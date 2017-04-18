General Electric's Q1 2017 Earnings Preview: The 3 Metrics To Monitor

Analysts are expecting for YoY declines in GE's revenue and profit, but this is already baked into the stock price.

I will discuss the three metrics that I will be monitoring when GE reports Q1 2017 results on April 21 (before the bell).

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to release Q1 2017 results on Friday, April 21, 2017, and analysts are expecting for the company to report adjusted EPS of $0.17 on revenues of $26.41b. For purposes of comparison, the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.21 on revenues of $27.6b for the first quarter of the prior year.

The YoY declines in revenue and earnings should come as no surprise, as analysts' estimates have been lowered over the past few months. The company's near-term prospects have recently been called into question by analysts, which has resulted in investor sentiment turning extremely bearish. GE shares are down ~6% on a YTD basis and the stock price has been range bound over the last year.

GE shares have underperformed both the broader market and its closest peers in 2017, but I believe that management will soon have the opportunity to change the bearish narrative. While I am not expecting GE to have a homerun Q1 2017 earnings report, I am expecting the company to show improvements in several key areas. With this in mind, I will be paying close attention to the following three metrics when GE reports Q1 2017 results: (1) industrial margins, (2) oil and gas operating results, and (3) share count/buybacks.

(1) The Industrial Margins

GE's industrial margins will take the center stage when the company reports its Q1 2017 results, especially since the Trian Fund recently pressured management into factoring in the company's industrial operating profit target for the calculation of year-end bonuses (read more about this battle - yes, it is officially a battle - in this article). It is hard not to side with the Trian Fund after reviewing GE's margins over the last three years, as Mr. Jeffrey Immelt, CEO, and team have simply struggled to cut costs and expand margins.

PROFIT MARGINS 2016 2015 2014 Chg '14 to '16 Power 18.6% 20.9% 21.8% -3.2% Renewable Energy 6.4% 6.9% 10.8% -4.5% Oil & Gas 10.8% 14.8% 14.5% -3.7% Aviation 23.3% 22.3% 20.7% 2.6% Healthcare 17.3% 16.3% 16.7% 0.6% Transportation 22.6% 21.5% 20.0% 2.6% Energy Conn. & Lighting 2.1% 5.8% 4.3% -2.3% Total Industrial 15.6% 16.5% 16.2% -0.6%

The biggest takeaway from the table is that I now understand why management may be interested in exiting the Lighting business, as the margins for this segment are in the low-single digits. The margins for most of the other industrial segments are also heading in the wrong direction, with the Oil & Gas ("O&G") and Renewable Energy segments leading the charge. GE has been operating in a challenging environment for the past two years, especially in the oil and gas industry (will be discussed in greater detail below), but it is now time for management to either put up or shut up. More specifically, the financial community, including myself, have given management the benefit of the doubt while the company spent a considerable amount of time and effort (and resources) on the GE Capital asset sales but this will no longer be a legitimate excuse.

GE typically reports weaker margins in the first quarter of each year (for example, the company's core industrial operating profit margin, i.e. excluding Alstom, was ~14% for Q1 2016) so I am definitely not expecting record-breaking margins for the upcoming quarter. However, I do not expect for the company to report a Q1 2017 margin that is higher than what analysts are calling for (~10%).

In my mind, investors (including the Trian Fund) will be satisfied if GE is able to show some margin expansion for the first quarter as long as management also guides for strong margins for the remainder of 2017.

(2) The Oil & Gas Operating Results

The O&G segment has been a thorn in management's side over the past two years, as the downturn in the industry has had a significant impact on the results for this business unit. The O&G segment's revenue and profit have both fallen off a cliff since the mid-2014 downturn, as shown in the graph below.

For 2016, the O&G segment's revenue and profit were down ~30% and ~50%, respectively, from the figures reported in 2014. It is important to note that management has not been sitting on their hands while the challenging environment impacted the segment's operating results (costs are down over the last three years) but some critics have pointed out, and rightfully so, that Mr. Immelt and team bought oil and gas assets at the top of the market, with a good example being the 2013 acquistion of Lufkin for $3.3b.

The critics make a good point but my only push back is that investors now need to look forward, instead of focusing too much on management's past "mistakes". Recently, oil prices have recovered from the lows but prices are still well below the highs of 2013 and 2014.

I am of the opinion that GE is laying the groundwork for exiting the oil and gas industry by merging assets with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), but investors should still be concerned about the O&G results and guidance for 2017. For Q1, I am mostly interested in management's guidance because not much has changed over the last three months, making it is hard to believe that the O&G results will be much better than the past few quarters. I expect for the segment's margins to be slightly better than Q1 2016 (9.3%) but investors should fully expect management to again stress that market pressures continued to negatively impact O&G results over the first three months of 2017.

(3) Share Count/Buybacks

Since 2014, it has been prudent for management to allocate a significant portion of GE's capital to buying back shares so that the company could replace the lost earnings from the GE Capital asset sales. The company repurchased ~$22b worth of shares in 2016 and management guided for buybacks to be in the range of $11b-$13b for the current year.

The buybacks have worked, as GE's share count is currently ~13% lower than it was three short years ago.

Management of the Trian Fund already recommended (or should I say demanded) for GE to add leverage in order to buyback shares, so I would have to imagine that Mr. Immelt and team will again attempt to please this activist shareholder. GE shares are down mid-single digits so far in 2017, so I believe that management was likely a buyer on the dips.

The financial community favors GE utilizing capital to buy back shares so the stock price will likely move higher if: (1) management talks up expectations to increase leverage in order to buyback shares, and/or (2) the company was a major buyer of its own stock during the first quarter.

Bottom Line

There are definitely other metrics - revenue growth, improving order numbers, and Alstom integration - that will be important to monitor when GE reports its Q1 2017 results but, in my opinion, analysts will spend a considerable amount of time reporting on the three items mentioned in this article. The industrial margins and O&G results are significant components of management's strategy, so these two metrics have the potential to change the street's bearish narrative for GE if the company is able to report improving results and provide strong guidance.

For buybacks, on one hand, I would love to see GE continue to repurchase shares hand-over-fist, but, on the other hand, I believe that strategic acquisitions may be the most beneficial use of capital at this point in time, of course, if the right acquisitions can be found at the right prices (remember, the market is close to all-time high's).

As I described in this article, 2017 is expected to be a challenging year for GE but that does not mean that long-term investors should sell their shares. Instead, GE should still be considered a long-term buy at today's price and any dips should be considered buying opportunities.

