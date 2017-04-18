GNC Could Ride The Amazon.com Train To $15 This Year Easily

By Parke Shall

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) reported this morning and exceeded expectations across the board. The turnaround appears to be in full effect and the company is leveraging Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to do it. Do you know the old expression, "if you can't beat them, join them"? That is exactly what GNC is doing.

Those hoping for another retail disaster and greedy retail shorts who were piling onto the stock at just 5X earnings are getting trampled this morning, as GNC shares were up over 30% at one point. We believe this morning's move to be a part of a larger move that will see shares get to about $10.28 for now, and eventually easily to $15 if the company can continue to show that the worst may be behind it.

First things first - here are GNC's results, as reported by Seeking Alpha this morning:

GNC Holdings Q1 EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.03.

Revenue of $644.84M beats by $17.43M.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) reports a 3.9% decrease in same-store sales for Q1 to top the consensus analyst expectation for a 8% drop. Same-store sales were down 4.6% in franchised U.S. stores.

Transaction growth was up 9.3% during the quarter, while average transaction amount fell 12.1%.

Sales off the website channel fell 7.2% due in part to a pricing adjustment, but management says the GNC storefront on Amazon is topping expectations.

Revenue fell 3.8% in the U.S. and Canada segment to $553M during the quarter. International segment revenue was up 7% to $39.4M. Manufacturing/wholesale revenue fell 8.6% to $53M.

The company ended the quarter with a total of 8,983 store locations globally vs. 9,064 stores a year ago.

We have been saying for the longest time that retail is not dying the way that people think it is. We have written a series of articles talking about the fact that we believe retail just needs to find a certain mix between in-store and online in order for it to be successful. If you haven't read any of our past series on retail, you can check out these articles.

The fact of the matter is that it appears GNC is proving us right. After a monster storm of insider buying over the last quarter that already had us confident that if a turnaround wasn't in play yet, there was a damn good one planned, GNC has been able to slow down its same store sales drop while increasing the number of transactions that it consummates. This chart breaks down same store sales and product transaction mix.

While the average transaction size has come down slightly, this can be a result of online ordering where customers are likely going to just pick and choose the items they want without any impulse purchases that would occur in store.

Transaction volume was up a considerable 9% which is fairly significant and definitely should be attributable to the company's new storefront on Amazon.com. The company is getting smart. Instead of going out and trying to bolster sales on its own website, it is employing the tactics of the extraordinarily successful Amazon.com in a move that we think other retailers could easily learn from and benefit from.

Here's what the press release said about the company's storefront on Amazon.com; its "exceeding expectations":

GNC.com sales decreased 7.2% in the first quarter of 2017. In the third quarter of 2016, prices at GNC.com were aligned with stores to eliminate any competition between selling channels, including franchisees. As an element of the Company's omnichannel strategy, early in the first quarter of 2017, the Company launched a GNC storefront on Amazon (sales from which are included in the GNC.com business unit) which is exceeding the Company's initial expectations. During the first quarter, the Company also increased its online marketing program and was pleased with the lift in traffic that we experienced during the campaign.

This is getting the best of both worlds. You are letting Amazon manage logistics and selling while you are getting the benefit of online ordering. Kudos to the GNC team for rolling out this program.

In addition, the company has now over 5 million members in its loyalty rewards program. These programs generally do well to keep every day consumers loyal to one brand so that they can earn points redeemable for future purchases. In terms of personal health and bodybuilding, GNC really is the number one name in the industry. Because they sell more than just their brand, they remain one of the staple shops in retail for those who use these type of products to seek out their entire arsenal of supplements. The loyalty rewards program and the company's PRO program look to be helping out.

Finally, the company remains cash flow positive and earned $.37 per-share for and shareholders. Going into this report, the company was trading basically at severely distressed levels with a PE of 5.6X. We think shares easily deserve a multiple of 8X based on the contents of this report and the beginnings of what looks like a larger turn around. Applying 8X to next years $1.28 analyst estimates would give us a share price of just over $10. If the company can hold this turn around and show that the worst has definitely been over with, we don't think it is unreasonable that estimates may even come up a little and we don't think a 12X multiple, which is about as high as it gets in "distressed" retail right now would be inappropriate. This would put shares closer to $15 in the longer-term.

In addition, Amazon may want to consider bringing GNC on as a partner (or buy them outright) for them to be Amazon's "house" brand of nutritional supplements. We'll need to see a couple more quarters of how the company performs through Amazon.com first.

All in all this was a great report from GNC that shows a lot of promise for the future. Kudos to the management team for starting what appears to be an effective turnaround. We hope they can carry through the rest of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.