Concert Pharmaceuticals: Still Upside Ahead After Major Rally

Today we revisit one of the first holdings of the Biotech Forum, Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). It provided a 70% return from late May to early November when it was in the portfolio. Nearly a year and a half later, the stock is trading back down near our original entry point and has advanced its pipeline over that time frame. Given this, I think it is time to take another deeper look at "Tier 4" name.

Company Overview:

Sporting a market capitalization of around $350 million, shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals recently once again skyrocketed over 70% after news that Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) acquired their deuterium-modified drug candidate CTP-656 in early March. Since then the share price has pulled back somewhat from 52 week highs and now trades just above $15.50 a share again.

Founded in 2006 and going public early in 2014, this small biotech firm utilizes deuterium chemistry to expand the potential of approved drugs and develop novel medicines for the treatment of pulmonary, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. By utilizing their DCE platform, compounds generated can be superior to their predecessors in terms of improved metabolic stability, increased half-life in the body and increased systemic exposure. These improvements translate into meaningful therapeutic benefits in the areas of safety, efficacy, convenience, and tolerability.

Pipeline:

Concert possesses a deep pipeline, consisting of four partnered clinical candidates and one wholly-owned asset.

CTP-656 is a potentiator that improves CFTR activity, a deuterated analog of Vertex's ivacaftor. The latter company acquired the drug candidate recently, shelling out $160 million in cash in addition to being on the hook for $90 million in potential milestone payments. Of the $90 million milestone payment, $50 million would be due upon US approval, while $40 million is based on reaching a reimbursement agreement in either the UK, Germany, or France. In a bid to eliminate competition, as part of the agreement Vertex will acquire rights to all of Concert's other cystic fibrosis programs, research and preclinical. A fellow contributor contends that multiple parties were interested in acquiring the program, with the possibility of further bidding until the deal closes later in the year. Topline data from the ongoing phase 2 study in patients with gating mutations is due by year end, evaluating three doses of CTP-656 contrasted against Kalydeco and placebo comparators.

CTP-543 is the company's deuterated formulation of Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) JAK 1/2 inhibitor ruxolitinib and the first potential oral treatment for alopecia areata. Under the trade name Jakafi the drug is approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera (PCV). Management has commented that Incyte is unlikely to pursue the indication, as Jakafi is sold in rare disease indications for prices in excess of $100,000 per year. This range would not be acceptable in the dermatology field- additionally Incyte's partners are focusing mostly on inflammatory and autoimmune indications.

Patients who suffer from this dreadful disease experience widespread loss of hair on the head and/or all over the body. It affects over 650,000 patients in the United States with no FDA approved treatments available. As the FDA included the condition in its 2016/2017 Patient-Focused Drug Development Initiative, it is believed support for such a treatment would not be lacking. The candidate has been somewhat derisked, as an open label pilot study that enrolled 12 patients revealed that treatment with the approved myelofibrosis dose resulted in 75% of them achieving 50% or greater hair regrowth after 3 to 6 months. The treatment was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events observed.

A phase 2a trial is in the works, with plans to enroll 100 patients with moderate-to-severe disease and the primary endpoint being the achievement of a 50% relative reduction in SALT (severity of alopecia tool) between week 24 and baseline. Originally the company guided topline data to be forthcoming in the first quarter of 2018, although recently Concert announced a delay in its initiation. Instead of beginning this quarter, the wording is that they expect to begin this year and it can be assumed that most likely data readout will be pushed back. This was due to what was referred to as a "late emerging tablet appearance issue". If all goes as planned, a larger phase 2b trial could be initiated in 2018 before advancing the program into phase 3.

As for the company's other partnered candidates, AVP-786 in collaboration with Avanir/Otsuka would be a potential first in class treatment for agitation in Alzheimer's disease. In the US alone the company estimates an addressable patient population of 2.65 million, and stands to receive up to $170 million in milestone payments with $8 million having been achieved to date. They will also receive mid-single to low-double digit royalties should the treatment reach approval. AVP-786 is currently in dual phase 3 primary efficacy trials, fully funded by Avanir.

Another bit of positive news for the company was the recent approval of Teva Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo for Huntington's chorea. As the first approved deuterated drug, this provides much needed validation for the class. A potential blockbuster in the making, investors should keep a close eye on Austedo's launch and uptake in the marketplace, as well as expansion into other indications.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of December 31st the company reported cash and equivalents of $96.2 million, compared to $142.2 million at the end of 2015. Research and development expenses for the year totaled $37 million for the year, while net loss amounted to $50.7 million. Management currently estimates a cash runway lasting into the second quarter of 2018. However, after the closing of the agreement with Vertex the cash runway would be extended into 2021.

Analyst opinion has picked up as of late and CNCE has a current median analyst price target of $28.00 a share. On April 5th, Stifel Nicolaus called current share price weakness a buying opportunity and kept a $31 price target on shares. Earlier in March the analyst called the deal with Vertex "excellent", as it would give Concert much needed cash to focus on CTP-543 as well as expanding their deuterated pipeline. In a similar manner, Aegis has a $25 price target on the stock, citing reduced research and development risk compared to traditional biotech companies and multiple clinical programs with the potential to create value.

Outlook:

Concert has the traits I like to see in a developmental firm before I take a small stake in the equity within a well-diversified biotech holding. The company has multiple "shots on goal", is well-funded, has upcoming catalysts, strong analyst support and several partnerships with larger players in the industry. My view is Concert once again has a favorable risk/reward profile at current trading levels. SPECULATIVE BUY

