Baldwin & Lyons Recovers From 52-Week Low As It Faces A Near-Impossible Feat

When a company loses three key executives in one sweep, it's time to stop and take notice. When those executives leave after the greatest quarterly performance in a company's history, it's time for an evaluation.

On May 19th, 2016, Baldwin & Lyons (BWINA) (BWINB) announced the retirement of its CEO, COO and President, Mr. Joseph DeVito, after 35 years of service. Mr. Gary Miller, the current Deputy Chairman and previous Chairman of the Board for 18 years, also retired after 51 years of service. Finally, the company's CFO since 1979, Mr. Patrick Corydon, retired after 38 years.

Baldwin & Lyons provides insurance for the transportation industry. It was founded in 1930 and became publicly listed in 1969. The company continues to set a new record each year for direct and assumed premiums written. Since the financial crisis of 2008, the company has more than doubled its total revenue from approximately $157 million to approximately $319 million by year-end 2016.

Insurance companies earn income in two ways. The first revenue stream is from customers who pay premiums for coverage and the ability to file claims. The second stream comes from returns on a company's investment portfolio. As premiums accumulate, an insurance company must invest it, distribute it to shareholders through dividends or use it for share buybacks. Idle cash is not considered a favorable asset for insurance companies.

Quizzically, on May 7th, 2016, just days before the retirement of key executives, Baldwin & Lyons announced record operating results for a first quarter. Net income before investment gains and losses of $8.3 million was more than double the mark of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2015. Investment gains in the quarter of $5.9 million also more than doubled the previous year's quarterly performance of $2.4 million. Combined, the first quarter's total net income in 2016 of $14.1 million was 127% greater than the first quarter of 2015 at $6.2 million. In the second quarter of 2016, Baldwin & Lyons broke through the $100 million mark on consolidated gross premiums written in a quarter for the first time. By the third quarter, gross premiums for only property and casualty insurance broke through the mark.

Baldwin & Lyons aims to have its operating expenses average less than 33% of net premiums. The remaining 67% is targeted for loss and loss expenses and investments. Loss claims settled in one period can negatively impact operating cash flow temporarily for that period. In the past 30 quarters, Baldwin & Lyons has achieved positive operating cash flow in 27 quarters. In 2016, operating cash flow of $32.4 million trailed the 2015 total of $38.2 million due to a negative impact from an “adverse development related to a limited number of infrequent, but severe, public transportation charter bus claims”.

Because determining fair value is so difficult in the insurance industry, ratings agencies exist. A.M. Best rates companies based on financial conditions and performance. As of April 2013, the collective subsidiaries of Baldwin & Lyons carry an “A-” rating from A.M. Best. The company's primary subsidiary, Protective, carries an “A+” rating. Weiss Ratings evaluates a company's “future financial solvency and ability to withstand severe economic adversity”. In July 2011, Weiss reaffirmed its “A” rating of Baldwin & Lyons, a distinction it has carried since 1989.

When evaluating performance for an insurance company, two metrics are emphasized - book value per share and shareholder return. Most insurance companies strive to maximize book value per share with each successive year and to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in double digits for shareholder return. In the past ten years, Baldwin & Lyons has grown book value from $24.98 per share to $26.81 per share. This growth has not been consistently upward but has rather vacillated from year to year. Shareholder return in 2016 measured in at 6.1%. Prior to that, however, the CAGR for shareholder return in the past 35 years was 12%.

To compare peer companies, the insurance industry uses the combined ratio. The combined ratio adds claims and expenses and then divides that sum by premiums earned. When the company is bringing in more premiums than it is paying out for expenses and claims, it is considered efficient. The lower the fraction, the more efficient it is. Quotients over one indicate inefficiency. The combined ratio is not an indication of profitability however since the company also generates revenue from its investment portfolio. At year-end 2016, the combined ratio for Baldwin & Lyons was 98.5%. It is pertinent to acknowledge the company is discontinuing its reinsurance business effective earlier in 2016. Excluding that line of business, the combined ratio was 95.3%.

A significant percentage of Baldwin & Lyons' direct premium volume comes from FedEx (FDX). Property and casualty insurance coverage for FedEx subsidiaries as well as contracted service providers of FedEx were accountable for approximately 55% of the gross premiums written in 2016. FedEx's consolidated gross premiums totaled $18.3 million while gross premiums placed by a non-affiliated broker on behalf of contracted service providers totaled $202.2 million. The two sources are actually not necessarily dependent upon one another.

FedEx operates as a self-insured entity. It is self-insured for “workers’ compensation claims, vehicle accidents and general business liabilities as well as benefits paid under employee healthcare and disability programs”. The self-insurance covers up to certain limits and is based on factors such as “severity of claims, frequency and volume of claims, healthcare inflation, seasonality and plan designs”.

Baldwin & Lyons is partnered with a solid performer. In its latest investor presentation, FedEx noted it expects improvement in 2017 in consumer spending and, specifically in e-commerce in the United States. The e-commerce market has increased 15% annually. Further improvement is expected in 2018. FedEx has increased its market share in ground delivery for the past eighteen years.

Baldwin & Lyons requires collateral from FedEx covering its self-insurance obligations. In the case of FedEx, Baldwin & Lyons has determined its financial strength is “sufficient to allow for holding only partial collateral at this time”. An ongoing business risk exists if Baldwin & Lyons were to become responsible for all of FedEx's self-insurance obligations.

With key executives retiring and its decision to wind down the reinsurance business, Baldwin & Lyons committed to its mission - “to deliver the highest quality customized insurance products and services”. Its focus centers on distribution, product, operations and brand. Under the distribution umbrella, the strategy is to “say yes” to customers more often. The company's strategy for its product offerings are to design and deliver innovation at competitive prices. Operationally, Baldwin & Lyons is focused on improving processes to increase productivity and efficiency while eliminating or saving costs. Its branding philosophy centers on partnering and developing relationships with its clients.

The exit of the three key executives was not abrupt. All three gentlemen were at retirement age or beyond. They turned over the reins after grooming the new leadership team. By the 2016 second quarter earnings call, Baldwin & Lyons reported the transition had been “seamless in every material respect”.

With each successive quarter after the transition, the company continued to set records. As previously mentioned, in the second quarter, Baldwin & Lyons broke the $100 million mark for consolidated gross premiums in a quarter. In the third quarter, the gross premiums for property and casualty insurance broke the mark. By the fourth quarter, property and casualty insurance gross premiums from its fleet transportation products came very close to breaking through the mark at $98.3 million.

Through the first three quarters of 2016, Baldwin & Lyons' net income per share from operations outpaced its net gains per share from investing. However, due to the aforementioned impact from uncommon charter bus claims, in the fourth quarter, net gains per share from investing outpaced net income per share from operations. The $186 million of loss and loss expenses was the second highest total in the past years trailing only the 2011 total of $215.5 million. By year-end, net income from operations totaled $0.92 per share and net gains from investing totaled $1.00 per share. The combined $1.92 per share was nearly 24% growth over the previous year's $1.55 per share.

Earnings per share, correlating to book value, has vacillated from year to year. Despite the year-over-year growth, when the 2016 fourth quarter results were reported on February 16th, 2017, Baldwin & Lyons' share price fell to a 52-week low to $22.60 on February 17th. The company actually beat analyst expectations for revenue but missed the EPS expectations. Analysts expected earnings of $0.41 per share and the company delivered $0.32 per share.

The company also faces a near-impossible feat as it approaches reporting 2017 first quarter results on May 10th. The year-over-year growth rate for net income from 2015 to 2016 is 127%. Matching or exceeding that mark will be a miraculous accomplishment. Of the $1.92 per share earned in 2016, $0.94 per share was earned in the first quarter. The one analyst covering the company is not expecting a beat.

Baldwin & Lyons pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share. The company has not caught the attention of dividend growth investors because it maintained the same rate of $1.00 per share from 2008 to 2015. It did pay two special dividends in February and December of 2010. In February 2016, the company bumped the rate from $1.00 per share to $1.04. And, in February 2017, it bumped the rate again to $1.08 per share. Therefore, any share price less than $27 will yield more than 4%. It could easily be argued the company has set a growth precedent for its dividend at $0.01 per quarter.

Although the company's share price has recovered to the high $24 range, it is still within 10% of the 52-week low. Also, it would not be surprising for the share price to react negatively to first quarter results simply based on a year-over-year comparison. Alert investors will take advantage of a possible drop. However, with or without a drop, the highly-rated insurer trades within a tight range and yields over 4%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.