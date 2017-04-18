Lululemon: Why We'll Be Buyers, But Only In The $40s

Expectations were set high going into the report, as the company already supported a an extremely optimistic price to earnings ratio that was getting close to 35x.

By Parke Shall

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) was crushed over the last two weeks following an earnings report that failed to impress the Street. Expectations were set high going into the report, as the company already supported an extremely optimistic price to earnings ratio that was getting close to 35x. While the report wasn't terrible across the board and we think Lululemon will be a fine name to own for the longer-term, we think investors should wait until the stock gets into the $40 region before purchasing. While the company noted a "slow start" to 2017, we are looking out at the company's 5-10 year forecast instead.

First, let's have a quick reminder of the company's results two weeks ago. Seeking Alpha reported,

Lululemon reported solid sales growth for Q4, but missed profit estimates and is rattling investors with its full-year guidance.

Comparable store sales rose 8% during the quarter to sail past the consensus estimate for a 5.3% rise.

Gross margin during the quarter came in at 54.2% vs. 53.7% expected and 50.3% a year ago.

Income as a percentage of revenue was up 130 bps to 24.9% of sales.

Lululemon ended the quarter with 406 stores open, +17 Q/Q and +43 Y/Y.

Looking ahead, Lululemon expects Q1 revenue of $510M to $515M vs. $553M consensus and Q1 EPS of $0.25 to $0.27 vs. $0.39 consensus. For the full year, revenue of $2.55B to $2.62B is expected vs. $2.62B consensus and EPS guidance arrives at $2.26 to $2.36 vs. $2.56 consensus. CEO Laurent Potdevin warns on the "slow start" to 2017.

While guidance wasn't what people wanted, the company did post an impressive same-store sales clip at 8%, which is not only great for the retail industry but just impressive overall. Lululemon remains a brand that has yet to grow to its full potential, with endeavors in men's clothing and a harder push into retail stores still yet to come. The company still remains very much in its beginning stages compared to larger peers.

LULU Market Cap data by YCharts

Its size is why the company is often rumored to be a takeover candidate for companies like Under Armor (NYSE:UAA) and Nike (NYSE:NKE).

We listened to the company's conference call after its earnings report for signs of how the company would be holding up over the next 12 months. Here are some optimistic pieces we pulled from the company's earnings report:

We delivered a very strong holiday season and quarter, with operating income growth of 18%, driven by healthy 7% constant dollar comp and gross margin improvement of 390 basis points, which exceeded our expectations. Some significant highlights reflecting the strength of our strategy include, being design lead, blending function and fashion and building a solid innovation pipeline for both our men's and women's categories. Evolving how we come to life in stores, from new formats to connecting with new communities, our curiosity, relentless focus on innovation and discipline fuel our highly profitable physical presence in North America. Now turning to Men's, this remains one of our largest growth opportunities and is on track to become a $1 billion-plus business by 2020. Our focused and talented cross-functional teams are bringing our Men's vision to life and with a clear design direction and increasing brand awareness we expect to see accelerated results beginning to take shape in the second half of the year. With China's activewear market valued at $28 billion and growing, the world's largest middle class and over 450 million millennials living an increasingly active lifestyle, the magnitude of our opportunity in China is unparalleled. And the strong performance we've seen out of our store openings thus far give us confidence in the market readiness as we accelerate our expansion. And notably we have 39 net new stores in Q1, which we didn't have last year and the occupancy costs related to that is also weighing on that leverage point. So what we've said is that we will leverage our cost in the mid-teens total revenue for growth rate. We're obviously falling short of that in the first quarter. We're happy with the product margin results overall. And I think the strategic cost reduction improvement that we mentioned will benefit not only the SG&A line but also there are certain elements within the buying cost in gross margin that it will also benefit. So from a long-term basis, they'll see us leveraging the cost structure at the mid-teens total revenue level. We'll probably do a little better than that in 2017 as a result of the expense initiatives we have underway.

The above quotes resonate with us as they highlight the same positive path for LULU we have forecasted: menswear and international expansion will be the two new main catalysts. In addition, store count continues to grow modestly here in the U.S.

The risks obviously lie in the retail sector in general. Consumer credit has been extended since the 2008 crash and will start to pull back eventually. Combined with the weakness in brick and mortar retail environment, and these risks may present a bit of an uphill battle for the company. The company makes note of this in its 10-K:

Many of our products may be considered discretionary items for consumers. Factors affecting the level of consumer spending for such discretionary items include general economic conditions, particularly those in North America and other factors such as consumer confidence in future economic conditions, fears of recession, the availability of consumer credit, levels of unemployment, tax rates and the cost of consumer credit. As global economic conditions continue to be volatile or economic uncertainty remains, trends in consumer discretionary spending also remain unpredictable and subject to reductions due to credit constraints and uncertainties about the future. Unfavorable economic conditions may lead consumers to delay or reduce purchase of our products. Consumer demand for our products may not reach our sales targets, or may decline, when there is an economic downturn or economic uncertainty in our key markets, particularly in North America. Our sensitivity to economic cycles and any related fluctuation in consumer demand may have a material adverse effect on our financial condition.

As you can see from the above quotes from the conference call, it doesn't seem as though there is a serious need for urgency to get out of Lululemon before something horrible happens. The company appears to be doing just fine, actually. The company seems to have a firm foundation and is poised for continued international growth, as well as growth into the men's market.

Some people have argued that the yoga craze is pretentious or driven by fads (see here, here and here); that it would pass and that it has become too competitive for Lululemon (Lululemon Facing Increased Competition) to continue to grow the way it once has. We would counter this by saying that the yoga market shows no signs of deteriorating and that because Lululemon was the original name in the space, that they will always have a name and a niche more synonymous with yoga than Gap's (NYSE:GPS) Atheleta brand and other brands that are trying to compete. Furthermore, Lululemon is more than just a yoga inspired brand. It offers a great mix between fashion and usability and the company's coming venture into men's clothing has been generally well received, despite the company launching relatively slowly.

We believe that once the company throws more resources towards pushing its men's line that the company will see far more marked results.

The company also has been judicious with spending when it comes to international expansion and we think there continues to be a significant opportunity for the brand overseas, as the company echoed on its conference call. Capex has been relatively low for a company with a market cap in the billions,

Capital expenditures for our corporate-owned stores segment were $60.2 million in fiscal 2013 which included $31.3 million to open 45 corporate-owned stores and $64.9 million in fiscal 2012 which included $29.8 million to open 37 corporate-owned stores. The remaining capital expenditures for our corporate-owned stores segment in each period were for ongoing store refurbishment. Capital expenditures for our direct to consumer segment were $6.0 million and $4.9 million in fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2012 , respectively. Capital expenditures related to corporate activities and administration were $40.2 million and $23.5 million in fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2012 , respectively. The capital expenditures in each period for corporate activities and administration were for improvements at our head office and other corporate buildings as well as investments in information technology and business systems.

Finally, here in the United States, Lululemon remains a brand that you don't see at discount stores and don't see at department stores. At one point, Under Armour and companies like The North Face and Columbia were only sold at specialty shops. When the product became mainstream, the companies raked in billions and their products could be found everywhere, from department stores to discount stores.

Lululemon continues to keep its loyal customers through its culture and its preservation of the brand, however, it is only natural that the company start to expand the channels with which it is sold heading into the future.

Now that we are convinced that Lululemon is going to be fine for the long term, why do we want to wait until the $40 range to buy?

We would like to buy under $50 based strictly on next year's valuation. The company is estimated to do $2.62 per share next year and is estimated to do $2.32 this year. While most retail names have a earnings valuation that is well under 20X, we believe that Lululemon could sit around the 20X floor due to its available growth trajectory. Retailers that are growing enjoy multiples at or over 20X easily.

COST PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

20X this year's earnings would put the stock in around $46 or $47. 20X next year's earnings would put the stock at around $53. Given that the company has been shaky on guidance and the fact that we want to be as conservative as possible as an investor, we believe waiting for the stock to move into the high $40 range is the right path to get long for the long-term. And while we own a very small amount of Lululemon now, we will be looking to add significantly if the stock is to fall under $50 again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LULU, UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.