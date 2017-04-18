BofA: Banks On Fire

Following this morning results, I would not expect recent share price weakness to last much longer.

This is yet another institutional client-driven beat in the banking sector, in a series that started with JPMorgan and continued with Citigroup last week.

Bank of America may have reported the best 1Q17 results so far in the banking sector.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has carried forward the banking sector's momentum this quarter. When it reported earnings this Tuesday, ahead of the opening bell, the company beat expectations on top and bottom lines.

Credit: Business Insider

Revenues of $22.2 billion in the quarter came in ahead of consensus $21.6 billion, up 7% YOY. EPS of $0.41 was also much better than the expected $0.35.

This is yet another beat in the banking sector in a series that started with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and continued with Citigroup (NYSE:C) last week. And unlike their peers, Bank of America's beat came on the back of a very strong global market and investment banking (i.e. institutional client) business. See summary table below, provided by the company.

Source: Bank of America's press release

Global markets (21% of total company revenues), particularly, saw net income nearly double sequentially carried by much higher sales and trading revenues and capital market fees. Strength on the non-interest side of the business more than offset a YOY decline in NII (net interest income) within the sector - one of the rare weak spots across the company this quarter.

On the Global banking end (22% of total company revenues), investment banking fees drove a 14% YOY increase in non-interest income, while loan and leasing growth pushed NII higher 9%. The top-line momentum was magnified by a decrease in non-interest expenses, which helped to drive an impressive 58% YOY growth in banking net income (35% of total company's).

But perhaps separating itself from the pack this quarter, Bank of America also performed very strongly in consumer banking. Revenue was up 5% driven by higher NII that would have looked better if not for disposition gains recorded last year, while a drop in non-interest expense partially offset slightly higher loss provisions. Deposits were up strongly, and so were loans and leases.

For the sake of comparison, remember that JPMorgan's provision for credit losses in consumer were 51% higher sequentially (vs. BofA's 10%) that drove a 20% YOY decline in consumer net income. Citi's consumer net income dropped 25% YOY.

On credit quality, Bank of America reported improvements across the board, from lower credit loss provisions YOY to lower net charge offs and improvement in non-performing loans. See table below.

Source: Bank of America's press release

In conclusion

With many interesting investment options to pick from in financial services, I did not consider Bank of America one of my favorite names within the peer group at first (see table below). But the company may have reported the best 1Q17 results so far in the banking sector. Not only did the bank perform very solidly on the institutional client side of the business, which was somewhat expected given overall strength in the market, it also outperformed in consumer banking and asset management.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

The company has reasonably low levels of leverage compared to the peer group median, and the stock trades at a discount to book. On a YTD basis, shares are still off their early March highs, which might entice some to buy BAC on the recent dip. But following this morning results, I would not expect share price weakness to last much longer.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far, including my recent quarter-end report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.