days with BHP prepared to restart output from the mine, the workers suddenly decided to return to work under their old contract.

Under Chilean law, Article 369 allows the workers to go back to work under their previous contract for eighteen months after which time both sides are required to attempt to reach a new agreement. BHP is legally obliged to pay the workers and provide benefits and working conditions under the terms of their old contract. However, at this time the option to return to work favors the union rather than BHP.

Chilean law will provide support

During the eighteen month period, a new labor law will come into force in Chile which states that all negotiations will have to use the old contract as the basis for negotiation. The change in labor law means that workers will eventually improve on the old deal. The change in the law favors the workers, and with both sides far apart in the negotiations, Escondida will continue to operate in challenging conditions between labor and management. The bottom line is that the new law works against management and is likely to foster slowdowns in output and support for the price of copper as BHP plans for the future viability of the world's leading producing mine. In 2016, Escondida produced over one million tons of copper. The support for the price is likely a long-term affair.

Copper reached its most recent high in the early days of the strike, but it was the decline in stockpiles that initially lit the bullish fuse for the red metal.

Inventories take center stage

Before the beginning of November, copper stocks on the London Metals Exchange stood at over 350,000 metric tons. In the lead up to the breakout above technical resistance at just under $2.3150 per pound, LME stocks began to decline. At the same time, the election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States caused the prices of almost all industrial commodities to rally, and copper was no exception. On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged to rebuild crumbling infrastructure in the U.S. with the biggest construction project since the 1950's.

Meanwhile, since the breakout to the upside, copper has been rising and falling with LME inventory numbers. However, most recently stocks have been declining, but the price is sitting near recent lows and short-term support for the red metal. As the chart shows, LME stocks have dropped from around 337,000 tons on March 20 to 257,200 on April 13. On March 20, COMEX copper closed at $2.6540 per pound, and on April 13 the price of copper was at the $2.57 level. At the same time, COMEX warehouse stocks have increased from 136,300 tons to 149,684 tons, and stocks in Shanghai have decreased recently. However, since the end of the strike at Escondida copper has been edging lower and since the February highs, a pattern of lower highs and lower lows has emerged. The daily chart shows a down trend with open interest just below an all-time high for copper. Source: CQG

The weekly chart continues to exhibit a market that is trending to the downside. Source: CQG

The monthly chart broke out to the upside in February 2016. Copper then withstood an extended period of consolidation before finally moving above $2.32 per pound in November. Now, the red metal in jeopardy of crossing in overbought territory and entering another period of bear market trading. Copper began making higher lows in February 2016, and it took eight months for the price to break higher. Since November, the nonferrous metal has not returned to the broken resistance level which now stands as critical support.

Genuine support h as not been tested

Since the week of November 7, copper has not come close to its support, the lows in December of 2016 reached $2.45 per pound, 13.55 cents above technical support. Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates the lows since the upside breakout at $2.45 per pound in 2017 and the critical support level at $2.3145. Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that copper has been making lower lows but has yet to enter the area of congestion between the 2017 lows and 2016 breakout point. There has been no test of genuine support at $2.3145 since the November breakout as copper never looked back when it began to rally. However, that could change soon if copper decides to break to a new low in 2017 and starts to trade in the wide band which would amount to a period of consolidation.

The 2017 range could give way

The potential of infrastructure rebuilding in the U.S. at the end of 2016 and a strike at Escondida in early 2017 blessed copper bulls with a higher price. I find it worrying that LME stocks have been falling lately and the price has not responded to the upside as it has over past months.

Copper could be preparing to enter the band between technical support on the monthly chart and the 2017 lows at $2.45 per pound. Other industrial metals have been correcting lower lately. The price of May iron ore futures has dropped from $86.90 on March 16 to $63.71 on April 17. The prices of aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin have all moved lower from their March 30 closing levels. The real test for copper will come in the weeks ahead. All of these industrial metals may now be waiting for actual legislation for infrastructure rebuilding in the U.S. and evidence of economic growth in China. However, for now, it seems that a technical correction is underway and the price of copper seems destined to at least visit a new low for 2017 and perhaps a test of a support level that it has not seen since the early days of last November.

Author's note: I want to inform you about an upcoming price increase for The Hecht Commodity Report. On May 1, we are raising our price for the first time. Current subscribers and anyone who signs up before April 30, 2017, will lock in our legacy price. For any new subscriber, I am offering a two-week free trial for the report. The Hecht Commodity Report features a detailed report on the major commodity sectors, covering over 30 individual commodity markets, with analysis on the technical and fundamental state of each market. I also share ways to play those conditions. Sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report and have a look before the price goes up!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.