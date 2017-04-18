My Most Compelling Equity Pick: Urstadt Biddle Properties

Share prices at recent 52-week lows have had the company priced at only modestly above this author's estimated liquidation value of the real estate, making it low risk.

While retail is certainly an ailing sector, UBP is well positioned in owning NY, CT and NJ properties that will continue to have high occupancies and cash flows.

Urstadt Biddle is consistently described as one of the best and most conservatively run REITs in the shopping center space.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) (NYSE:UBP) is the most clearly undervalued equity I've seen in years, and so I have recently bought a triple position in UBP shares. The reason I consider UBP clearly undervalued is not that the reward potential is necessarily so rich, but that the risk is so very low (at current prices) - vastly lower than what the market thinks. This begs the question, how could the market currently be so wrong?

All Shopping Center REITs Assumed Under Pressure

Urstadt Biddle Properties is a small ($1B cap) real estate investment trust specializing in owning supermarket-anchored shopping centers in the greater New York City area. Its territory includes primarily affluent zip codes in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. It's easy to grasp how worries of online retail encroachment have weighed heavily lately on the entire brick-and-mortar retail REIT category. SA Contributor Hoya Capital Real Estate reported on March 31 that shopping center stocks were by far the worst performing REIT shares for the first quarter of 2017, falling on average 8.16%.

"Retail REITs were the weakest performers on the quarter amid a flurry of negative headlines and weak guidance. While the consensus opinion on retail real estate is overwhelmingly negative, we have continued to write about how the underlying data indicates that brick-and-mortar retail is far from dead. Shopping Center REITs were down over 8% on the quarter." (emphases mine)

UBA and UBP shares fell 14.7% and 10.0% in sympathy as institutional investors sold off the sector. This despite that Urstadt Biddle suffered no "negative headlines" nor "weakening guidance." In fact the company raised its dividend during the quarter, making for its 23rd consecutive year of increasing dividends. This while reporting overall revenues up 3%, rents on the core portfolio up 1.5%, and free cash flow up a solid 19.5% compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Up is good! While occupancy did fall from 93.2% a year ago to 92.6%, this is hardly a cause for alarm. Urstadt explains:

"The drop in the Company's leased rate in the first quarter was predominantly related to the Company absorbing a 17,000 square foot vacancy at its Midland Park, NJ shopping center... the Company is in the process of re-leasing this space to a national fitness operator."

Not only was the minor drop in occupancy within normal parameters, but also it was predominantly attributed to a single large vacancy, one which is quickly being leased again, and to a business that is immune from online competition (a fitness center). Long term, Urstadt Biddle's record for low vacancies has been outstanding; since 2003, the worst overall annual occupancy rate the company has reported has been 91%, exceptional for such a long span of time. Some years it has over 95% occupied. Its team is clearly excellent at finding tenants, or perhaps it just buys the locations that bring tenants knocking.

Also noteworthy is that the July 2015 bankruptcy of A&P stores, a major tenant of the company, seems to have had no lingering effect on its cash flow or vacancy rate. Eight of the nine A&P anchored leases were in fact re-leased by the end of 2016, and the ninth is in talks with several parties. Supermarket-anchored shopping centers remain much better drivers of shopping traffic than non-anchored, a fact which Urstadt Biddle recognized decades ago in establishing its conservative supermarket-anchored niche in the retail leasing business. Its portfolio is dominated (81%) by higher-quality, supermarket, drugstore, or wholesale club anchored properties.

My Thesis on Urstadt Biddle Vs. Shopping Centers Generally

No question online retail is posing an existential threat to many brick-and-mortar retailers. This is true at both the regional mall and at the shopping center or strip mall levels. And the threat extends to a lesser extent to the owners of these properties. However, Urstadt Biddle has much more encouraging characteristics than most.

First, its properties are in densely populated, high-income areas, with an overall median household income of $95,400, nearly twice the national average. More affluent people packed into a given space bodes well for the retail: many well-off people value immediate gratification and in-person selection over getting the best price, a primary driver for online shopping. Also affluent people are more likely to be retired or self-employed and engaged in home-based businesses. For many of them, shopping is also an outing, a necessity really in order to keep from being home all day long. And it's not just "shopping" that supports the shopping center model - it is also a wide array of services ranging from salons to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). You can't get your hair cut or oil changed online. Not to mention there's the experience of dining out or hanging out at the local pub, which people with ample disposable income do quite a lot.

Second, Urstadt Biddle's territory boasts a mere 15 sq ft of gross leasable retail space per capita compared to the national average of 21 sq ft. So if there is a shakeout coming in shopping centers, then for Urstadt Biddle's territory with not that much supply to start with, it's harder to imagine that a serious glut would form. And even if a commercial glut did form, the properties are in densely developed, desirable locations for other uses, as its recent quite profitable sale of a property for "mixed use" redevelopment attests.

Third, one professional specialist in REIT investing recently published a focus article on Urstadt Biddle with a "buy" rating, suggesting that the company has long been a best-in-class shopping center operator, for a variety of reasons. I wholeheartedly agree. The article, The Cream Always Rises To The Top, aggregates useful comparative data on the company and is worth a read.

Valuation Based on the Worst Case

The best way to manage risk in stock picking in my view is to contemplate the worst-case scenarios. I look for stocks where losing my shirt is basically unthinkable. They are hard to find!

My worst case with Urstadt Biddle is for something catastrophic to happen to New York City, such as a nuclear attack resulting in radioactive uninhabitable areas. But supposing that we can take nuclear armageddon off the table, how bad could things otherwise get for this stock? In my view, not bad at all compared to typical businesses (that do not own so much valuable real estate).

The market is currently discounting the value of Urstadt Biddle's valuable real estate portfolio and pricing the stock just on cash flow and dividend histories.

My worst case scenario involves a hypothetical orderly partial liquidation of its RE portfolio; only any underperforming properties that need to be repurposed. The question is how much would those fetch?

Recall that real estate's book value is held at historical cost (plus improvements less depreciation on structures). What this means is that land held for many years tends to be grossly undervalued on the books while buildings tend to be undervalued too in most cases, though not as much as land. We get an inkling of how undervalued its real estate portfolio may be from Urstadt Biddle's March 1st sale of its White Plains Pavilion property. It fetched $56.6 million, which works out to an almost 3% average annual appreciation in the 15 years held since its 2002 purchase. While applying the appreciation rate of one particular property to all of them is admittedly a crude yardstick, it is the best objective measure I have to try to estimate a market value for the whole portfolio. In order to be more conservative, I will cut it back to just 2.5% annual appreciation.

The company has $1.022 billion in booked real estate less $.192B accumulated depreciation, netting $830 million at cost. Taking this number and assuming conservatively the 2.5% annual appreciation in market value since acquisition, I would estimate the portfolio's market value to be at least $1 billion. A more precise estimate would do a disservice; a rough ballpark is the best that can be done, but at least it is conservative at just 20% appreciation over depreciated cost (which is an implied weighted-average time held then of just seven years at the assumed appreciation of just 2.5% per year). This seems conservative given that many of its properties were in fact acquired before seven years ago, some even in the 1990s, and in one case in 1979. Granular property data is available for deeper study on the company's website.

Subtracting the mortgage balances of $271.5 million and preferred stock obligation of $204.4 million we are left with at least $524 million of real estate equity left for the common shareholders. Since the Common and Class A Common shares have (presumably) equal claims on assets, we can then aggregate the two classes at 39,392,000 shares outstanding, which gives us a floor of at least $13.30 per common share in real estate liquidation value.

While the idea of a potential liquidation value of $13.30 when buying a share of UBP for $17 (or UBA for $20) might not seem like much to get excited about, you have to remember that: (1) that is a floor or a very unlikely worst case (compared to most stocks whose worst case is zero); (2) the $13.30 would grow geometrically over time with property appreciation; and (3) a shopping center decline would happen gradually over a period of years in which several dollars of dividends would be received as the underperforming properties get gradually liquidated.

In other words, worst case in my view, the business would shrink not die and you'd still get paid along the way.

So now we are looking at a worst-case scenario for currently buying a share of UBP at $17 being receiving roughly your money back over time in the form of dividends plus cash for the real estate sales (Of course this assumes that management would either pay out special dividends or invest the proceeds intelligently, not squander them. But at least it is incentivized to do so since the CEO and Chairman (Urstadt and Biddle) own the great majority of UBP shares themselves).

What Else is To Like About Urstadt Biddle Properties?

Thus far, I've argued that this company has a long history of excellent business execution and its territory enjoys the benefit of very positive demographics and tighter retail space supply compared to other operators. I believe that the "death of bricks-and-mortar" is quite overblown for some retailers, especially in UBP's niche for the reasons I have given. And I've argued that the market is ignoring the value of the company's real estate. But there is actually even more to like about Urstadt Biddle that there is insufficient room to address fully in this article. So I will simply conclude with some facts as bullet points.

Insider ownership is high with CEO and Chairman Urstadt and Biddle and their families beneficially owning about 20% of the Common and Class A Common shares.

Form 4 filings reveal no recent insider sales, but in fact some small open market insider purchases of stock.

Urstadt and Biddle, with decades of experience in this business, have a disciplined approach that involves sticking to their specific niche (demographically and geographically) that they know extremely well.

Analysts consistently remark that the company is conservatively run and has lower debt levels than its peers.

The recent quite profitable sale of its Pavilion property for "mixed use" bodes well for the prospects of repurposing any shopping centers that may start to underperform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a double position in UBP for the medium to long term plus another trading position in UBP short term. I currently have no UBA shares nor plans to initiate unless UBA begins to yield more than UBP.