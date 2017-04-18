Is This Investment Too Risky?

Although Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) has produced solid returns for shareholders over the last six months at 207%, we believe that the many new investors have forgotten the huge losses that occurred in the past two years. Looking at the stock chart that represents the last two years of trading, we can see that shareholders lost 535% over the duration of a year. We believe that the short-term gains in the stock are not sustainable and are subject to many risks including legal, cash flow, increased competition, and industry consolidation risks.

Legal

Neovasc is currently in the defendant position of a lawsuit that was filed by CardiAQ Valve Technologies. This company was acquired by Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in 2014 and had begun pursuing legal action against Neovasc shortly after. The company is facing charges of using CardiAQ's trade secrets in progressing its own development efforts. In May 2016, a jury awarded $70 million to the plaintiff plus $21 million of enhanced damages and approximately $20.8 million in pre-judgement interest. Additionally, lawyer fees have been increased by management to $3 million in 2016 and an approximate $6 million in 2018. Neovasc is currently in the process of appealing the decision and will appear in the U.S Court of Appeals in August of this year. Although it is unclear how these legal issues will play out, we believe that this case will be decided in favor of CardiAQ as it has shown a significant amount of evidence to support its side. Although this case is not a patent infringement case, we believe that an unfavorable decision in this case will set a negative precedence for future litigations that are bound to occur.

Cash Flow Issues

Shareholders who are bullish on the company have been emphasizing the current well-capitalized position. Currently, the company has approximately $23 million in cash. However, management has estimated operating losses in the upcoming years and without additional funding will result in serious liquidity concerns.





This risk is further enhanced by the company's unpredictable product development and regulatory approval timelines that have been extended multiple times. Additionally, the litigation could also lead to increased costs that have not been yet accounted for in the net income projections. This is leading to our growing concern that the company will not be able to maintain its positive cash position and will have to result in expensive approaches to acquiring capital that will put negative pressure on the stock price.

Competitive intellectual property advances

Neovasc's key rivals in the burgeoning MV replacement market are expected to pursue an accelerated level of patent activity in 2016 and 2017, which may cause the company to either redesign products or, if needed, negotiate licenses from such third parties. Moreover, the company's inability to protect its own intellectual property could have a material adverse effect on future sales volumes. Neovasc may be compelled to incur additional legal expenses in order to protect its intellectual property. The technology development approaches of Neovasc and its key MV replacement peers are substantively similar, which, in our view, heightens the risk of intellectual property legal challenges. Additionally, many of the company's developing competing technologies and products have significantly greater financial resources and expertise in discovery, research and development, manufacturing, pre-clinical studies and clinical testing, obtaining regulatory approvals, and marketing than Neovasc. Other smaller companies may also prove to be significant competitors, particularly through collaborative arrangements with large and established companies.

Industry consolidation

The MV replacement market has been going through a period of considerable consolidation, with small to medium sized companies becoming backed up by larger medical device companies with significant financial resources. Additionally, it is still unclear if the MV replacement market will be able to support multiple vendors, as the product offerings are very similar with very limited differentiating factors. Organizations such as GPOs, independent delivery networks, and large single accounts such as the United States Veterans Administration continue to consolidate purchasing decisions for many healthcare provider customers. As a result, transactions with customers are larger, more complex, and tend to involve more long-term contracts. The purchasing power of these larger customers has increased and may continue to increase, causing downward pressure on product pricing.

Our Takeaway

Our rating is SELL, based on the risks outlined in this article. We believe that the risks of the company are too high when compared to the company's potential upside.

