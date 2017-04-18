EchoStar Is Bound To Spiral Down

Business overview

EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ:SATS) is an American satellite operator that was spun out of Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in 2008 and gets the majority of its revenue from its former parent.

Last year, the company operated in three business segments:

EchoStar Technologies: Manufactures set-top boxes primarily for DISH. Also, provides some broadcast operations like uplinking/downlinking to DISH. In addition, sells Slingboxes to consumers.

Hughes: Business acquired in 2011. Provides satellite Internet access to consumers and network services to enterprises.

EchoStar Satellite Services: Owns and leases satellites to provide services to DISH (75% of revenue), government agencies, and private enterprises.

The contribution of each business to the overall company's metrics last year is shown below:

EchoStar Technologies: 41% of revenue, 10% of EBITDA

Hughes: 46% of revenue, 50% of EBITDA

EchoStar Satellite Services: 13% of revenue, 40% of EBITDA

The businesses have varying levels of capital intensity, which tends to be lumpy depending on satellite launches. Overall, the company gets more than 50% of its revenue from DISH. It owns 14 satellites and has an additional three on capital leases and one on an operating lease.

In February 2014, the company issued tracking stock representing an 80% economic interest in the Hughes residential satellite broadband business to DISH in return for five satellites valued at approximately $400 million. The residential broadband business had annual revenue of ~$550 million and was operating at a break-even level, so it appears that the company got the better end of this deal, at least in the short term. The satellites it acquired generated $175 million of annualized revenue from DISH.

The company is controlled by its chairman, Charles Ergen, who owns 50.2% of the company's shares and has 80.8% of the voting power through his ownership of Class B shares.

Financial overview

The company had revenue of $3.1 billion last year (-3% over the previous year). Last year, it had approximately $860 million of EBITDA, $500 million of depreciation, and $360 million of operating income. After $100 million of net interest expense and a 37% tax rate, the company reported net income of $180 million or $1.90 per share. It generated $800 million of cash from operations, and after capital expenditures of $720 million, produced $80 million of free cash flow. It has a market capitalization of $5.2 billion, $3.6 billion of debt and capital leases, $2.6 billion of cash, and $0.5 billion of investment securities (primarily corporate bonds). It thus has an enterprise value of $5.7 billion, trading at trailing multiples of 6.6x EBITDA, 16x operating income, and 24x taxed operating income (assuming a 35% tax rate on the $360 million of operating income). The equity is valued at 1.3x book value, 30x EPS, and 50x free cash flow.

Fundamental threats to the business

Declining satellite TV viewership due to shift to streaming. Apart from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are investing in streaming media platforms. The satellite TV industry is fundamentally challenged, unlike the cable TV industry, which can supply broadband on the same pipes they use for TV delivery. Although this change is likely to be slow, demographic factors (where the younger generation prefers online media consumption) are not in satellite TV's favor.

Increasing broadband usage threatening satellite broadband offering. Somewhat paradoxically, increased broadband usage is actually a negative for the company's broadband offering. This is because satellite broadband is used mainly in rural areas where the costs to run a fixed line are high. Satellite broadband is a shared resource, with high marginal costs (since the capacity of the transponders is limited and can be allocated to another customer). Fixed broadband is a dedicated resource, with low marginal costs once the cable is laid. At a high usage level, it becomes economical to string a fixed line even in a rural area, thus limiting the growth potential of satellite broadband.

Acquisition of DISH. DirecTV sold itself to AT&T (NYSE:T), and it is possible that DISH could be acquired by Verizon (NYSE:VZ), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), or Sprint (NYSE:S). The acquiring company may not continue with the special relationship that SATS enjoys with DISH and may look to diversify its supplier base. SATS currently supplies services on 11 of the 14 satellites that DISH uses.

Recent transaction

In January 2017, the company announced that it had executed an agreement with DISH to exchange its EchoStar Technologies (i.e. the set-top box business) for the Hughes Retail Group tracking stock. The transaction was consummated at the end of February. From a purely financial perspective, the company gave up a business with ~$40 million of operating income for one with zero profits currently. Thus, as opposed to the prior transaction, the company seems to have lost out on a profit stream for the promise of having a business with seemingly better prospects. Nevertheless, both stocks went up on the announcement, a reflection of the current investor sentiment where almost all news is positively rewarded.

Some other characteristics of an attractive short position are missing

No financial shenanigans. Based on analyzing the balance sheet and cash flow statement, there is no evidence that the company is recognizing revenue early, absorbing excess costs in inventory or under-depreciating its capital assets.

Stock compensation is reasonable. Stock compensation at $20 million a year is less than 1% of revenue, and the company makes no attempt to pro forma it out.

No immediate catalyst. This is more of a valuation short to offset long positions and is likely to play out in case of a market downturn or over time.

Valuation: Fair value of $40 per share

The company is likely to have ~$300 million of operating income in 2017. If one were to tax this at 30% and put a 20x multiple, the value of the business would be $4.2 billion. Subtracting $0.5 billion of net debt would give a fair value for the equity of $3.7 billion or $40 per share for the 94.4 million diluted shares at the end of this year. Every 1x turn in the multiple changes the fair value per share by approximately $2, and so does every $15 million change in operating income.

At the above level of operating income, subtracting $100 million of net interest expense leaves $200 million of pre-tax income. Tax this at 35% and the company's EPS is likely to come in around $1.35 over 95 million shares, implying a 30x multiple at the target price, with some value for the excess cash. Current analyst estimates call for the company to generate $1 of EPS. The actual results tend to be a little volatile as the company sometimes has realized gains/(losses) on securities and does not issue pro forma figures (kudos to SATS for this).

The company has some net operating loss (NOL) carry-forwards, but these are offset by deferred tax liabilities from accelerated depreciation benefits.

The shares thus have substantial downside from the current price of $56. The opportunity exists because many analysts and investors value such businesses at a multiple of EBITDA. It seems reasonable to say that a business should be worth a certain multiple of EBITDA, but when most of the EBITDA goes towards capital expenditures, the logical multiple usually turns out to be quite lower.

The Hughes business has ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM) as quasi-competitors, which trade at 50x and 15x EPS, respectively. The satellite operations are closest to SES (SESG.PA), which trades at 18x EPS.

Risks are manageable

The company hardly generates any cash and is not returning any cash to shareholders either through a dividend or buyback. Thus, the cost of holding a short position is small.

The short interest is small (~2% of float), so the chances of a short squeeze are not high.

Given that the company was spun out of DISH, it seems unlikely that DISH will choose to acquire it. Its attractiveness to another acquirer is limited given that a substantial amount of its revenue comes from DISH. A hostile acquisition is not possible as it is a controlled company.

The risk of the stock going up if the company announces an acquisition it touts as accretive and synergistic cannot be wished away, as the stocks of acquirers have generally been positively rewarded of late.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SATS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.