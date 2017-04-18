Calpine: An Undervalued Competitive Power Generator

Introduction

Calpine (NYSE:CPN) is a competitive power company with 80 power plants in North America, serving major competitive wholesale power markets in California (included in the West segment), Texas (included in the Texas segment), and the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions (included in the East segment) of the United States. These plants are primarily natural gas-fired combustion turbines and renewable geothermal conventional steam turbines. The majority of the gas-fired plants are efficient combined-cycle plants that, in addition to generating electricity from the gas-fired combustion turbines, recover their waste heat to produce steam, which is then used to generate electricity in a steam turbine. The Geysers Assets located in Northern California represent the largest geothermal power generation portfolio in the U.S., as well as the largest single renewable power generation asset in the State of California.

Source: Calpine March 2017 Investor Meeting presentation

Power Market

Historically, the United States power industry ($380 billion power sales in 2016) has been dominated by vertically integrated power utilities with monopolies over franchised territories. However, recent deregulation trends have provided opportunities in certain areas for wholesale power producers to compete. The markets in which Calpine operates have become among the most competitive wholesale power markets in the United States.

Calpine and other power producers sell power in several different product categories. Baseload, or continuous, around-the-clock generation, is the least expensive product. Intermediate generation, which is provided during higher demand periods to meet shifting demand needs, is typically more expensive than baseload. Peaking generation is the most expensive and supports the highest demand periods. Calpine, with its high percentage of gas-fired combustion turbine plants, is especially well-suited for providing power during periods of shifting demand, as these plants are not subject to the varying inputs that affect wind and solar power and are more readily brought on and offline than coal-fired or nuclear plants.

In addition to direct sales of power to customers, Calpine also produces several ancillary products for sale. In various markets, retail power providers are required to demonstrate adequate resources to meet their power sales commitments. To meet this obligation, they procure a market product known as capacity from Calpine or other power plant owners or resellers. Capacity auctions have been implemented in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and certain Midwest regional markets in acknowledgment that an energy-only market does not provide sufficient revenues to enable existing merchant generators to recover all of their costs, or to encourage the construction of new power plants.

Calpine also sells Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) from their geothermal Geysers Assets in California. State law in California requires power companies to have RECs for a certain percentage of their demand for the purpose of guaranteeing a certain level of renewable generation in the state or in neighboring areas.

Although the steam produced in combined cycle plants is largely used to feed steam turbine generators, cogeneration power plants produce steam, in addition to electricity, for sale to industrial customers. This provides a fourth source of revenue to Calpine.

Lastly, Calpine sells ancillary service products to wholesale power markets. As an example, Calpine is sometimes paid to reserve a portion of capacity at some of its power plants that could be dispatched quickly should there be an unexpected increase in load or to assure reliability due to fluctuations in the supply of power from variable renewable resources such as wind and solar generation.

Competition

Calpine's competition includes other independent power producers, power marketers and trading companies, retail load aggregators, municipalities, retail power providers, cooperatives, and regulated utilities. As Calpine's power plants are primarily gas-fired and geothermal, they must also compete with other sources of power such as coal, biomass, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and nuclear. The following table from the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA), Average Energy Outlook 2016 gives the Lifetime Cost of Energy (LCOE) estimates ($/MWh) for plants entering service in 2022. The figure for coal is from 2015, as the 2016 update assumed no additional coal plant capacity would be placed in service in 2022.

As can be seen, these figures bode well for Calpine in the long term, as its predominant combined cycle and geothermal plants have a lower life cycle cost than any other plant types without tax credits. Even with tax credits, only onshore wind provides a lower cost than combined cycle, other than geothermal.

The EIA estimates that in 2016, 34% of the power generated in the U.S. was fueled by natural gas, 30% by coal, 20% by nuclear facilities, and the remaining 16% by hydroelectric, fuel oil, geothermal, and other energy sources. Future competition from coal should be limited due to stringent federal and state emissions regulations, which will require older coal-fired power plants to install costly emission control devices, limit their operations, or retire. New coal-fired power plants are significantly more expensive than gas-fired combined cycle plants.

Low power prices are challenging the economics of existing nuclear facilities, forcing their retirement or potential retirement, and causing nuclear power plant owners and stakeholders to seek subsidies to maintain operations. New nuclear power plants are not currently economical.

Competition from renewable generation is likely to increase in the future due to federal and state financial incentives to foster renewables development. However, due to concerns over the reliability and adequacy of transmission infrastructure for renewable generation from its source to demand destinations and the variability of power supplied, natural gas units will likely be needed as baseload and "back-up" generation in the long term.

The graphic below compares plant age, heat rate, and emissions metrics between Calpine and three independent power producer competitors: Dynegy (NYSE:DYN), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Talen Energy, which was merged with an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC on December 6, 2016. Calpine leads these competitors in all three metrics.

Source: Calpine March 2017 Investor Meeting presentation

Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation

In preparing this discounted free cash flow valuation estimate for Calpine, the following modeling tips were used to derive free cash flows for the years 2017 through 2019.

Source: Calpine March 2017 Investor Meeting presentation

The first task is to estimate power generated for each Calpine region based on planned sales, new plant construction, and generation reduction in future years in order to match total power generated for all regions (excluding unconsolidated plants) with Calpine's forecasts of 90 million MWh for 2017 and 95 million MWh for 2018 and 2019. Generation reductions of 15% in 2017 and 4% in 2018 were assumed to be a result of additional renewable capacity from wind and solar in the Texas and West regions. No competitive reduction was assumed for the East. An additional generation reduction for Texas in 2017 of 344,000 MWh was due to the retirement of the Clear Lake power plant. Likewise, an additional reduction in the East-PJM in 2017 of 3,754,000 MWH was due to the sale of the Mankato Power Plant and the Osprey Energy Center. An addition of 7,283,000 MWh in the East-PJM in 2018 was due to the planned start-up of the York 2 Energy Center. The results of these forecasts are shown in the table below.

The next step is to compute the total commodity margins. First, hedged wholesale margins are calculated using the percentages of total forecast generation volumes (excluding unconsolidated) that are hedged for each year and multiplying by the hedged wholesale margin price for that year. Next, the unhedged margins for each region are calculated by assuming the same unhedged percentage for each region and multiplying by their corresponding spark spreads. Adding the hedged and unhedged wholesale margins gives the wholesale energy margin to which is added the wholesale regulatory and other margin to arrive at the total wholesale margin. Estimates for hedged/unhedged percentages, spark spreads, and regulatory margin percentages of total wholesale margin are given by Calpine for each year. Finally, a retail margin of $400 million (midpoint of Calpine estimated range and assumed constant for all three years) and the unconsolidated margin of $13 million are added to give the total commodity margin.

To arrive at our final estimate of unlevered free cash flow, an estimate of income subject to taxes needs to be determined. This is because of the large amount of federal and state Net Operating Losses (NOLs) Calpine has that can be used to offset gains subject to a 35% federal tax and 19.4% state taxes.

Source: Calpine March 2017 Investor Meeting presentation

First, operating expenses and G&A (with stock compensation expenses added back) are subtracted from the total commodity margin to give adjusted EBITDA. Commodity margin is assumed to grow at a 2% rate for years subsequent to 2019. Calpine suggests adding $130 million to 2016 operating expenses and G&A for 2017 to account for recent Solutions and North American Power retail acquisitions. These operating expenses are increased at an assumed 2% expense growth rate for subsequent years. Finally, operating lease payments, maintenance expense, maintenance capex, depreciation, and interest expense are subtracted from adjusted EBITDA to arrive at income subject to tax. All these expense forecasts for 2017 were provided by Calpine. For subsequent years, the 2% expense growth rate was applied to lease payments and maintenance expense and capex, but depreciation and interest were assumed constant. The initial 2016 NOLs are reduced for each succeeding year by the assumed federal and state tax rates applied to the calculated income subject to tax. This is continued for 15 years, the assumed life of the NOLs, at which time income is assumed to be fully taxed.

Unlevered free cash flow (FCFF) is calculated by subtracting operating lease payments, maintenance expense, and maintenance and growth capex from adjusted EBITDA. Growth capex is assumed to be zero except for 2017 where Calpine forecasts $220 million will be spent to complete the York 2 Energy Center.

To calculate the discounted unlevered free cash flow, a discount rate must first be determined. For unlevered free cash flow, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is used.

WACC = Debt/(Debt + Market Cap) * Cost of Debt * (1 - Tax Rate) + Market Cap/(Debt + Market Cap) * Cost of Equity

Cost of Equity = Risk Free Rate + Equity Risk Premium * Beta

For the first 15 years, where there are zero taxes due to the NOLs, the tax rate is assumed to be zero.

Debt = $10,772 million (calculated as LT Debt + Current Liabilities - Current Assets)

Market Cap = $4,030 million (assumes $11.16 share price)

Cost of Debt = 5.5% (Latest bond issue)

Risk Free Rate = 2.9% (30-year bond)

Equity Risk Premium = 6.0%

Beta for Calpine = 1.04

Using the above values as inputs, the WACC can be calculated:

WACC (Tax-free period) = 6.5%

WACC (Tax Rate of 35%) = 5.1%

The discounted unlevered free cash flows are then summed over 20 years. Deducting the net debt from this sum and adding the discounted salvage value of assets gives the present value of equity. The salvage value of assets was assumed to be 10% of their cost basis, which seems reasonable, given that the average age of Calpine's assets in 20 years would be 35 years, which is about the average age of NRG Energy's assets. Dividing the present value of equity by the number of shares outstanding gives the estimated valuation price of $25.96 per share or a 133% increase over current price.

The sensitivity of this result to changes in growth rates of expenses and commodity margin and to discount rate are presented below. The tax-free discount rate was changed by changing beta, which also changed the taxed discount rate.

Asset Replacement Value Valuation

To perform a conservative asset replacement valuation, we only consider the replacement costs for Calpine's fleet of combined cycle generation facilities. The Energy Information Agency in its report "Capital Cost Estimates for Additional Utility Scale Generating Plants", April 7, 2017, estimates the capital cost for a combined cycle plant to be $978/kW. Applying this replacement cost to Calpine's 22,194 MW of combined cycle generation capability gives an asset value of $21,706 million. After deducting net debt and dividing by shares outstanding, a share valuation of $30.29 results. This is conservative as it gives no value to Calpine's 3,714 MW of generation capacity from geothermal, simple cycle, and other power plants.

Calpine's Strategy to Increase Shareholder Value

The graphic below highlights Calpine's 2017 objectives, which form the basis for increasing shareholder value. First, and probably most important, is to maintain stable, if not growing, cash flows. Secondly, Calpine must successfully integrate recent retail business acquisitions and deliver on its forecast $375-425 million retail margin. This should be achievable as recent acquisitions of complementary retail businesses provide access to residential and smaller industrial and commercial customers. Finally, Calpine needs to execute on its plan to delever its balance sheet.

Source: Calpine March 2017 Investor Meeting presentation

The question remains as to why there exists such a large discount in current Calpine share price as compared to the above valuation estimates. One reason could be the high debt level Calpine currently carries (S&P long-term corporate credit rating of B+). Its Net Debt/EBITDA ratio for 2016 currently stands at 5.8. The graphic below highlights Calpine's plan to delever its balance sheet by 1.5x by the end of 2019 through a $2.7 billion reduction in debt.

Source: Calpine March 2017 Investor Meeting presentation

Investment Risks

Risks to an investment in Calpine include, but are not limited, to the following:

Failure to maintain stable cash flow due to lower power pricing and/or lower demand for Calpine's generation capacity than forecast

Continued and/or new subsidies for other sources of power, such as nuclear or renewables

Federal or state laws requiring a larger percentage of power from renewables

Damage to Calpine power plants due to either natural disasters, acts of terrorism, equipment failures or human error

A general market downturn due to recession or unexpected events

Catalysts for Share Price Appreciation

Potential catalysts for Calpine share price appreciation include the following:

Successful reduction in debt

Successful integration of retail businesses and meeting or exceeding their forecast margin

Increased demand for Calpine's flexible generation capacity required for grid reliability, given increasing generation from renewable sources, especially in California and Texas

Activist or institutional investor involvement

Per the last point, recent investments by Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners in NRG Energy have precipitated a substantial increase in NRG's share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long "CPN".

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the information presented. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security.