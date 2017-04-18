Arena Minerals Is A Promising Early-Stage Copper/Gold Explorer In Atacama, Chile

Exploration is fully funded by JV partners. This minimizes dilution, but does also limit upside potential.

An option to earn 80% interest in the Atacama copper property, consisting of 73,000 hectares in the world's foremost copper district.

Very early stages of exploration have so far discovered 9 Cu porphyry and/or Ag/Au epithermal prospects. Upcoming drilling can be a catalyst.

Note: This article was first published on my SA Marketplace service on March 27, 2017, when the stock was at CAD 0.16/USD 0.12.

Arena Minerals (OTC:AMRZF)

Price: CAD 0.26/USD 0.19

Arena Minerals is a small copper/gold/silver explorer/project generator with an agreement (page 7) to earn 80% interest in the Atacama copper property, consisting of 73,000 hectares (2,930 sq kilometers) in the world's foremost copper district, with excellent infrastructure.

TSXV:AN 1-year stock price chart

Source: YCharts

Arena Minerals project details: Atacama, Chile

To date the company is at the very early stages of exploration having so far discovered 9 copper ((Cu)) porphyry and/or Ag/Au epithermal prospects.

Arena Minerals: Atacama location map - Current active joint ventures

Source: Company presentation - page 6

Production and development plans: Atacama

The company has had some early drilling success finding copper and gold (see pages 10-16 of company presentation), hence further drilling is next. Currently the company along with its two partners (see below) are just now commencing a bigger drilling program of 246 drill holes at a cost of >US$35m, to be paid for by the partners. Added to this Arena Minerals has 3 other prospects and 34,000 hectares at Atacama open to potential further JV agreements, or to explore themselves.

JV Partner agreements

60% Teck (NYSE:TECK) - Arena JV: ~9,000 hectares, >USD 19.5m in exploration commitments.

60% JOGMEC - Arena JV: ~30,000 hectares, >USD 16m in exploration commitments.

NB: Arena has already sold one project in exchange for equity of 9.55m shares in Fiore Exploration (OTCQB:FIORF).

Key benefits from partnering

By partnering with Teck (Chile) and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC"), the following benefits arise:

Exploration costs such as drilling are fully paid by their partners. This also helps speed up the exploration process, to hopefully define a significant resource and reserves.

Expertise to find valuable resources such as copper and gold, and to advance the projects.

Arena will earn operator fees whilst acting as the operator.

Management

Management and board consists of:

Paul Matysek - He has one of the very best track records of taking juniors to multi-million market caps, and has done this with Energy Metals ($10-million market cap vehicle and sold three years later for roughly $1.8 billion), Potash One (sold for $434 million), and Lithium One (sold for $112 million). He is currently involved with the Lithium X (OTCQX:LIXXF) and Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF).

Ross Beaty - A well known mining legend, with an outstanding track record of success.

CEO William Randall, Chairman Mark Eaton (created a billion dollar cap company - Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTCPK:VNNHF), and Vice Chairman Dan Bruno. Management has solid mining and capital raising experience in Chile.

Insider and other key ownership

Management insiders: 14%

Ross Beaty: 12%. Beaty is familiar with the Atacama desert: his Lumina Copper sold its Taca Taca copper-gold deposit to First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) for $470 million in 2014.

SQM (NYSE:SQM): 5% plus a 3% project royalty.

Teck Resources: 5%. Bought at CAD 0.27 per share.

As you can see above there is strong insider and partner ownership, along with lithium and Chilean giant SQM, who know the land better than anyone, having sold it off earlier when they were forced to divest assets.

Valuation

Valuation is not so easy, being at a very early stage, with no resource assessment, preliminary economic assessment (PEA), and no feasibility study. However, the region is known for huge copper resources such as Escondida and others, Arena have identified early positive signs of copper, and by partnering they now have the capital to drill and see what potential lies beneath, all at no expense or dilution.

Arena Minerals reminds me of International Lithium in the lithium sector with their explorer/generator model to partner up. It also has a similar market cap of a mere USD 15m. By partnering up Arena have removed some downside financing and dilution risks, but have also limited upside reward by selling equity in the various projects. Noting also the land seller also holds 20% project equity as the optioning landowner.

Arena Resources is fully funded to at least the end of 2017 due to their partners paying for exploration.

Analyst Michael Curran of Beacon Securities rates Arena a buy due to the "above-average prospectivity" of Arena's Chilean land package for the discovery of large copper-gold-moly porphyry systems or epithermal gold-silver veins.

Near-term catalysts

Upcoming catalysts include:

The stock is being promoted by The Market Oracle newsletter. This can help boost the stock, but paid promotion also carries risk of a pump and dump.

Just recently achieved their environmental and drilling permits.

2017 - Drilling results from Atacama. Drilling has already commenced.

Resource definition, size, and feasibility studies.

Negatives

Arena Resources lost some potential long-term upside by selling out percentages of their Atacama exploration projects. However, I think management has a sound strategy to minimize dilution, and to have partners pay for the majority of the costs to get to advanced stages.

Competitors

There will always be new copper projects coming along. The difference with Arena, is the location gives them potential to hit a game changing deposit. Another difference is their top class management and board.

Risks

Arena Resources may not be able to raise the money to fund their share of projects to reach production. This risk is mitigated by using partners. Also should they find a large copper/gold deposit, their stock price would surge, allowing some equity raising at much higher pricing.

Arena Resources may not succeed in getting mine permitting approved. Unlikely, given nearby competitors have succeeded in recent times in Chile and Atacama is very mining friendly.

Problems with their project partners. Possible.

Copper price falls back sharply due to oversupply. Possible, however global copper mine grades are declining, and global copper demand is rising.

Copper substituted by PVC in piping. This tends to happen if copper prices get very expensive, and is not an ideal substitute as it is much less efficient at holding heat.

China slowdown. This would reduce copper demand. However India will soon be the next great demand source for copper.

Political risk - Chile does have risk, but is not as risky as the DRC.

Liquidity risk for those investors buying Arena Resources on the US exchange. Better to buy on the TSXV, as there's higher liquidity.

Investors can view the March 2017 company presentation here.

Conclusion

Arena Minerals currently offers investors an excellent opportunity to buy into a very early stage, but high potential copper/gold exploration project for a mere US $15m market cap.

The partnerships act as a strength that will help bring Arena Minerals projects to discovery and hopefully production at a minimal expense for Arena. Arena has top level management, board, and early share register. In many ways this is one of the main reason's that attracts me to this stock. It is quite rare to find two guys such as Matysek and Beaty both involved in the one project.

A highly speculative buy with strong upside potential, especially in 2017 with so much drilling occurring, in a region renowned for copper and other key metals such as gold, silver and lithium. Possible multi-bagger returns over a 1-5 year time frame if they hit it big with their exploration.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARENA MINERALS (TSXV:AN), INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP (TSXV:ILC), LITHIUM X (TSXV:LIX).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.