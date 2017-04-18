Don't Be Afraid Of Advisors: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The way financial advisors can compete with their robotic counterparts is by (drumroll please) emphasizing their human side. So says Santa Clara University finance professor Meir Statman, quoted in an article by Lauren Foster for the CFA Institute Contributors in today's SA. The point seems rather mundane, but it frankly needs stating because the advent of robo-advisors has increased doubts on the part of consumers and advisors alike about the value that the latter offer. If a robo-program can do all the same work but at a much lower cost, then one might suspect financial advisors of being something of a dodo-bird primed for extinction.

Statman has tremendous credibility on this topic. Not only is he one of the foremost experts in behavioral finance, documenting the foibles of investors who end up acting as their own worst enemies, but he also serves on the board of robo-investor Wealthfront. And yet he has come to praise advisors not to bury them. Foster quotes him as follows:

Your clients want to tell you, if you let them…what it is that they want, what it is that they fear. When you do that, you will increase their well‑being immensely. You will increase yours, because you will get their gratitude, and you will get also to keep them as clients."

The quote seems to reveal two thing: First, that there is something called well-being that investors seek that is beyond just a number; it implies being cared for. Second, though the article does not make this clear, he seems to be addressing a group of advisors, whom we can presume to be in favor of advisors. That is to say, he is not speaking to DIY investors, some of whom are wary of many aspects of hiring a professional, such as the cost and effectiveness.

So I thought I would add my two cents on this because of the experience I have with both advisors and DIY investors. My first cent is that it seems evident that robo-advisors are putting pressure on the industry to reduce costs - or justify them. I have no doubt that the market for financial advice will respond as every other market does, i.e., in a manner that is favorable to consumers.

My second cent is that only a segment of the investing population is going to want to hire a financial advisor, and they know who they are: Either they want the advantages of being cared for - these are folks with a general disposition to delegate, for whom hiring a professional to assist in the management of their finances enhances their peace of mind based. Or they are people who have experience investing on their own, and it was a bad experience. These folks might have seen or heard their fellow investors chide them for wasting money on a professional - they shared this bias when they started out - but they know how much they imperiled their portfolios through their own mistakes.

Such investors, who wanted all along to be DIY, may be fearful of hiring an advisor, thinking: "What do I need an advisor for? Can't I do it on my own?" And the answer is: Yes, you do it on your own. The advisor just helps you do it by yourself because of his or her experience and objectivity. If you have struggled to implement an effective wealth-building process on your own, there is no shame in getting help. But you must put in the effort to find someone with experience and objectivity because - as critics have rightly pointed out, not every purveyor of financial advice is a credit to the industry (as in all professions).

