Vista Outdoor: Too Cheap To Ignore

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has had a rough last 12 months as disappointment after disappointment have dropped the stock from the $50 range down to a Thursday close of $18.80, down more than 60%.

VSTO data by YCharts

While revenue growth has been preceding swimmingly, earnings have stagnated due to margin pressures, as CEO Mark DeYoung explained on the Q3 conference call:

The sluggish market conditions result in increased competitive pressures that drove deep discounting. In order to maintain market share and shelf space and to sustain revenues, we engaged in promotional activity that pressured margins and impacted our near-term cash flow.

These expenses, as well as an inventory glut caused by the surprise 2016 national election result, are hurting Vista's bottom line considerably. In fact, the company was forced to take a $450 million non-cash impairment charge to due to the negative conditions.

Due to the worsening of these market conditions in Q3 and the effects of the inventory glut carrying over to Q4, Vista issued revised 2017 revenue and EPS guidance of between $2.5 billion and $2.54 billion and between $1.95 and $2.10 respectively. Compared to consensus analyst estimates from 90 days ago, these figures are abysmal. Just three months ago, analysts were expecting average EPS for FY2018 of $2.99. That estimate is now at $1.80 per share, a 40% decline.

With these numbers, one might be wondering why I'm buying stock in this company. FY2017 has been an unmitigated disaster! That is a completely understandable position. However, the contrarian in me can't resist a cyclical company down on its luck.

Part of the reason Vista's operating results and expected operating results going forward have deteriorated so quickly is due to, as Mark DeYoung put it, a compound problem of severely weakened market conditions and the election-caused inventory build. Those two issues combined together to absolutely crush the company's expected fourth quarter results (consensus estimates currently have EPS pegged at $0.17 per share, by far the lowest of any quarter since Vista was spun off). The weak market conditions and inventory build will also leak into FY2018, which is partly the reason for such low analyst estimates.

My argument in favor of Vista has little to do with operating results and more to do with valuation. Yes, the company is struggling mightily right now but there are two issues to consider in addition to the financial performance: 1) the cyclicality of the business and 2) the stock's valuation.

Cyclical stocks endure boom-and-bust patterns quite frequently, and timing the trough before the boom can be very beneficial for investors. The key to timing a trough is to look at the stock's valuation. How much of the current poor performance is priced in and how much potential does the company have for which the market is not accounting? These questions are impossible to answer with any sort of precision, but we can get a general idea. We'll get into this a bit later.

First, let's establish cyclicality. The firearm and outdoor equipment markets are inherently cyclical and seasonal. Some examples of this include: the hunting season was weak this year due to poor weather conditions, the election cycle yielded a Republican (bad for gun sales) and a surprise (bad for inventory management), golf industry bankruptcies and consolidation at the end of the season negatively impacted revenues, etc. On the conference call, Mark DeYoung had this to say in response to an analyst question that mentioned 12 to 22 month troughs in the cycle of the business:

Yes. I appreciate your recognition the fact that we've seen this movie before and we weather the storms before you are right about that. In terms of the duration, I think it is interesting. I saw that your numbers mentioned previously in some write ups that were published, this one I think it's too early to call. I think it's too early to call the duration. But we've seen duration in that 12 to 18 months as we've gone through these cycles and established whatever new norms are and figure where the bottom of the trough is.

But is this the trough? It's obviously difficult, if not impossible, to time the low point in a given cycle, but I think VSTO's valuation presents an entry for those willing to be patient with the stock. Assuming Vista ends the year at its guidance, VSTO will end FY2017 trading at less than 0.5 price-to-sales and a P/E of less than 10. Since the spin-off, this is by far the lowest these metrics have gone:

VSTO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Of course, one could argue that the current metrics are justified given Vista's performance and this would be correct. However, when this cycle eventually turns around, these charts provide an idea of where VSTO could potentially head. Premature thinking? Probably. But I'm playing this stock for the long haul.

The main question now is whether Vista can survive this "bust" long enough to benefit from the imminent boom. A quick glance at the balance sheet might inspire a bit of caution, but on closer inspection I think the company is in little danger of insolvency or even being too strapped for cash. The current ratio is a tad over 2, and while total liabilities are stacked fairly high, more than $900 million of that is in the form of long-term debt, which shouldn't be too much of a burden during the downturn of this cycle.

From the company's 10-Q, the largest portion of long-term debt can be attributed to a term loan agreement and revolving credit facility due in 2021 and senior notes due in 2023. Interest payments only added up to about $10.5 million in Q3, and so I don't think debt or maintenancing debt will cause Vista to go bankrupt anytime soon.

I conclude that Vista Outdoor can survive this downturn and reap massive benefits should the "boom" section of the cycle come to fruition. VSTO shares are so damn cheap right now that I think the potential benefits, though they might be who knows how far in the future, outweigh the risks at current prices. This is a stock to buy and hold patiently -- those looking for a quick buck should probably look elsewhere. For now, I'll be content to hold VSTO until the likely turnaround.

