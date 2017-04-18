Yield Compression Driving Dividend Cuts For BDCs In 2017

Business development companies (“BDCs”) continue to navigate an increasingly competitive lending environment, which has multiple impacts for investors. Most notably are lower portfolio yields if management decides not to increase the portfolio risk profile – also known as “reaching for yield.” Most BDCs have “call protections” on loans made to portfolio companies during the first two to three years where there might be prepayment fees to keep loans from being paid off early. For BDCs that lend to high-growth VC-backed tech companies such as Hercules Capital (HTGC) and TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), this can be an important driver for higher IRRs during periods of higher turnover. Yields on new investments have been declining and as loans come off call protection, they are usually refinanced at lower rates (whenever possible).

Declining yields result in declining income unless BDCs have the ability to reduce expenses, use higher leverage or preserve overall portfolio yield through investing in higher risk assets such as “structured products,” including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) or joint ventures with off-balance sheet leverage. Ares Capital (ARCC) is in the process of winding down its SSLP, which resulted in first paying down the notes provided by GE and ultimately reduced its overall portfolio yield from 9.3% to 8.5% over the last three quarters. However, the company made a strategic acquisition (of ACAS) to allow the ramping of its new SDLP that should reflate the overall yield. Plenty of other BDCs use JVs leveraged 2 to 3 times such as Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), New Mountain Finance (NMFC), Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), KCAP Financial (KCAP), and Senior Capital (SUNS).

Can my BDC support dividends with lower portfolio yields?

As mentioned in “Assessing Dividend Coverage for BDCs,” each quarter, I stress test the dividend sustainability for each BDC using worst case scenarios with lower portfolio yields and other earnings drivers. I also use a portfolio vintage analysis as discussed in “Assessing Risk for BDCs,” to assess call protections and repayment risk. BDCs that can support current dividends with potentially lower yields typically have higher-than-average dividend coverage with lower-than-average leverage as shown in the table in “this article”. However, many of the BDCs with lower coverage and higher leverage have already cut dividends as discussed in the following section. For all previous articles on dividend coverage and risk rankings, BDC expense ratios, suggested BDC portfolios, pricing charts, interest rate discussion, my upcoming/historical purchases and current positions, please see "Index to Free BDC Research."

Discussions of previous dividend cuts:

It is important for investors to follow multiple BDCs as they often provide insight into general sector trends, especially if you are currently invested in a BDC that is making similar investments or with a similar capital structure. I have taken the time to assemble some of the comments from management for most of the BDCs that have cut dividends over the last 12 months. Please read through them as they discuss lower yields in the current market, especially for higher quality assets as well as repositioning the portfolio into safer assets given late stage credit cycle concerns.

THL Credit (TCRD):

Over the past two years, we have worked to shift our portfolio into first lien assets in sponsored companies. At the same time, yields for quality secured investments have contracted. The Board of Directors has decided to adjust our dividend to reflect our current investment strategy and the reality of lower yields in the current market environment. Maintaining the dividend at the prior level would require us to invest in riskier assets, which we believe would add increased risk and volatility to our portfolio. We believe that our current strategy of investing in predominantly first lien senior secured loans will result in more stable and predictable returns for our shareholders over the long term.” During the last year we made significant progress on the repositioning of our portfolio consistent with the strategy we have outlined on previous calls. 90% of our investments for the year were in first lien loans and the Logan joint venture which is a predominantly first lien focused vehicle. And all of our new loans made during the year were to private equity sponsored companies. We reduced second liens and subordinated debt as a portion of a portfolio from 31% at the end of 2015 to 18% of the portfolio at the end of 2016. In January of this year we also sold our remaining two CLO equity investments, Flagship VII and Flagship VIII, receiving proceeds in line with our fair value mark at December 31. With those sales BDC no longer has exposure to CLO equity.”

PennantPark Investment (PNNT):

Given the continued weakness in energy and overall yield compression in the market, we have concluded, in consultation with our board of directors, that it is prudent to pay our $0.28 per share distribution for the December 2016 quarter, and then reduce the distribution to $0.18 per share for the March 2017 quarter. This is the first distribution reduction in our nearly 10 year history and it should allow us to return to the environment where we expect to meet or exceed our distribution with net investment income. In addition, we have concluded, in consultation with our board of directors, to extend our 16% waiver of base and incentive fees through December 31, 2017 as the energy investments need more time to maximize recoveries. Going forward, we intend to focus on lower risk, primarily secured investments, thereby reducing the volatility of our earnings stream.”

Triangle Capital (TCAP):

One of the hallmarks of Triangle has been the Company's long-standing policy of generating net investment income in excess of its dividends. Since 2013, the market pricing for our type of investments has changed from 14%-15% to 11%-13%. As a result, given that our quarterly earnings power is lower in today's market environment; we believe it is appropriate to adjust our dividend to a foundational level from which we can grow in the future. In making this adjustment, we feel it is important to recognize that since its IPO Triangle has generated cumulative base dividends for shareholders that are 58% higher than the BDC industry average for those BDCs that have been public over the same period of time. In addition, Triangle has paid shareholders supplemental distributions of capital gains totaling approximately $18 million, or $0.60 per share, since January 2014. By taking this pro-active step to adjust our dividend we can continue to operate from a position of strength as we grow our investment portfolio.”

Apollo Investment (AINV):

The management team and the Board determined that it was prudent and appropriate to reduce the dividend at this time. We believe that adjusting the dividend should ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders.” Going forward, we intend to reposition our portfolio in such a way that we believe is designed to have a lower risk profile, less volatility and to provide more stable return for shareholders. We used the strength in the broader CLO market to exit our remaining two broadly syndicated CLO positions in the quarter, Jamestown and Highbridge. Our structured product asset class primarily consisted middle market CLO's and regulatory capital trades. We have no exposure to broadly syndicated CLOs.”

Garrison Capital (GARS):

Now that we're in a position where some of these troubled credits been resolved, we've been presented with an opportunity to look forward and reset the company as we head into the later stages of the economic cycle. As part of the reset, we've decided to lower our management fee and our incentive fee hurdle. Additionally, we have realigned the dividend with an earnings projection that takes into consideration our more cautious view of the economy and more conservative credit guidelines. Loss mitigation is our absolute number one priority and we have set the new dividend at a level where we expect to cover it through adjusted NII without deviating from our underwriting criteria. We acknowledge that this has not been an easy year for our shareholders and we can't reiterate enough how badly we feel about losing their capital. We've always stated that protecting capital is our number one objective and recently we've largely failed in that regard.”

CM Finance (CMFN):

We are committed to paying an attractive, sustainable dividend to our shareholders. Our Board of Directors supports us in this aim and we have done an extensive review of our dividend over the past quarter. Our objective in setting the March 31, 2017 dividend is to ensure that our dividend policy going forward is consistent with our ability to generate NII without reducing our investment quality by reaching for yield or changing our focus from secured lending opportunities. With that in mind, we have taken the proactive step of reducing our dividend level for the first calendar quarter of 2017 to $0.25 per share, which is an 11% yield as of the close of business yesterday. We are not taking a view on future rate increases and our new dividend level does not assumed rate hikes in the near term.” We see opportunities in secured investments in both primary and secondary markets. Quality origination is always challenging but our team continues to identify attractive risk reward with meaningful structural protections for our investments. In a challenging market for lenders, we have made a conscious decision to focus on moving up the capital structure. Overall, the portfolio is positioned to perform well into the New Year.”

Medley Capital (MCC):

Considering all the factors that we know today, we set the dividend at a level that we expects, approximate average NII as we look at the current portfolio over time. And we did take into several factors when assessing the level, it includes the target leverage, overall risk profile, we included normalized fee income and then an assessment of what we would call normalized repayments in that origination. Additionally share buybacks and then the impact potentially of fee waiver as was alluded to previously. So, looking at the constellation of all of these factors, our assessment of the average earnings power of the portfolio as we look at it today on average was how we chose the current dividend.”

BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC):

Over the past year, the earnings capability of the portfolio has been reduced due to underperformance of certain legacy investments including several oil and gas and oilfield services related investments, leading to inadequate distribution coverage at its prior level. We are committed to creating long-term shareholder value and believe that aligning the distribution with the earnings power of the portfolio will provide our shareholders with more stable and consistent returns.” Our investment strategy is aimed at dampening volatility in the overall portfolio. As such, our new deployments are focused on (i) 1st lien senior secured investments through BCIC Senior Loan Partners (ii) Gordon Brothers Finance Company (“GBFC”), wherein the underlying risk to our investment is derived from a diversified pool of primarily first lien, asset-based investments, and (iii) opportunistic junior capital into companies with strong credit profiles backed by strong sponsors and talented management teams.”

Fifth Street Finance (FSC):

Looking ahead, we are focused on enhancing operating and investment performance, generating NAV stability, optimizing our borrowing facilities and reducing leverage to within our targeted range. To that end, we plan on repositioning our portfolio, increasing alignment through further changes to our fee structure, realigning our dividend policy and recruiting key personnel to strengthen our infrastructure.” we decided to reline our dividend policy with the goal of generating a long-term sustainable dividend in order to fortify our balance sheet and stabilize NAV. In reassessing our dividend policy, we will focus on two goals, first saving dividend at a level that is aligned with our core run rate earnings power of the portfolio, and second strengthening our balance sheet by using earnings in excess of our June quarterly dividend to de-lever, provide stability to NAV and reduce our cost of capital.”

It should be noted that the company has mentioned similar rhetoric for the previous three dividend cuts and NAV has continued to decline while management is frequently replaced by comparable characters.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN):

We remain committed to our policy of providing our shareholders with distributions that are covered by our net investment income over time and have adjusted our distributions to more closely align them with the size of our investment portfolio. In addition to paying distributions that are covered by our net investment income, our strategy to provide long-term shareholder value continues to include delivering additional value from our warrant and equity portfolio."

TICC Capital (TICC):

With the recent rise in three months LIBOR and the corresponding loss of the benefit from the LIBOR floors and with the recent compression in corporate loan spreads leading to lower projected taxable income we believe that the change to this level of distributions will allow us to retain and compound returns on our capital over longer timeframes.”

Capitala Finance (CPTA):

Management with its Board of Directors decided to cut the distribution by 17% to $0.39 per quarter beginning in the fourth quarter of this year, a distribution still in line with our peers. The reduction generates a more secure distribution that should be covered by NII and has the ability to generate maximum spillover income in effect creating distribution reserve. Moreover, management continues to expect to monetize equity investments as part of its investment strategy, but no longer focusing on monetized capital gains to contribute to distribution coverage. As monetized capital gains occur, management has the ability to consider special distribution as it has paid in the past. Management is prepared to continue to waive incentive fees to assist in the covering of its distribution by NII if needed.”

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (FSFR):

We have decided to reassess our dividend level with the goal of generating a dividend that we can meet or exceed on a quarterly basis. In reassessing our dividend, we focus on setting it at a level that is aligned with the core run rate earnings power of the portfolio. We believe it is important to meet or exceed our dividend with net investment income to preserve NAV and create confidence in the shares of FSFR. With this in mind, we evaluated the composition of the current portfolio, including our assets in non-accrual, the current market environment, as well as the desired yields and leverage profile of our portfolio. After taking all of these factors into consideration, we have determined to move to a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share.” we are focused on distinguishing FSFR's mandate from that of our other BDC, Fifth Street Finance Corp. FSFR will remain primarily focused on investing in senior secureds middle-market credits at the top of the capital structure, which should provide investors with a lower risk, lower yielding alternative to FSC. Going forward, we intend to substantially reduce the number of direct crossover transactions between FSFR and FSC.”

Personal note: I have updated my positions to reflect changes in my holdings, but please keep in mind that some of the positions are very small and mostly for research purposes. There are over 50 publicly traded BDCs and I try to cover as many as possible but I do not have the bandwidth to include each company for each article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABDC, ACSF, AINV, ARCC, BKCC, FDUS, FSC, FSFR, FSIC, GAIN, GARS, GBDC, GLAD, GSBD, HCAP, HTGC, MAIN, MCC, MRCC, MVC, NMFC, PFLT, PNNT, PSEC, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, SVVC, TCAP, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX, WHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.