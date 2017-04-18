Ametek: Continued Bolt-On Dealmaking Welcomed By Investors

If shares would fall towards the $45-$50 region, I see a nice opportunity to buy into this long term value creator.

The quality of the company is well recognized by the market, as shares trade at premium multiples.

Ametek Inc. (AME) announced it has agreed to acquire MOCON, Inc.(NASDAQ:MOCO). Mocon is a small publicly traded analytical instrumentation producer. The deal looks fair as Ametek has a great track record in creating value through such bolt-on dealmaking, with Mocon being on track to contribute 1.5% to pro-forma sales.

As the pipeline of acquisitions for Ametek remains healthy, investors are upbeat as growth is set to return this year while the business overcomes the headwinds which have hurt the business over the past two years. While Ametek certainly is certainly not cheap, its value creating track record is very good, making shares worthwhile if they can be bought on serious dips.

Adding Mocon

Ametek has agreed to acquire Mocon in a deal which values the company at $30 per share, representing a steep 39% premium for the shares. Ametek reports that the deal values the in 1963 founded Mocon at some $182 million. Having been a public company from 1979 onwards, Mocon´s initial investors have increased their initial investment by a factor of 60 times. This translates into annual returns which come in at the low double digits on average.

There is quite some information to be found about Mocon as it is a publicly traded company itself. The Minneapolis-based company provides laboratory and field gas instrumentation equipment for research labs and control departments, among others. Companies which typically use Mocon´s products include food & beverage companies, industrial companies and the pharmaceutical industry.

Mocon generated $63 million in sales for the year of 2016 as operating margins came in at 10% last year. Mocon has actually delivered on solid organic growth over the past decade as it has more than doubled its sales over this time frame. Based on the $182 million deal tag, Ametek will pay a near 3 times sales multiple. At the same time, the deal will impact Ametek´s earnings in a non-material way in the short to medium term.

Assuming a 3-4% cost of financing, interest charges would pretty much offset the operating earnings contribution of Mocon. That being said, it is likely that Ametek will identify synergies resulting from the deal, certainly as Ametek has an own gas analytics instrumentation business. Unfortunately no synergy estimates were provided, although they are likely to be immaterial to Ametek´s overall earnings.

This deal already marks the second deal this year, as Ametek acquired Rauland-Borg in February. This $340 million deal looks quite appealing. Not only does it add a sizable $160 million in sales, its EBITDA margins of roughly 15% make the multiple look appealing, certainly if synergies can be delivered upon. It are these kind of bolt-on deals which investors in Ametek like as they really do add significant value over time.

Adding To A Steady Growth Play

Ametek itself is a very well-run electronic instruments and electromechanical device business, comprised out of these two segments. The company is essentially a mini-conglomerate which focuses on high-margin products, as superior margins are driven by heavy investments into R&D, averaging at roughly 5% of sales.

The core electronic instrument group is a $2.36 billion business and makes up 62% of overall sales. This segment is highly lucrative as it reports segment margins of over 24%. The unit provides process and analytical instruments which are used in chemical, oil & gas, pharma, semiconductor and automation applications, among others.

Typical applications include laboratory research, quality monitoring and dashboard instrumentation, among others. Given the nature of Mocon´s business, the acquisition will be placed in this segment.

The electromechanical group generates the remainder of sales of $1.48 billion. Segment margins are lower than the core business but remain very healthy at nearly 19%. The segment provides motion control products among others, used in medical devices and factory automation. Other products delivered by the segment include sensor protection applications as well as high purity metals, strips and foils, all being used in a variety of industries and applications.

Steady Growth Wins Over Time

Ametek has steadily grown its sales from $1.4 billion in 2005 to $4 billion in 2014, after which sales have been flattish around $3.8 billion. A strong dollar, (with little over 50% of sales being generated abroad) has weighted on sales amidst tepid economic growth as well. Ametek furthermore generated some 10% of its sales from the oil & gas sector back in 2014, as that business has been cut in half ever since.

The good news is that Ametek´s guidance for 2017 calls for revenues comfortably surpassing the $4 billion mark again. If we include the annual run rate of sales contributions from recent acquisitions, revenues might even be on track to set new records going forwards.

The company has employed a disciplined growth strategy of combining organic growth and bolt-on dealmaking. Capital spending ranges at just 1-2% of sales and is typically much lower than depreciation andamortization charges. This generates great cash flows and is the direct result of continued dealmaking. The company spent some $5 billion to acquire many (often smaller) companies over the past decade, often involving purchases of a few hundred of millions at a time.

The track record of Ametek in making such deals is very nice, as the company is able to make these companies more profitable over time. This has resulted in operating margins having expanded from levels around 15% of sales to levels in the low-twenties at this point in time.

The purchase of Mocon and acquisition of Rauland-Borg will increase net debt by some $500 million on top of the $1.6 billion in net debt load reported at the end of 2016. The pro-forma net debt load of $2.3 billion remains very manageable by all means, translating into a leverage ratio of little over 2 times, certainly as the underlying business is very resilient and predictable.

Solid cash flow generation allowed the company to report impressive long term growth without diluting the shareholder base. The latter is a very important point to make as many businesses simply issue shares to grow the size of the business, but not necessarily create value for investors.

Earnings multiples have increased significantly over time as well, as investors recognized the quality of the business. Shares now trade at around 25 times earnings, marking a big premium compared to the average multiple of 20 times over the past decade. The higher multiple is in part the result of the recent correction in both sales and margins, which have been down 2 points from the highs as well. That being said, the company remains well on track to deliver on earnings potential of $2.50 per share in 2018, as achieving these kind of earnings would reduce the earnings multiple to 22 times earnings.

Even as Ametek is well on track to deliver on such earnings potential in 2018, the valuation still looks rather full. Trading at 21-22 times forward earnings for 2018, combined with a modest leverage profile, Ametek certainly is no steal. Shares still trade at premium multiples compared to past average and the overall market, at a time when margins are very strong as well.

To create any appeal for those with a true long term horizon, I would only start buying around the $50 mark and become more aggressive around $45 per share. At these levels the valuation multiples look very fair in what is a great long term value creator.

