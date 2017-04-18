3M Files Another Law Suit Against A Would-Be Competitor

3M (NYSE:MMM) has been one of the better performing industrial stocks since the election. As you can see from the chart below it has beaten the S&P 500 but the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) has performed to the same tune as 3M. But 3M has not operated so smoothly either in that duration. As large a company as 3M is, they have thousands of patents, and it isn't surprising that they find themselves in court more than they would like. Recently the company filed a lawsuit against K2 Concepts and I would like to take a look at what this means for 3M.

First, the basics. 3M feels that K2 Concepts encroached on their automotive painting spray gun cup product patents, trademarks, and copyrights! K2 Concepts wasn't alone in their actions as Phoenix Automotive Refinishing, a Chinese company, is also implicated in this scenario. Some might say that infringing on patents is the modus operandi for Chinese companies.

In this scenario Phoenix manufactured the spray gun cup products while K2 marketed and sold them in the US. These products are sold in the aftermarket to body shops so they can be used to paint cars after collision repairs have been made. The value of these cups to the body shops is that it allows them to use less paint and solvent which helps them reduce their cost of goods and increases margins.

3M is exercising its right to defend its patents like anyone else would to help protect its revenues. Patents take up the form among other things to create an entry barrier into any market. With increased traffic anywhere you go there are destined to be increased collisions which are going to need to be repaired. In addition, people are holding off on new car purchases as we continue to hear about peak auto sales which should also play into the hands of aftermarket paint jobs. With these increasing trends it should come as no surprise that 3M wants to protect its technology.

After an initial foray into 3M that netted me a 13.4% return I actually initiated my second position in 3M in late February and have been pretty happy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares if 3M gets below $178, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $178 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range.

I swapped out of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) in favor of 3M during the 2017 first-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (4.6%, or 11.8% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I have made some gains on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how 3M and Diageo have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, 3M is one of my smaller positions and has done decent, as I'm up 1.7% on the name, while it occupies roughly 3.7% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name because it still has dividend growth potential. I own the stock for the dividend growth portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 18.1% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 13%. For 2017 my portfolio is up 7.5% while the market is up 5%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 16.4% 9.8% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 10.1% 4.0% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 9.6% 4.0% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 4.8% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 2.4% 7.4% 3M Company 1.7% 3.7% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) 1.0% 10.7% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -2.8% 8.3% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -5.4% 3.4% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -5.5% 4.5% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -17.0% 18.7% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -37.4% 0.4% Cash $ 21.29%

