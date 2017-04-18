The Math Of A Tesla Semi Actually Makes A Lot Of Sense

While Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk mentioned an all-electric tractor trailer as far back as the middle of last year, most traders who know the outspoken and often brash visionary's history largely assumed (to put it in Top Gun parlance) his "ego was writing checks his body can't cash"... at least not right away.

Though some scoffed at the idea and others snickered, and while a handful of faithful owners cheered, most observers chalked it up to Elon being Elon, presuming he might get around to it sometime in the future. But, who know when?

The notion took a big step forward last week, however, when Musk rekindled the idea of a battery-powered semi, suggesting a prototype would be unveiled in September.

The time frame still seems aggressive. Aside from the fact that the fall of this year will be right around the time production of the Model 3 goes into high gear, the very premise of a battery-powered tractor trailer seems out of reach.

There's the sheer size of the vehicles themselves, which would require significant retooling or all new construction of a production line - but also unclear is to what extent the trucking industry is ready to deal with the nuances of an all-electric vehicle. Moreover, assuming the lithium and cobalt needed to make these big batteries is available, the necessary manufacturing capacity of these huge batteries remains in question.

Ergo, some observers are still scoffing at the idea, suggesting it will be years before it happens, if it happens at all.

Those observers may want to know, however, the notion of an all-electric tractor trailer isn't that far-fetched, and amazingly enough could prove to be a surprising profit center for Tesla. See, the idea isn't exactly new. It just needs someone with a Musk-like wherewithal to push the concept forward, just as Musk did with electric vehicles.

Been There, Done That

As Mark Hibben pointed out last week, Nikola Motor Company has already developed a working prototype of an electric-powered tractor trailer with a whopping 1200-mile range.

Don't get too excited just yet. It relies on hydrogen fuel cells to power the electric motors, with the support of a battery that's about three times the battery used by the Tesla P90D. Considering the tractor needs to put out about 2000 horsepower to haul loads weighing in excess of 40,000 pounds though, that's actually a respectably-efficient battery/fuel cell combo.

Still, a leap to an all-electric version that won't need as much range as the Nikola One? That's been done as well.

It happened in March of last year, when Freedom Trucking partnered with a specialty lithium battery maker to supply the powerpack for what ended up being a 400 mile all-electric trek hauling an 80,000 pound load. The test was more of a test of the battery than of Freedom's electric truck, but a proof-of-concept was achieved.

Presumably following the test, the companies involved along with a whole slew of other observers learned something about not just how the idea can work, but how the idea can be made even more practical. Even if Tesla can only get the same 400 miles out of a single charge though, that will work for several short-haul applications... which is the bulk of the trucking market.

The Market IS Interested

The statistics vary from one source to another, but most agree that there are approximately two million tractor trailers on the road in the U.S., with the entire truck-delivery industry logging nearly 300 million miles per year. Those truck-drivers' employers shell out $143 billion per year on fuel every year in the United States alone.

Perhaps more important is the fact that it costs approximately 50 cents per mile in fuel costs to keep a traditional semi truck moving. Depending on the price of diesel at the time, that can represent the biggest cost of operating a truck.

The Nikola One, for comparison, only costs between 20 cents and 30 cents per mile, presumably factoring in the cost of the hydrogen needed to power the fuel cell and the wear and tear on the lithium battery used by the vehicle.

Musk hasn't laid out the hard numbers for a Tesla semi; he may not even know them. But, with an average per-mile cost of about five cents for a Model S (though know that the number can vary widely), it seems reasonable that a battery three times as big and three times as powerful would cost three times as much to operate. That puts the figure at around 15 cents per mile, but just to acknowledge potential inefficiencies as the powertrain gets bigger, we can hypothetically call the per-mile operating costs of a Tesla tractor trailer 20 cents. That's still a bargain compared to diesel.

Freedom Trucking looked at the matter from a different angle, saying an electric truck would save the company about 60 cents per mile. In that the figure is at parity with - if not higher than - the typical per-mile fuel costs already incurred by diesel truck drivers, one has to assume the company also believes a battery-powered tractor trailer will cost less to maintain. Maintenance costs an extra 24 cents per mile, on average.

And for what it's worth, while 400 miles (give or take) might not be enough range for a cross-country haul, most truck-based deliveries in the United States are short hauls of less than 250 miles.

Though the statistics are dated, the fact that 80% of all hauls carried that load less than 250 miles likely still applies to today's needs, if not more so. See, long-distance delivery work has slowly migrated to railroads, which ironically enough has upped the need for short haul trucking, to get goods from rail yards to their final destination.

Bottom Line

There are still plenty of logistical hurdles Tesla would need to work out for the trucking industry if it intends to operate an electric tractor-trailer business at any meaningful scale. As Hibben noted, if nothing else, charging times or some sort of battery-swap scheme need to be addressed for the idea to be practical. There's also the nagging high upfront cost of a lithium battery, though that cost is being whittled down as well as Tesla's gigafactory ramps up its capacity. As Garrett Brusewitz pointed out earlier this year, at scale, Tesla's battery factory in Nevada could reduce battery prices by as much as 30% less than their current cost.

In many regards, however, such a concept would be even more practical within OTR trucking circles than it has been for passenger vehicles. Warehouse facilities have time, room, and capacity to facilitate switch-outs of battery packs that casual drivers don't, particularly if that facility can save a buck by providing such a service.

To that end, though still less-than-ideal, consumers are slowly but surely digesting the nuances of supercharging stations for their electric cars. If it can work with passenger vehicles, it can certainly happen with semis.

The point is, as crazy as the premise may seem on the surface, all-electric tractor trailers are actually less audacious than the idea of electrifying passenger cars, even if trucking would require a bigger infrastructure overhaul. Musk mainstreamed electric passenger vehicles just fine, opening the door to the world's tractor trailer market worth $10 billion per year.

