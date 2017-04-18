What To Expect From The French Presidential Election?

Significant risks on Euro and European stocks if far-right or far-left reaches the 2nd round. I suggest taking some profits, as French stock market is close to its all-time high.

The 1st round will be held on April 23 and the 2nd round 2 weeks later, on May 7.

The French presidential election to be held this month is the most uncertain in decades. After a surprising win of the Brexit last June and the not less surprising election of Donald Trump in November, will we see another surprise with the election of a new French president not coming from the center-right or center-left, as it has always been the case since the 5th Republic has been formed in 1958?

The French presidential election is a 2-round election , where the first 2 two candidates of the 1st round are qualified for the 2nd round (except if a candidate can get the majority during the 1st round, which never happened). The new President of the French Republic is then elected for a 5-year term.

Main candidates programs in a nutshell

11 candidates are on the starting line for the election. But only 4 are in a position to potentially access the 2nd round. According to the last polls, only 5 percentage points separate the top four candidates, and the gap is getting tighter and tighter.

The four candidates who can pretend reaching the 2nd round are:

- François FILLON from Les Republicains (right). In his program, he promised to reduce the number of civil servants by 500k, to abolish the wealth tax and to reform the labor law (scrap the 35 hours work week).

- Emmanuel MACRON described himself neither from the right nor the left. He was Minister of the Economy between 2014 and 2016 under Francois Hollande's government. Previously, he was investment banker at Rothschild & Co. Emmanuel Macron is an Europeanist. He promised big cuts in Corporate tax. He is also willing to review the 35 hours work week.

- Marine LE PEN from Front National (far-right). Her party has been gaining momentum over the past few years. Her program emphasizes the need for sovereignty over currency (meaning leaving Euro zone), borders (withdrawing from Shenghen agreement) and economy. Control of immigration is also a key item of her program.

- Jean-Luc MELENCHON from Front de Gauche (far-left). He promised to renegotiate the European treaties and submit for referendum the new treaties. An exit of the EU is a possible option. He also promised to withdraw France from the NATO and from Shenghen agreement (borders control in Europe). His program also includes a reform of the tax law, including an increase of the wealth tax.

Potential impacts on the financial markets

The CAC40, main index of Paris Stock Exchange, is traded close to its all time high. Here below is the historical chart of the CAC40 Gross Return since 2008.

On the top 4 candidates, 2 candidates (Le Pen and Melenchon) clearly expressed that they will renegotiate the European treaties or leave the EU if the outcome doesn't meet their expectations. Le Pen is also considering to withdraw France from the Euro. If one or both of these candidates finish the 1st round in a strong position, we can expect some trouble times next week. The 2nd round will be held 2 weeks after the 1st round.

The financial stocks would be the most affected. The banks, such as BNP (OTCQX:BNPQY), Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) and Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY) should be avoided at that time. I would also avoid insurance companies, such as Axa (OTCQX:AXAHY). The risk of loss is significantly higher than the reward.

In a recent study, Citigroup estimated that, in case of the election of Marine Le Pen, the French banks could lose between 20 and 25% of their value.

Conclusion

According to the last polls, the favorite of the election is currently Emmanuel Macron. However, the reliability of the polls, especially when the gap between the candidates is so tight, can be questioned.

Even if it's not the favorite scenario from any poll (but it is definitely a possible scenario), a final round Le Pen (far-right) vs. Melenchon (far-left) would be the worst outcome and would place France and Europe with a lot of uncertainties for the coming months. In such a case, I would expect strong reactions from the financial markets. Keeping in mind the surprises of the elections last year, I prefer taking some profits now (especially on financial stocks) and keeping cash available to grasp potential opportunities later on.

